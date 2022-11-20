ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plattsburgh, NY

newportdispatch.com

4 injured during head-on crash in Jericho

JERICHO — Police responded to a head-on crash in Jericho yesterday. The two-vehicle crash took place on Vermont Route 117, near Skunk Hollow Road, at around 8:25 p.m. Police say that Gerald Couture II, 50, of South Burlington, lost control of his vehicle due to icy road conditions. This...
JERICHO, VT
WCAX

Plattsburgh Fire Dept. mourns local hero

PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - A retired city of Plattsburgh firefighter and 9/11 first responder has died from cancer. The Plattsburgh Fire chief says Scott LaFlesh, a 24-year veteran of the department, died from cancer attributed to his work at ground zero in the immediate aftermath of the terrorist attacks. The 49-year-old retired last February due to his illness.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

Mutiple crews respond to fire at Plattsburgh Camso facility

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire at the Camso facility in Plattsburgh on Monday night. Camso on Martina Circle near Industrial Boulevard and Military Turnpike used to be Camoplast. They design off-road tires, wheels, rubber tracks and undercarriage systems. More than half a dozen...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Burlington couple has both vehicles stolen from driveway

Vermont’s slaughter and processing industry is bottlenecking, and the state says that’s holding back fresh, local meat from the market. Will the Fairfax school bond be able to pass a second time? A petition for a revote was handed into the town office on Friday. Transgender Remembrance Day...
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Driver cited after clocked doing 105 mph in South Burlington

SOUTH BURLINGTON — A 22-year-old man from Grand Isle was cited for speeding in South Burlington early this morning. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on I-89 after observing a vehicle traveling at 105 miles-per-hour. This stretch of road is clearly posted a 55 miles-per-hour zone, police say.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
suncommunitynews.com

Plattsburgh man arrested for $3k store theft

PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh man was arrested Nov. 20 in connection with the theft of more than $3,000 worth of merchandise from a local store. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies charged Randy D. Steady, 42, with third-degree grand larceny for the theft from an undisclosed business. Steady, who is currently...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

New charges in connection with Burlington murder

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have announced new charges in a Burlington murder investigation. Deon Mitchell, 19, of Winooski, is being charged as an accessory after the fact in the murder of Hussein Mubarak. Mubarak, 21, was shot in the head on Luck Street on July 7. Burlington police say...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Burlington Police arrest Winooski man for accessory to murder charge

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington Police have arrested a Winooski man on an accessory to murder charge related to afatal shooting in July on Luck Street. Officials said 19-year-old Deon Mitchell was arrested on Monday and arraigned on a charge of accessory after the fact for first-degree murder. Police believe...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Police investigating fatal crash

SHARON, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Thursday afternoon on I-89 South near Sharon. Police said 45-year-old Essex woman was driving when she started drifting off the road into rock ledges. A passenger and two children were inside the car. One child...
SHARON, VT
WCAX

Hunting for Vermont’s ‘ghost dams’

JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s rivers and streams are home to hundreds of abandoned dams that no longer serve a purpose. To call attention to the issue, the Vermont Natural Resources Council recently awarded the latest round of winners in its “ghost dam” hunting scavenger hunt, and a Jericho dam hunter is one of the winners.
JERICHO, VT
suncommunitynews.com

Interim city police chief's provisional appointment extended

PLATTSBURGH | The nine-month provisional appointment of Plattsburgh City Police Department Chief Nathan “Bud” York was extended in early September via an approval letter provided to the Clinton County Civil Service Department. In July of this year, the City of Plattsburgh received the results from the Police Chief...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

79-Year-Old Hunter Rescued From Swamp in Franklin County

On November 8th at 7:50 pm, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers Booth, Bronson, Praczkajlo, and Russell responded to a report of an overdue hunter in the town of Dickinson, in Franklin County, NY. The reporting party found the 79-year-old’s vehicle near Mosier Hill, but could not...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Police: Brasher Falls man fled after being confronted about shoplifting

TOWN OF MALONE, New York (WWNY) - A Brasher Falls man is accused of stealing nearly $1,100 worth of merchandise from Walmart and fleeing the scene when confronted about it. State police arrested 27-year-old Jordon R. King on Wednesday for fourth-degree grand larceny. According to troopers, King stole merchandise valued...
MALONE, NY
mynbc5.com

Local pharmacies feeling the pressure as nation faces drug shortages

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — When you or a loved one get sick and is in need of medication, it is important to get that medication as quickly as possible. But at a time of nationwide drug shortages, doing so has become more difficult as pharmacies in our region struggle to keep drugs for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and antibiotics.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

Plattsburgh park re-dedicated to honor local icon

May Currier helped create parks and recreation areas for young people in Plattsburgh in the 1960’s, after she died, the park on Tom Miller Road was dedicated in her honor in 1971. Now, more than 50 years later, the town of Plattsburgh is recognizing Currier again. “When a park,...
PLATTSBURGH, NY

