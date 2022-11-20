ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Newswatch 16

Man hospitalized after fire in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Firefighters rescued a man from a burning home in south Scranton Sunday afternoon. Flames broke out around 5 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of Hickory Street in South Scranton. A neighbor called 911 after seeing it through a window. When firefighters arrived, there...
SCRANTON, PA
etxview.com

Mahanoy Twp. fire ruled accidental

PATRIOTIC HILL — The cause of a fire that damaged a Mahanoy Twp. home Sunday afternoon has been ruled accidental. Firefighters were called to 21 Patriotic Hill around 1 p.m. for a report of an electrical fire inside a home. The call was quickly upgraded to a working fire...
MAHANOY CITY, PA
Newswatch 16

Flames destroy barn in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a barn in Lackawanna County Saturday night. The fire started around 10 p.m. at the place along Valley View Drive in Newton Township near Clarks Summit. Officials say no one was hurt and there were no animals inside. The cause of that fire...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire damages UGL company in Dunmore

DUNMORE, Pa. — Fire damaged a business in Dunmore Sunday afternoon. Flames broke out at United Gilsonite Laboratories along Jefferson Avenue just before 4 p.m. Officials say a container with discarded rags caught fire and spread to a wooden pallet with empty cardboard boxes on it. Crews quickly knocked...
DUNMORE, PA
Newswatch 16

UPDATE: Crash cleared on I-81 in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Part of Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County has reopened after a crash. I-81 southbound was closed beginning at the East Benton exit (201). The highway was reopened by about 1:30 p.m., according to PennDOT. There is no word on what led to the crash.
WOLF

Multiple stolen license plates recovered from Luzerne County home

DURYEA, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Twelve license plates, some reported stolen out of South Carolina, were recovered from a home in Duryea earlier this month. According to Duryea Police, on November 1st around 4 PM, multiple state and local agencies served an arrest and search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Mcalpine Street.
DURYEA, PA
Newswatch 16

Holiday staple arrives in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A popular tree is being put up in Scranton. The Courthouse Square staple arrived Monday. This year's Lackawanna County tree is a concolor fir from the Chambers Christmas Tree Farm in the Carbondale area. It is expected to be fully decorated soon here on Courthouse Square...
SCRANTON, PA
skooknews.com

Minersville Man Arrested for Burglarizing Cass Township Home, Eating Food, and Fighting with Homeowner

A Minersville man is locked up in Schuylkill County Prison after he burglarized a home in Cass Township. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, the incident occurred on Thursday, November 17th, 2022, around 10:00pm, when Devon Shaak, 32, of Minersville, walked onto a property on Low Road in Cass Township and found an open rear door of the home.
MINERSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Main Street reopened after cement truck rollover

UPDATE: Main Street reopened as of 3:30 p.m. DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officers say they are on the scene of a crash in Luzerne County where a cement truck rolled over causing traffic delays. Police say the operator was driving a fully loaded cement truck on Main Street through Duryea. While driving towards Old […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

5K under the lights at Stone Hedge

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — Hundreds gathered at the Stone Hedge Golf Club for a beneficial 5k under the lights. More than 500 runners and walkers came out to Stone Hedge Golf Club for the first 5K held under the lights. "We've had a lot of people that wanted to run...
TUNKHANNOCK, PA
WBRE

Man allegedly breaks into kitchen to eat food

CASS TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man they say broke into a home and began eating the victim’s food from the kitchen. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 17 around 10:00 p.m. troopers responded to a report of a man who walked onto a property in Schuylkill County and found […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

People ‘chased by fire’ that consumed Scranton Triplex

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several people were chased by a fire on Scranton’s West Side. Eyewitness News checked out the fire scene Sunday on the 14-hundred block of Washburn street. Acting Chief Roger Rogalewicz tells Eyewitness News the fire broke out overnight around 12:30 a.m. on the one end of a triplex. The fire […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Interstate 81 now open after crash in Lackawanna County

BENTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA TOWNSHIP (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says a major highway is now open after it was closed due to a crash in Lackawanna County. According to PennDOT, Interstate 81 (I-81) southbound, beginning at Exit 201 (East Benton), reopened around 2:00 p.m., on Tuesday after a crash shut down the highway […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Long lines for Family to Family food distribution in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Family to Family Thanksgiving Food Basket drive-thru had cars lined up along North Washington Avenue outside of the Scranton Cultural Center. Bags and bags were ready to go as volunteers loaded up all the fixings to provide 3,500 families with a holiday meal they might not otherwise have.
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

