Daily Cardinal
Wisconsin claims top spot in the Big Ten with two conference victories
Wisconsin had beat Rutgers in three sets (25-13, 25-12, 25-12) just a week prior at the UW Field House. On Friday, Wisconsin (23-3, 17-1 Big Ten) faced Rutgers again (7-21, 1-15 Big Ten) and dominated offensively with almost double the amount of kills. Wisconsin started off with a strong 8-0 lead, which included a service ace from Izzy Ashburn, two kills by Devyn Robinson, one kill by Julia Orzol and four blocks.
Daily Cardinal
Badgers hold strong against top-ranked Minnesota
The No. 3 Wisconsin Badgers took on the No. 1 Minnesota Gophers this weekend in a captivating two-game home series. On Saturday, the Badgers battled it out to earn a point in a tie game at 3-3, however, Minnesota ultimately won the shootout. On Sunday, the Badgers came out stronger winning the game by three goals, 4-1. Goaltender Cami Kronish garnered some warranted praise, as she made unbelievable saves and came through for her team after having to unexpectedly play on Sunday. Her hard work paid off, and she was announced goaltender of the week.
Daily Nebraskan
Madi Kubik, Kenzie Knuckles will not return to Nebraska volleyball in 2023
Two Nebraska volleyball senior captains, outside hitter Madi Kubik and defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles, announced Tuesday that they will not return next season. Both have a fifth season of eligibility but will elect not to use it. Kubik had hinted at not returning in an Instagram post last week, saying...
WOWT
Huskers beat Purdue in three sets setting up match against Wisconsin
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Big Ten championship will be on the line in some form Friday night at Devaney after the Huskers beat Purdue in three sets, 25-22, 25-20, 25-11. The Boilermakers are ranked 19th in the country and were held to a season low .016 hitting percentage. With the win Nebraska moves to 16-2 in the Big Ten, one game behind No. 3 Wisconsin and the Badgers will be Lincoln Friday night. No. 9 Minnesota comes in Saturday night to finish off the regular season. If the Huskers win the last two matches they will clinch at least a share of the Big Ten championship.
Kearney Hub
Career game from Alexis Markowski helps Nebraska women shake off shooting woes
LINCOLN – Alexis Markowski’s 24 points and career-high 18 rebounds Tuesday night helped the Nebraska women’s basketball team overcome a sluggish, poor-shooting performance in a 71-53 win over pesky Tarleton. The game that may be remembered for guard Sam Haiby’s first appearance of the season. Believed to...
Nebraska Rebuild Won’t Be Easy
Husker Dan looks at the daunting task ahead for the next Nebraska head football coach.
Nebraska Football: Rumored Lane Kiffin move ramps up pressure on Trev Alberts
Was there ever really a chance that Lane Kiffin was coming to the Nebraska football program? That’s a question that is now going to go unanswered. For those who thought there was no chance that the Ole Miss coach would ever leave his current school, that’s been proved false, but he’s not coming to Lincoln.
Nebraska Basketball: Forward Derrick Walker's status day=to-day
Derrick Walker during a gamePhoto by(Rick Ostentoski/Getty Images) Nebraska basketball forward Derrick Walker has been out for the entire 2022 season to this point. Nebraska basketball head coach Fred Hoiberg spoke to the media on Tuesday, and indicated, Walker was day-to-day as reported by Robin Washut of Rivals.com.
Nebraska Football: Kansas sweetening the pot for Lance Leipold
If the Nebraska football team wants to hire Lance Leipold as the next permanent head coach, it appears that the school is going to have to work a little bit harder. On the other hand, that might actually be a good sign, should you be someone hoping the Kansas coach will make the jump to Lincoln.
Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake
OMAHA — The thought of a $1.83 billion economic impact and plenty of real estate development potential has local builders eager to push the idea of a 4,000-acre recreational lake in Nebraska. After a state senator provided a progress report, members of the Metro Omaha Builders Association told the Nebraska Examiner they stand ready to […] The post Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
After 6 months, a central Nebraska pond reopens to anglers, restocked with fish
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A popular Nebraska fishing spot is once again open to anglers looking to hook rainbow trout. The Gracie Creek Pond rehabilitation project is nearing completion. The pond, near Burwell, closed in May so the state could restore the recreation area after the 2019 floods. The...
etxview.com
Nebraska Governor-elect Pillen begins formation of conservative state budget proposal
Governor-elect Jim Pillen is focused on state budget briefings now, with a policy eye cast on later development of an agenda targeting property tax reduction and school funding reform, along with formation of a fiscally conservative two-year state budget proposal. During an interview at the Capitol, Pillen said he "will...
Nebraska man injured in hunting incident
An Omaha man was injured in a hunting incident at about 7:30 a.m. Nov. 19 along the Platte River southeast of Yutan. The 22-year-old was taken to Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha for injuries to both of his hands that were not life threatening. An initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot by another member of his hunting party.
3 News Now
Restaurant Hoppen: Thankful for these Omaha food spots
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Thanksgiving is the perfect time to take stock of what you’re thankful for, such as family, friends, and a job. But I think it’s also an annual reminder to appreciate the little things in life often taken for granted: a functioning car, heating and air conditioning, the pet that is all at once 50% annoying and 100% endearing.
Omaha man injured in hunting incident
KETV.com
'Trying to conserve what we do have': Amoxicillin shortage in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — Supply chain struggles with turkeys and eggs are not the only shortages on Nebraskans' minds this holiday season. The nationwide amoxicillin shortage has reached Nebraska, where the drug is scarce on pharmacy shelves. "We are trying to conserve what we do have for those who can't...
New COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Omaha metro
The Douglas County Health Department on Monday reported 276 new positive COVID-19 tests had been received since our last report on Thursday when 265 cases were reported.
klkntv.com
Lincoln gay bar grieves after shooting in Colorado Springs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A gay bar in Lincoln was brought together by the tragic shooting at Club Q in Colorado. Justin Witthuhn, a drag queen, said he felt shocked when he heard that five people were killed and 17 wounded at one of the first clubs he had performed in.
Elkhorn man honored for heroic actions following vehicle crash
In a news release, the Nebraska governor's office announced that an Elkhorn man was honored on Monday as a recipient of the Carnegie Medal.
klkntv.com
Blue Angels to dazzle Lincoln in Guardians of Freedom Airshow
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Next August, the sound of jet engines roaring across the sky will thrill the city of Lincoln. The Guardians of Freedom Airshow is returning to Lincoln on Aug. 26-27. The family-friendly air show will be held at the Lincoln Airpark, offering stunt performances, exhibits and displays.
