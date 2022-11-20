PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Four students are injured from an apparent drive-by shooting shortly after their Philadelphia high school let out early for the day. A city schools spokesperson said Wednesday one was shot in the shoulder, one in the knee and two suffered graze wounds. The shooting took place about a block from Overbrook High School in West Philadelphia. City police say the victims are in stable condition and receiving hospital treatment. The shooting occurred about 11:30 a.m., after school let out early for parent-teacher conferences.

