Home destroyed by flames in Susquehanna County
LENOX, Pa. — A house was gutted, and a firefighter was hurt fighting a blaze in Susquehanna County. The fire started around 8 p.m. Tuesday off Route 374 in Lenox Township, outside Nicholson. One firefighter was hurt falling on ice at the scene. No one in the home was...
Man hospitalized after fire in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Firefighters rescued a man from a burning home in south Scranton Sunday afternoon. Flames broke out around 5 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of Hickory Street in South Scranton. A neighbor called 911 after seeing it through a window. When firefighters arrived, there...
etxview.com
Mahanoy Twp. fire ruled accidental
PATRIOTIC HILL — The cause of a fire that damaged a Mahanoy Twp. home Sunday afternoon has been ruled accidental. Firefighters were called to 21 Patriotic Hill around 1 p.m. for a report of an electrical fire inside a home. The call was quickly upgraded to a working fire...
Flames destroy barn in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a barn in Lackawanna County Saturday night. The fire started around 10 p.m. at the place along Valley View Drive in Newton Township near Clarks Summit. Officials say no one was hurt and there were no animals inside. The cause of that fire...
Vandals on ATVs tear up golf course in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Employees at Elkview Country Club in northern Lackawanna County showed up to the golf course over the weekend to find tire tracks from a vehicle all over the property, tearing up parts of the course. Bill Strong is the security officer at the country club...
Fire damages UGL company in Dunmore
DUNMORE, Pa. — Fire damaged a business in Dunmore Sunday afternoon. Flames broke out at United Gilsonite Laboratories along Jefferson Avenue just before 4 p.m. Officials say a container with discarded rags caught fire and spread to a wooden pallet with empty cardboard boxes on it. Crews quickly knocked...
UPDATE: Crash cleared on I-81 in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Part of Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County has reopened after a crash. I-81 southbound was closed beginning at the East Benton exit (201). The highway was reopened by about 1:30 p.m., according to PennDOT. There is no word on what led to the crash.
WOLF
Multiple stolen license plates recovered from Luzerne County home
DURYEA, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Twelve license plates, some reported stolen out of South Carolina, were recovered from a home in Duryea earlier this month. According to Duryea Police, on November 1st around 4 PM, multiple state and local agencies served an arrest and search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Mcalpine Street.
Holiday staple arrives in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A popular tree is being put up in Scranton. The Courthouse Square staple arrived Monday. This year's Lackawanna County tree is a concolor fir from the Chambers Christmas Tree Farm in the Carbondale area. It is expected to be fully decorated soon here on Courthouse Square...
skooknews.com
Minersville Man Arrested for Burglarizing Cass Township Home, Eating Food, and Fighting with Homeowner
A Minersville man is locked up in Schuylkill County Prison after he burglarized a home in Cass Township. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, the incident occurred on Thursday, November 17th, 2022, around 10:00pm, when Devon Shaak, 32, of Minersville, walked onto a property on Low Road in Cass Township and found an open rear door of the home.
Main Street reopened after cement truck rollover
UPDATE: Main Street reopened as of 3:30 p.m. DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officers say they are on the scene of a crash in Luzerne County where a cement truck rolled over causing traffic delays. Police say the operator was driving a fully loaded cement truck on Main Street through Duryea. While driving towards Old […]
5K under the lights at Stone Hedge
TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — Hundreds gathered at the Stone Hedge Golf Club for a beneficial 5k under the lights. More than 500 runners and walkers came out to Stone Hedge Golf Club for the first 5K held under the lights. "We've had a lot of people that wanted to run...
Man allegedly breaks into kitchen to eat food
CASS TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man they say broke into a home and began eating the victim’s food from the kitchen. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 17 around 10:00 p.m. troopers responded to a report of a man who walked onto a property in Schuylkill County and found […]
People ‘chased by fire’ that consumed Scranton Triplex
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several people were chased by a fire on Scranton’s West Side. Eyewitness News checked out the fire scene Sunday on the 14-hundred block of Washburn street. Acting Chief Roger Rogalewicz tells Eyewitness News the fire broke out overnight around 12:30 a.m. on the one end of a triplex. The fire […]
Virginia kidnapping victims located at Wilkes-Barre Township Walmart
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — In Luzerne County, a man is behind bars after allegedly kidnapping two people. Wilkes-Barre Township Police say they were contacted by investigators in Virginia Tuesday that a suspect used a weapon and had taken the woman and her child to Pennsylvania against their will. Police...
Man arrested after drive-by shooting in Carbon County
ALBRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. — A man has been arrested in Carbon County on attempted homicide and assault charges. It happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday in front of a home on Chapman Circle in Albrightsville. Court paperwork shows that Travis Otero, 31, shot the victim, Jerry Catalano, 30, as Catalano drove...
Interstate 81 now open after crash in Lackawanna County
BENTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA TOWNSHIP (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says a major highway is now open after it was closed due to a crash in Lackawanna County. According to PennDOT, Interstate 81 (I-81) southbound, beginning at Exit 201 (East Benton), reopened around 2:00 p.m., on Tuesday after a crash shut down the highway […]
Suit filed against Hanover Township Zoning Board over school bus depot
WILKES-BARRE — As pledged, an attorney representing 16 “aggrieved township residents” in the Preston section of Hanover Town
Game poacher illegally possessed 37 bucks in Monroe County, police say
A Monroe County man, whose Pennsylvania hunting privileges are revoked indefinitely, illegally possessed the remains of 37 antlered white-tailed deer on his property, authorities say. David J. Frantz Sr., 59, of the 900 block of Molasses Valley Road in Kunkletown, Polk Township, was taken into custody about 9:30 a.m. Nov....
Long lines for Family to Family food distribution in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — The Family to Family Thanksgiving Food Basket drive-thru had cars lined up along North Washington Avenue outside of the Scranton Cultural Center. Bags and bags were ready to go as volunteers loaded up all the fixings to provide 3,500 families with a holiday meal they might not otherwise have.
