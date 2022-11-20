Read full article on original website
Twistzz details why mechanics aren’t as relevant in pro CS:GO anymore
Twistzz, one of the most mechanically gifted CS:GO players, thinks there’s almost no difference in terms of skill between the best players in the world and those who have still yet to reach the highest echelons. “At the end of the day, Counter-Strike is about aiming,” Twistzz said in...
Where are the 2022 League world champions playing next year?
After winning the 2022 League of Legends World Championship and completing one of the greatest Cinderella runs in the history of esports, the entire DRX roster elected to enter free agency on Nov. 22. Whether it was Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu’s redemption arc, Cho “BeryL” Geon-hee’s precise shot-calling, Hong “Pyosik” Chang-hyeon’s...
Golden Guardians’ 2023 LCS roster headlined by tenured League veterans, incoming Korean mid laner
Golden Guardians officially introduced its full League of Legends roster for the 2023 season today and it features a slew of veterans from across the LCS and regions beyond. The roster is made up of several returning players, including top laner Licorice and AD carry Stixxay. Beyond them, the team will also bring back support player Huhi after a multi-year absence. Huhi played a pivotal role in Golden Guardians’ most successful season back in 2020. He and Stixxay played together on CLG (although Huhi played in the mid lane back then), and they helped bring that team to the finals of the Mid-Season invitational.
Hanwha Life continues offseason shopping spree with additions of 2 defending League world champions
Hanwha Life Esports is continuing its crusade through the LCK’s free agent pool by swiping two League of Legends world champions in Kingen and Zeka out from under DRX, according to a report from Alejandro Gomis of Blix.gg. Kingen and Zeka were two extraordinarily important pieces for DRX at...
BOOM goes the roster: BOOM Esports drops 3 players despite memorable TI11 campaign
BOOM Esports’ Dota 2 roster shed three leaves in the span of four days as the organization bid farewell to JaCkky, TIMS, and skem. With the addition of Jackky in Feb. 2022, BOOM burst onto the SEA Dota 2 screen. Together, they placed first and second in the last two DPC tours. Considering BOOM was also top of the charts in the first DPC tour, it was clear the squad was having a dream season.
Are guns worth an ultimate? Omen players can decide with clever tech in VALORANT
Omen is a mysterious and tricky VALORANT agent that is known for catching enemies off guard. He often pops up behind you or on the site unexpectedly, causing chaos and paranoia in his wake. And there may be even more tricks up the controller’s sleeves that some people weren’t aware of.
PowerOfEvil gives update on uncertain future ahead of 2023 League season
PowerOfEvil, one of professional League of Legends’ most recognizable veterans, will not be playing on the competitive stage next season, the mid laner announced via Twitter earlier today. “For the first time since 2014, I won’t be playing competitively in the next split as I did not receive an...
100 Thieves bids farewell to longest-tenured LCS star on second day of League free agency
After spending five years with the same team, veteran League of Legends player and long-time 100 Thieves member Ssumday will be starting for a new team in 2023. He, along with the Los Angeles team’s mid laner Abbedagge, AD carry FBI, and star support Huhi, have officially parted ways with the NA organization.
CS:GO veteran claims former org owes suNny ‘at least’ $100,000
Switzerland-based esports organization TITANS allegedly owes money to at least two of its former CS:GO players, former ENCE rifler Miikka “suNny” Kemppi and Czech AWPer Tomáš “oskar” Šťastný, thousands of dollars, according to oskar. The TITANS project came to an end...
Faker and his T1 teammates show why they won’t be swapping League for VALORANT anytime soon
The greatest League of Legends player of all time is a man of many talents, and he displayed his VALORANT prowess with his T1 teammates last night. T1 mid laner Faker, who recently finished second at the 2022 League World Championship, showcased his FPS skills alongside Keria, Gumayusi, Zeus, and Oner in two VALORANT matches last night. One of the matches was played on Haven, while the team finished the day with a game on Ascent.
Kwangdong Freecs parts ways with League roster and brings in 2 youngsters
Now Kwangdong Freecs has parted ways with the top laner Kim “Kiin” Ki-In, the entire 2022 roster has left the organization. Jungler Choi “Ellim” El-lim, Yoo “FATE” Su-hyeok, bot lane Park “Teddy” Jin-seong, and support “Hoit” Ryu Ho-seong are all free agents, as of today.
Nongshim RedForce parts ways with its LCK roster
Nongshim RedForce has parted ways with its entire League of Legends team, according to an announcement made today. Top laner Kim “Canna” Chang-dong, jungler Lee “Dread” Jin-hyeok, mid laner Gwak “Bdd” Bo-seong, ADC Jang “Ghost” Yong-jun, support Lee “Effort” Sang-ho and No “SnowFlower” Hoi-jong, as well as coach Lim “Comet” Hye-seong have all become free agents going into the offseason.
Is Faker joining the LCS? 3 NA teams that League’s No. 1 star could help improve in 2023
Faker is considered the greatest League of Legends player of all time—and for good reason. Faker has won three League World Championships on top of several regional titles year in and year out. His title of League GOAT, though, comes from his consistent and unmatched success, as well as...
DWG KIA upgrades League roster with Deft and Canna
The free agency period has begun, which means it’s officially time for League of Legends player contract announcements—and the LCK is starting with some big news. Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu, current World Champion AD carry, and Kim “Canna” Chang-dong, formerly a top laner for T1 and Nongshim RedForce, are joining DWG KIA’s roster for 2023. The team welcomed both new players on social media today.
Immortals looking to retool LCS roster with former All-Pro ADC for 2023, reports say
After finishing in the bottom half of the LCS regular season standings for multiple League of Legends splits, Immortals is retooling its roster ahead of the 2023 Spring Split by picking up Edward “Tactical” Ra for its starting lineup. The 23-year-old marksman is supposedly in discussions to join...
All League of Legends preseason changes delayed for later patches
The League of Legends preseason officially started on Nov. 16. With the new preseason hitting the live servers, we’ve seen loads of changes made to junglers and solo laners to switch up the stale state the roles have been in for years now. Although jungle camp changes, incredibly strong tank items, objective voting, and the return of the Chemtech drake already shook up the meta to its core, there are still a couple of promised changes that weren’t ready for the wide League community with the preseason patch.
VALORANT Game Changers Championship marks new viewership milestone for women’s esports
The highly anticipated 2022 VALORANT Game Changers Championship, which concluded two days ago, has become the most-watched tournament for female esports, according to Esports Charts. The tournament, which was the culmination of the female competitive circuit for the year, saw the best teams in the world face off against each...
Longtime TSM jungler Spica has reportedly found a new home for 2023 LCS season
Former TSM jungler Spica has reached a verbal agreement with FlyQuest to play for its League of Legends team in 2023, according to a report from independent League journalist Brieuc Seeger. The former LCS MVP has played for TSM since 2019 but was released by the organization earlier this year.
Gen.G finalizes League roster with new bot lane duo
It has been quite an eventful offseason in the LCK. We saw one of the greatest shuffles of rosters in recent years, as well as some shocking signings that are set to make the South Korean league the most competitive it has ever been. With the latest signings officially confirmed on social media today, Gen.G has completed its roster for the upcoming season.
Mithy reportedly set to return to former League team as head coach
The official free agency window opened on Nov. 21. But the roster moves rumors have been circling the League of Legends community from the moment Worlds 2022 came to a close. According to the latest report, Alfonso “Mithy” Aguirre Rodríguez will return to Cloud9 as a head coach in time for next year.
