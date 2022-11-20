Golden Guardians officially introduced its full League of Legends roster for the 2023 season today and it features a slew of veterans from across the LCS and regions beyond. The roster is made up of several returning players, including top laner Licorice and AD carry Stixxay. Beyond them, the team will also bring back support player Huhi after a multi-year absence. Huhi played a pivotal role in Golden Guardians’ most successful season back in 2020. He and Stixxay played together on CLG (although Huhi played in the mid lane back then), and they helped bring that team to the finals of the Mid-Season invitational.

4 HOURS AGO