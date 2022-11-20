ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Michigan football vs. Ohio State: Wolverines nine-point underdogs in undefeated matchup

By Kirkland Crawford, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PcXnL_0jHufh7N00

On Saturday, it's not only a berth into the Big Ten championship game, it's likely a spot in the College Football Playoff on the line.

Michigan football will visit Columbus, Ohio, for its annual rivalry game against Ohio State. Both the Wolverines and Buckeyes enter the game 11-0 (8-0 Big Ten). Ohio State is No. 2 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll (and will likely be so in the CFP rankings on Tuesday night), while Michigan is No. 3.

SHAWN WINDSOR:Michigan's win Saturday was big deal for Jim Harbaugh, sets up Ohio State main event

MONEY, MONEY, MONEY!Jim Harbaugh will make $500K with another Michigan win over Ryan Day's Ohio State

The betting line is out for this monumental matchup, and Tipico has opened the Buckeyes as a nine-point favorite (we're still waiting to see what the money line and over/under are, if you're into that type of thing).

The Wolverines haven't won in Columbus since 2000, a 35-21 win. That includes the 2006 classic when No. 1 Ohio State beat No. 2 Michigan, 42-39.

Last season was another top-five matchup and it went the way of the Wolverines, 42-27, for their first win over the Buckeyes since 2011.

MICHIGAN FOOTBALL GRADES:Lack of creativity on both sides nearly proves costly

MICHIGAN STOCK WATCH:Special teamers up, pass catchers down — again

Both teams experienced minor scares on Saturday, with Michigan beating Illinois, 19-17, on three fourth-quarter field goals, and Ohio State outlasting Maryland, 33-30, in College Park.

This year's game is so big, both ESPN's "College GameDay" and Fox's "Big Noon Kickoff" pregame shows will both be on site in Columbus next weekend.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan vs. Ohio State: 2022 Wolverines-Buckeyes somewhat mirrors 2006

There are rivalries in college football, and then there is Michigan vs. Ohio State. Of course, opinions vary from region to region. There is Auburn vs. Alabama, USC vs. UCLA, Florida vs. Georgia and other series that ignite the passions of fans across the nation. But there is something different about Wolverines vs. Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
MLive.com

As Ohio State game approaches, Wolverine fans honor Bo Schembechler with grave walk

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A Michigan football tradition that started nearly 30 years ago continued as fans made a solemn walk to Forest Hill Cemetery to honor former gridiron legends. With yellow flowers in hand and surrounded by the sound of old football broadcasts narrated by the late Bob Ufer, the fans exchanged their favorite stories of Michigan football and their feelings for the upcoming Ohio State match.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Heather Dinich gives her prediction for national championship heading in Rivalry Weekend

Heather Dinich knows there are two teams this season that have stood out as the clear contenders to win the national championship and she believes between the two Ohio State has the best chance to exploit Georgia’s potential issues. Ohio State has had elite offenses under coach Ryan Day and has showcased several skill players that have truly been special in their time as a Buckeye.
COLUMBUS, OH
detroitsportsnation.com

Jim Harbaugh talks about Michigan’s preparation for Ohio State

It is finally Michigan vs. Ohio State week! Both the Wolverines and Buckeyes survived scares on Saturday, and now the 11-0 Wolverines will travel to Columbus to take on the 11-0 Buckeyes with a berth in the Big Ten Championship Game on the line. One thing is for sure, both Michigan and Ohio State have been on each other’s minds for a very long time now, and Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has had his team prepping for the Buckeyes all year long.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Has Message For Fans About Michigan Game

Ohio State and Michigan are set to play in one of the most heated rivalries in all of sports this weekend with a B1G East title on the line. Ahead of Saturday's showdown, the Buckeyes shared a press release with fans, calling for Ohio State fans to "be the best fans in the land with our rivals from the north coming into Columbus and Ohio Stadium."
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football alters helmets for practices leading up to The Game

Ohio State football survived the scare of Week 12 on the road against Maryland. Now, the Buckeyes can regroup and prepare for The Game. Already a matchup that needs no more motivation added, this year’s showdown against Michigan has increased stakes on the line. The winner will head to Indianapolis for the B1G Championship and will likely have an inside route to the No. 2 seed for the College Football Playoff.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Detroit Free Press

NCAA Final Four set to bring thousands of fans to Detroit

Detroit is set to host college basketball’s biggest event of the 2027 season, along with the droves of fans sure to descend upon the city and its best in entertainment and dining.  The national semifinals, slotted for the first weekend of April, are anticipated to attract more than 100,000 fans and basketball enthusiasts, a beacon of blessings to come for local restaurants and bars. Tuesday’s announcement from the NCAA cements 2022 as a “banner year” for sports...
DETROIT, MI
qfm96.com

Former OSU Quarterback Cornelius Green

Cornelius Green was the quarterback for the Bucks back in the Woody Hayes era. He was the first African American quarterback to start at Ohio State. He shares the essential teachings Woody instilled in the players that Cornelius incorporates into his everyday life. The guys discuss what made Woody’s coaching stand apart from the rest. The guys talk about the current Buckeye team and what it will take to beat Xichigan. Cornelius talks about his short time playing for the Detroit Lions. Cornelius gives his respect Archie Griffin – who was only a freshman on the team when Cornelius was the quarterback – and how he would compare to today’s running backs. The guys also talk about what it’s like to play against Xichigan, and what were the highlights from playing them.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis sets new NCAA record in loss to Bryant

Add another scoring record to the ledger for Detroit Mercy star Antoine Davis. The senior had 29 points to led all scorers in the Titans' 98-88 loss to Bryant in the Paradise Invitational in Boca Raton, Florida, on Monday. It was Davis' 117th consecutive game scoring in double figures, breaking the NCAA mark set by Campbell's Chris Clemons (2015-19) and LaSalle's Lionel Simmons (1987-90).
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy