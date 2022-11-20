ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

bronx.com

Cristina Lopez Figuero, 72, Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 42nd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Cristina Lopez Figuero. 1265 Fulton Avenue. Bronx, NY 10456. It was reported to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

Tayina Morales, 28, Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Tayina Morales. 1605 Metropolitan Avenue. Bronx, NY 10462. It was reported to the...
BRONX, NY
bronx.com

Milagros Santos, 75, Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 50th Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Milagros Santos. 5700 Arlington Avenue. Bronx, NY 10471. It was reported to police that...
BRONX, NY
bronx.com

Leonard Johnson, 40, Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 41st Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Leonard Johnson. 985 Bruckner Boulevard. Bronx, NY 10459. It was reported to police that...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

NYPD investigation reveals murder-suicide in the Bronx

MORRIS PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — The deaths of a Bronx man and woman have been deemed a murder and a suicide, months after they fell from a six-story building, police said Wednesday. Early in August, police found the unconscious and unresponsive victims in the rear courtyard of the Cruger Avenue building at Pelham Parkway South […]
BRONX, NY
bronx.com

Heaven Garcia, 15, Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Heaven Garcia. 415 St. Lawrence Avenue. Bronx, NY 10473. It was reported to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

Dwaysia McIntyre, 16, Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Dwaysia McIntyre. 710 Croes Avenue. Bronx, NY 10473. It was reported to the...
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

Man shot in back, killed overnight in the Bronx

NEW YORK – Police are investigating a shooting death that took place Monday night in the Bronx neighborhood of Kingsbridge Heights. Officers responding to a shots fired 911 call arrived at the scene to find a 29-year-old man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the back. The shooting took place in the area of Sedgwick Avenue and West 231st Street. The male victim was reportedly rushed to New York-Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition. He later died at the hospital. Police are investigating the shooting but have not identified any suspects at this time. No arrests have been The post Man shot in back, killed overnight in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
bkreader.com

Four Convicted in Gang-Related Brooklyn Shootings

After standing trial for five weeks, four gang associates are being convicted of multiple charges in connection to a two-day shooting spree. “The residents of this district deserve to walk the streets of our communities without fear of falling victim to gun violence. Today’s verdict sends a resounding message that defendants who display a callous disregard for human life and safety will be met with the full force of the law and brought to justice,” Breon Peace, U.S. attorney for the eastern district of New York, said.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Suspect in custody for NYC gay bar attacks

NYPD detectives escorted Sean Kuilan, 34, of Manhattan, from the 7th Precinct station house to a police vehicle. The detectives then drove him to central booking. Kuilan is accused of tossing a brick at the window of VERS, a gay bar in Hell's Kitchen, at least three times.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

NYC DOE Teacher, Grace Seddio Dimaio, 53, Arrested

On Friday, November 18, 2022, at approximately 1509 hours, the following 53-year-old female on-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 122nd Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Grace Seddio Dimaio. NYC DOE Teacher. Charges:. petty larceny. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Man dies weeks after being attacked by group on ATVs in Harlem

NEW YORK -- A man who was attacked by a group of dirt bike riders in Harlem in a possible road rage incident weeks ago has died.Police are still looking for dozens of people involved. "We called Arthur our gentle giant because he was 6'7", so gentle and loving and caring. For this to happen, everyone in the community is hurting," said Carmen Arroyo. Arthur Cooke's colleagues are still trying to come to terms with what they call his senseless murder. On Nov. 4, video shows a group of around 30 ATVs and dirt bikes on East 125th Street near Fifth Avenue where...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
27east.com

Police Cuff Socialite For Suspected Menacing

Socialite Libbie Mugrabi, 43, faces misdemeanor charges of second degree menacing, felony criminal mischief in the third degree, and fourth degree possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor, stemming from a... more. Nancy Carret López-Balboa of New York City and Southampton died on November 21 in New York City. She was...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY

