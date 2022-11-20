Read full article on original website
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Husband Murdered Wife, Killed Self - Cops SayBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
bronx.com
Cristina Lopez Figuero, 72, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 42nd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Cristina Lopez Figuero. 1265 Fulton Avenue. Bronx, NY 10456. It was reported to...
bronx.com
Tayina Morales, 28, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Tayina Morales. 1605 Metropolitan Avenue. Bronx, NY 10462. It was reported to the...
bronx.com
Milagros Santos, 75, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 50th Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Milagros Santos. 5700 Arlington Avenue. Bronx, NY 10471. It was reported to police that...
bronx.com
Leonard Johnson, 40, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 41st Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Leonard Johnson. 985 Bruckner Boulevard. Bronx, NY 10459. It was reported to police that...
NBC New York
Man Stabbed in NYC Stairwell While Hanging Out With Friend, Unknown Person: Sources
A man was found dead with a stab wound to his leg while hanging out in the hallway of a Bronx building with a friend and an unidentified person -- and police are now searching for that unknown individual, sources tell News 4 New York. On Wednesday, at around 2:41...
NYPD investigation reveals murder-suicide in the Bronx
MORRIS PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — The deaths of a Bronx man and woman have been deemed a murder and a suicide, months after they fell from a six-story building, police said Wednesday. Early in August, police found the unconscious and unresponsive victims in the rear courtyard of the Cruger Avenue building at Pelham Parkway South […]
NBC New York
NYC Family Murder Victims Identified After Suspect Arrested in Virginia
Police have identified the three relatives, all women, who were killed in a gruesome triple murder allegedly at the hands of a 22-year-old family member inside a Queens home last week. Hyacinth Brown-Johnson was the oldest victim to have been found inside the home on 182nd Street in Springfield Gardens...
Fleeing man hits NYPD officer, multiple cars with BMW in the Bronx
A man fleeing cops after being caught switching license plates in Kingsbridge Heights struck a police officer and several cars Tuesday night, according to police.
bronx.com
Heaven Garcia, 15, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Heaven Garcia. 415 St. Lawrence Avenue. Bronx, NY 10473. It was reported to...
Man, 49, shot in head at Bronx motel, cops search for suspect
A 49-year-old man was shot in the head at a Bronx motel on Tuesday, according to police. The shooting took place at the Paradise Motor Inn, a motel on the corner of Boston Road and Adee Avenue, around 7:09 p.m., officials said.
bronx.com
Dwaysia McIntyre, 16, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Dwaysia McIntyre. 710 Croes Avenue. Bronx, NY 10473. It was reported to the...
Man shot in back, killed overnight in the Bronx
NEW YORK – Police are investigating a shooting death that took place Monday night in the Bronx neighborhood of Kingsbridge Heights. Officers responding to a shots fired 911 call arrived at the scene to find a 29-year-old man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the back. The shooting took place in the area of Sedgwick Avenue and West 231st Street. The male victim was reportedly rushed to New York-Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition. He later died at the hospital. Police are investigating the shooting but have not identified any suspects at this time. No arrests have been The post Man shot in back, killed overnight in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Family member taken into custody in Queens triple murders, awaiting extradition to NY: Police
Police say the relative of the three women who were killed in Queens was in Virginia police custody and is now in the process of being extradited back to NY.
NEW VIDEO: Crutch-wielding man attacks boy, 12, on Brooklyn street
Police are searching for a man who attacked a 12-year-old boy with a crutch in Brooklyn unprovoked last week. The man ran up to the child at the corner of St. Paul’s Court and St. Paul’s Place in Flatbush around 7:40 a.m., according to authorities.
bkreader.com
Four Convicted in Gang-Related Brooklyn Shootings
After standing trial for five weeks, four gang associates are being convicted of multiple charges in connection to a two-day shooting spree. “The residents of this district deserve to walk the streets of our communities without fear of falling victim to gun violence. Today’s verdict sends a resounding message that defendants who display a callous disregard for human life and safety will be met with the full force of the law and brought to justice,” Breon Peace, U.S. attorney for the eastern district of New York, said.
fox5ny.com
Suspect in custody for NYC gay bar attacks
NYPD detectives escorted Sean Kuilan, 34, of Manhattan, from the 7th Precinct station house to a police vehicle. The detectives then drove him to central booking. Kuilan is accused of tossing a brick at the window of VERS, a gay bar in Hell's Kitchen, at least three times.
bronx.com
NYC DOE Teacher, Grace Seddio Dimaio, 53, Arrested
On Friday, November 18, 2022, at approximately 1509 hours, the following 53-year-old female on-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 122nd Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Grace Seddio Dimaio. NYC DOE Teacher. Charges:. petty larceny. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations...
Man dies weeks after being attacked by group on ATVs in Harlem
NEW YORK -- A man who was attacked by a group of dirt bike riders in Harlem in a possible road rage incident weeks ago has died.Police are still looking for dozens of people involved. "We called Arthur our gentle giant because he was 6'7", so gentle and loving and caring. For this to happen, everyone in the community is hurting," said Carmen Arroyo. Arthur Cooke's colleagues are still trying to come to terms with what they call his senseless murder. On Nov. 4, video shows a group of around 30 ATVs and dirt bikes on East 125th Street near Fifth Avenue where...
Belt-swinging suspect strikes man in face at Queens subway station
An attacker struck a subway rider in the face with a belt at a Queens subway station last week, police said Tuesday as they released a surveillance image of a suspect.
27east.com
Police Cuff Socialite For Suspected Menacing
Socialite Libbie Mugrabi, 43, faces misdemeanor charges of second degree menacing, felony criminal mischief in the third degree, and fourth degree possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor, stemming from a... more. Nancy Carret López-Balboa of New York City and Southampton died on November 21 in New York City. She was...
