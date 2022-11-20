Read full article on original website
AP_001911.095e9e47348e413b9d191486928b31ce.1959
6d ago
Lol. Why do police officers think it is ok to disregard the laws they are hired to enforce? Oh yeah, because they think they are better than average citizens lol. What a joke! Charge this dummy and get him out of law enforcement because it’s obviously not a career for him.
Reply(4)
36
mustangratty
6d ago
Ha Ha Haaaaa so many police officers are nothing but hypocrites and think they are above & beyond the law. It's OK for them to do it but look out if you do it because you will be arrested. I am so glad to see a lot of officers have been getting punished for doing wrong though they think they are exempt from consequences.
Reply
21
6223112018211316
6d ago
Thank God he didn't kill anyone like Bisard did in Indy. Bisard served only 4 yrs of his 16 sentence. Don't tell me cops don't get special treatment.
Reply
9
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Make Your Christmas Card Photos Pop With an Unexpected LocationRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Party Like It's 1920 at John Dillinger's Actual Speakeasy HideoutRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Comments / 39