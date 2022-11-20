ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melissa Gorga Teases Fans With a Clip of Her New Mansion

By Nicole Wert
 3 days ago
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Melissa Gorga finally moved into her new place, and she gave fans a sneak peek online.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been keeping fans up to date with the process of building her new home with her husband, Joe Gorga, and now she is finally revealing the completed exterior view of the mansion.

Gorga shared a video to her Instagram backed to Doja Cat's cover of "You're the One That I Want" from the hit musical, Grease. The video starts at the front of the driveway and leads up to the house, showing off the exterior of her nearly all-white brick house.

The clip also featured the reality star posing for photos in front of her large entryway, which includes white pillars and steps leading up to all-black doors with large windows.

"The one that I want🖤🤍 Always wanted a chic white brick house. We love what we do🫶🏼Work hard play hard. Can’t wait to show you inside. @joeygorga #housedesign," she captioned the post.

Many celebrity friends and fans commented to congratulate Gorga on completing her new home.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, Tamra Judge, celebrated the venture with a simple "Congrats 🍾."

Lindsay Lohan also chimed in, writing, "Beautiful! ❤️"

In a video shared to Bravo's website–that features a view of the house before the renovations–Gorga announced that she designed the entire house and was aiming for a bigger closet and bigger kitchen than her last home.

The Gorga family moved into their newly renovated home a few days ago, and the reality star shared the update via Instagram.

"New beginnings! It’s all happening. It’s finally moving day. 🙌🏼 You know I’m a pro at moving and I never move without @roadwaymoving 📦 literally the same guys are moving me that moved me into my rental!" she wrote in the caption.

"I love how long they’ve all been working there and how amazing all their employees are!! Wish us luck! Can’t wait to show you more of the house !!"

Comments / 9

Candy Hays
2d ago

We know Melissa your rich. You can stop flaunting it now. Normal people are worried about a recession and the pice of everything going up. Maybe I should flaunt my next grocery bill

Reply(1)
12
Guest
2d ago

Do these people not understand that Americans are hurting with inflation and as economy

Reply
8
