A Minersville man is locked up in Schuylkill County Prison after he burglarized a home in Cass Township. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, the incident occurred on Thursday, November 17th, 2022, around 10:00pm, when Devon Shaak, 32, of Minersville, walked onto a property on Low Road in Cass Township and found an open rear door of the home.

MINERSVILLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO