USA Predicted Lineup vs Wales for First USMNT Match in Eight Years
The USA has made it to its first World Cup in eight years, having stumbled during qualification for Russia 2018. Take a look at Last Word on Football’s USA predicted lineup, and see the players looking to make a difference to the States’ chances. USA Predicted Lineup vs...
Holding the High Line: Cole Bassett News, World Cup Checkin
PODCAST – Hello Colorado Rapids fans! On this episode of Holding The High Line, Rabbi and Red talk USA Wales. We break down offseason news including roster decisions and the MLS Expansion Draft. UCHealth is the new shirt sponsor and the Cole Bassett news. Then we look ahead to the England game on Friday.
Player Profile: All-Time Leading CanMNT Goal-Scorer Cyle Larin
PREVIEW – Cyle Larin is the all-time leading goal-scorer for the CanMNT. He also led the goals in Concacaf World Cup qualifying and will be one of Canada’s X-Factors in this tournament. Player Profile of CanMNT All-Time Goal-Scorer Cyle Larin. Cyle Larin’s Childhood. Cyle Larin was born...
Revolution Pickup Bobby Wood in MLS Re-entry Draft
Most eyes in the footballing world are glued to the World Cup. Things continue to happen elsewhere though, including the MLS re-entry draft. Amongst those involved were the New England Revolution and as a result, they have a new name amongst their ranks. Former USMNT and Bundesliga regular Bobby Wood is the man who has been snapped up by the Revs.
Canada World Cup Preview- Will They Continue to Go Under the Radar?
The 2022 World Cup is finally upon us and controversy aside, all roads are pointing to Qatar. Canada are the team in question here and this will be only their second-ever World Cup, having made it to Mexico in 1986. They are a team on the rise who could well do some damage this winter, and so here is Last Word on Football’s Canada World Cup preview.
Last Word SC Radio: USA Wales Reaction, England Preview
PODCAST – What’s up Internet? On this episode of Last Word SC Radio, Matt, Sean, and Ed get together for a USA Wales reaction. We recap the USMNT game from all angles, talking the lineups, substitutes, a barnstorming first half, a card happy referee, and what it means for the England game on Friday. We make sense of what went gradually worse in the second half. Ed’s got some thoughts on Gio Reyna not playing, some quotes, and what it means. Then we look ahead to the England game predicting lineups and results.
Canada Youngster Tajon Buchanan to Earn His Spot in John Herdman’s Plans
Canada is another country at this World Cup who will be featuring on this stage for just a second time. 1986 was their only other time taking part and that was much closer to home, just directly south on Mexico. There is something of a golden generation present now and one player who could prove himself at this level is Canada youngster Tajon Buchanan.
FIFA World Cup Qatar: Betting Guide
A long-awaited edition of the World Cup is right around the corner, and people of all nationalities are looking forward to the show. Even if one’s team has not qualified, the World Cup is a spectacle not to be missed by the regular football fan and even people who want to keep up with the times.
Alphonso Davies Returns? Canada Predicted Lineup vs Belgium
Canada look to start the World Cup 2022 in style against European giants Belgium. See Last Word on Football’s Canada predicted lineup for the nation’s first match of the World Cup. Canada Predicted Lineup vs Belgium. How Canada Have Lined-up Recently. Canada play in something of a 3-4-1-2...
USMNT War of Words: The Gio Reyna Injury Confusion
Monday night. Ahmed bin Ali Stadium. Fulltime. United States 1, Wales 1. Gio Reyna sits on the bench, an unused substitute. The most dynamic attacking “solution” for the USMNT has just watched his team fail to close out a game in the final 20 minutes, unable to help. He and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter would go on to say potentially conflicting statements post game. What’s going on with this supposed Gio Reyna injury? Why wasn’t he played in this game? What does this mean for Friday’s match against England?
USA vs Wales Predictions and Best Odds for World Cup Group B
USA vs Wales – Predictions and Best Odds. The USA is currently on a poor run of form. This has seen only one win in their last five matches, a 5-0 victory over a predictable poor Grenada side. The most concerning result will be a 2-0 loss to Japan in the Kirin Cup, with the high press of Japan demonstrating that Gregg Berhalter’s strategy of holding the ball and playing over the press might not work against quality sides.
