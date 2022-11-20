Read full article on original website
krcgtv.com
Several fires lead to arrest of Moberly man
MOBERLY — Police arrested a Moberly man they say set several fires Monday night. The Moberly Police Department says crews responded to multiple reports of fires in downtown Moberly around 9:50 Monday night. Police say several more fires were later reported in the 700 block of W. Coates Street,...
krcgtv.com
Columbia police investigate unexplained death
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Columbia police have not ruled out foul play as they conduct a death investigation on Clinkscales Avenue near the Activities and Recreation Center. Neighbors of the house at 212 Clinkscales say a fire truck arrived at around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon, followed by several police cruisers. Soon, the house was surrounded by yellow police tape. The crime scene investigation van is also on scene.
Trial date set for Columbia man accused in fatal 2020 Douglass Park shooting
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A man accused of a Columbia murder in 2020 now has a trial date set for that case. Rickey Murry, 50, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. The jury trial is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday, March The post Trial date set for Columbia man accused in fatal 2020 Douglass Park shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
One person arrested after disturbance in Columbia
An armed suspect is taken into custody following a disturbance just south of Stephens College. The Columbia Police Department says it was called to the 1400 block of Bass Avenue Saturday evening after reports that an individual was causing a disturbance in the area. The department says that while the individual was armed, no threats were made.
kjluradio.com
9-1-1 call about active shooter at Battle High School called a prank
School officials say a 9-1-1 call that came in about an active shooter at a Columbia high school this morning was a prank. The Columbia Police Department says someone made an anonymous call to 9-1-1 around 9:30 this morning, saying there was an active assailant at Battle High School. School resource officers and safety and security staff were already present at the school and determined that was no threat.
KOMU
Man faces serious injuries after Jeep crashes, overturns on Highway 179
JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City man has serious injuries after a crash Wednesday. The Jefferson City Police Department (JCPD) said it responded to the 1300 block of Highway 179 at 8:30 a.m. for the crash. Todd Cardone, 54, was driving a Jeep Cherokee southbound on the highway when the...
Two arrested after Boone County traffic stop; stolen mail found
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested two people with outstanding warrants during a traffic stop Tuesday morning. A department official pulled over a vehicle with expired played near the Clark Lane and Interstate 70 connector in Columbia. Mercedes Pattillo, 21, was identified as a passenger in the vehicle. During the stop, deputies developed probable The post Two arrested after Boone County traffic stop; stolen mail found appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Two men arrested for cashing stolen checks
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Columbia Police Tuesday arrested two men for allegedly cashing stolen checks. According to court documents, officers were called to the Commerce Bank on Bernadette Drive where they were met by bank employees who said 34-year-old Roylee Moore was attempting to cash a stolen check. They had already contacted the person to whom the check belonged and determined that the check had been stolen.
Truck fire brings Interstate 70 to a halt east of Columbia
A semi-truck fire Tuesday afternoon caused Interstate 70 traffic to slow to a standstill near Columbia. The post Truck fire brings Interstate 70 to a halt east of Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KSIS Radio
Sedalia Man Killed in Cass County Motorcycle Crash
A Sedalia man was killed in a motorcycle accident that occurred in Cass County last night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 62-year-old Lewis W. Laughlin of Sedalia, was the driver of a southbound 2020 Harley Davidson Tri Glide Ultra at 211th Street, west of Route J around 6:30 p.m., when he made a right turn on 211th Street and overturned and ran off the left side of the roadway. The driver was ejected from the motorcycle.
kmmo.com
COLUMBIA MAN DUE IN COURT IN COOPER COUNTY
A Columbia man charged with multiple felonies after a traffic stop in Boonville is due in court. According to a probable cause statement, Dannie Rice was pulled over by a Boonville Police Officer for pulling a trailer with a non-working tail light. During the traffic stop the officer discovered that Rice’s driving privileges had been revoked. The vehicle Rice was driving was titled to him but not registered. The vehicle Rice was driving was also found to have a license plate that belonged to a different vehicle and not registered to Rice.
Fraternity members charged in hazing incident due in court this week
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two men charged in a hazing incident at the University of Missouri could appear in court this week. The Boone County Prosecutor's Office charges Alec Wetzler with misdemeanor counts of supplying alcohol to a minor and purchasing or possessing alcohol by a minor. Wetzler could appear for a case review Tuesday at The post Fraternity members charged in hazing incident due in court this week appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Moberly man charged with murder granted change of venue
A court case for a Moberly man charged with first-degree murder has been transferred from Randolph County to Linn County on a change of venue. An arraignment is scheduled for 58-year-old John Fitzgerald Tucker in Linn County on December 6th. A probable cause statement accuses Tucker of shooting a white...
Fulton man faces federal drug charge
FULTON, Mo. (KMIZ) A Fulton man is facing federal drug charges for allegedly trying to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in August. The MUSTANG drug task force allegedly received a tip in July from someone who saw Clayton Craddock, 38, distribute methamphetamine at his Fulton residence, according to court documents. Craddock was on The post Fulton man faces federal drug charge appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
School threat doesn’t pan out
A threat called in to Battle High School in Columbia turns out to be a prank. Law officers say the school got a call about an ‘active shooter’. Investigators are trying to track down the caller.
kwos.com
Wanted murder suspect captured in Mexico
A woman accused in a Mid – Missouri drug killing is back in Callaway County. Emily Ricketts is charged with murder in the killing of Lauro Garza Perez in 2019. Another suspect, Ruben Charles – Cabrera, is thought to still be in Mexico, where Ricketts was captured.
Sedalia Police Reports For November 21, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Sunday morning, Officers were dispatched to a traffic accident in the area of West Broadway Boulevard and South Quincy Avenue involving a passenger car and a motorcycle. During the course of the investigation, it was determined the driver of the passenger car was intoxicated. Brett Graham, 20, of Sedalia, was arrested and transported to the Sedalia Police Department. Graham then provided a breath sample that showed his BAC to be above 0.08. Graham was then transported to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on a 24 hour hold pending the filing of charges of Driving While Intoxicated (With Serious Physical Injury). The driver of the motorcycle, identified as Kyle Strunk, 24, of Sedalia, was ejected and sustained serious injuries. He was transported to the Missouri University Hospital by air ambulance. The events and circumstances involved in the crash are still in the early stages of investigation. Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact the Sedalia Police Department Traffic unit at 660-826-8100.
myozarksonline.com
Eldon man accused of statutory rape
A man from Eldon is charged with crimes against a child following an investigation by the Camdenton Police Department. The investigation began in July when the Police Department was contacted by the mother of a 14-year-old girl who said that 22-year-old De’ Aaron Derrick Knowles had been sneaking into their residence and having sexual contact with the child. Knowles also allegedly had hit the victim in the face several times. Knowles was allegedly in possession of a gun during at least one of the incidents. 22-year-old De’Aaron Derrick Knowles has been charged with statutory rape, child abuse, assault, and harassment, without bond.
Girl goes missing from Saline County
Saline County authorities are asking for help finding a missing teen girl. The post Girl goes missing from Saline County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sedalia man flown to hospital following motorcycle crash on Highway 50
PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sedalia man was hurt early Sunday morning after a motorcycle crash on Highway 50 in Pettis County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on the highway near Quincy Avenue around 2:20 a.m. Troopers said Kyle Strunk, 24, was thrown from the motorcycle after he hit a The post Sedalia man flown to hospital following motorcycle crash on Highway 50 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
