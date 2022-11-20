Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Jason David Frank Got In Heated Argument With His Wife Before Suicide
Jason David Frank’s wife called the police, fearing for his safety, after the two got in a heated argument. Jason David Frank’s wife called the police prior to the late Power Rangers actor’s suicide. The two were reportedly involved in a heated argument, which caused his wife, Tammie, to fear for his safety.
tvinsider.com
Jason David Frank Dies: ‘Power Rangers’ Stars Amy Jo Johnson, Walter Jones & More Pay Tribute
The stars of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers are paying tribute to their late co-star Jason David Frank, who died at the age of 49 on Saturday, November 19. Frank played Tommy Oliver, aka the Green Ranger (and later the White Ranger), on the popular 1990s children’s action series, starring alongside the likes of Amy Jo Johnson, who played his love interest, the Pink Ranger. Johnson was one of many former Power Rangers stars who took to social media over the weekend to mourn Frank’s passing.
‘Supernatural’ Actor Nicki Aycox Dead at 47 Following Leukemia Battle
Nicki Aycox, the actor best known for portraying Meg Masters in Supernatural, has died. She was 47. Aycox’s sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, confirmed her death on Facebook on Nov. 17, where she wrote, “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Armie Hammer’s Dad, Michael Armand Hammer, Has Died At 67
The controversial business titan passed away on Sunday after battling cancer. Things have been relatively quiet on Armie Hammer’s front in recent months. However, the latest reports reveal that theirs been a loss in the controversial family. 67-year-old Michael Armand Hammer passed away on Sunday (November 20), following a battle with cancer.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock Puts A Hole In Kai Cenat’s Wall
Things took a chaotic turn during Kai Cenat’s interview with Blueface and Chrisean Rock. Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s relationship is a tumultuous one. The controversial couple has been making their rounds in promotion of their new Zeus show Crazy In Love. The latest stop on their promo tour was a sit down with Kai Cenat on her Twitch show.
James Winburn, Michael Myers Stuntman from 1978's 'Halloween,' Dead at 85
James Winburn was the man wearing the Michael Myers mask for the final scenes of John Carpenter's 1978 classic Halloween James Winburn, the stunt double for Michael Myers in John Carpenter's iconic original 1978 slasher movie Halloween, has died. He was 85. The longtime Hollywood stuntman died over the weekend due to an undisclosed health issue, Entertainment Weekly confirmed. His cause of death is unknown as of this time. The stuntman was the person wearing the Michael Myers mask for Halloween's final sequences in which the killer character is...
