PODCAST – What’s up Internet? On this episode of Last Word SC Radio, Matt, Sean, and Ed get together for a USA Wales reaction. We recap the USMNT game from all angles, talking the lineups, substitutes, a barnstorming first half, a card happy referee, and what it means for the England game on Friday. We make sense of what went gradually worse in the second half. Ed’s got some thoughts on Gio Reyna not playing, some quotes, and what it means. Then we look ahead to the England game predicting lineups and results.

