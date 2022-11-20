ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

tdalabamamag.com

Alabama rises in latest College Football Playoff rankings

Alabama football was ranked No.7 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The Crimson Tide are coming off of a 34-0 win over Austin eay. They currently have two wins over teams ranked in the current CFP Top 25 with wins over Ole Miss and Texas. Tennessee and LSU have...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

ESPN Model Predicts Score Of Alabama vs. Auburn

It's rivalry week in college football. And on Tuesday, ESPN's Bill Connelly revealed the network's SP+ picks for every FBS team across the country. Including the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn. It doesn't look great for Cadillac Williams and the Auburn Tigers on Saturday. As ESPN's model predicts War...
AUBURN, AL
thearabtribune.com

1972 Iron Bowl was memorable for multiple reasons for local fans

George Stone’s first Alabama-Auburn game was memorable for more reasons than the obvious. It was the 1972 Iron Bowl, ever since known as the “Punt Bama Punt” game. Played on Dec. 2 at Birmingham’s Legion Field, the game belonged to heavily favored and second-ranked Alabama until 10 minutes left.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Big Alabama Transfers

No college football program brings in more talent on annual basis than Alabama. The Crimson Tide are losing some notable players this week, though. Two notable Alabama players have reportedly entered the NCAA's transfer portal. They are two big names. Alabama DB Khyree Jackson entered the transfer portal on Wednesday...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
southeasthoops.com

Alabama vs. Auburn Prediction: Can Cadillac Williams Lead Tigers To Iron Bowl Win?

In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Alabama vs. Auburn prediction for the November 26 matchup in Week 13 in SEC football. The Crimson Tide took care of business against Austin Peay in Week 12, as Nick Saban’s team finds itself in the unusual spot of being on the outside looking in when it comes to the College Football Playoff race. Meanwhile, Auburn interim head coach Cadillac Williams has led the Tigers to consecutive wins with victories against Texas A&M and Western Kentucky.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Will Anderson, Bryce Young asked about opting out of bowl game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Will Alabama’s best players play in its bowl game next month?. To kick off Auburn game week, both Will Anderson and Bryce Young, two of the top players in the country that are expected to be top-10 NFL draft picks in April, were asked if they planned to opt out of whatever bowl the Crimson Tide (9-2, 5-2 SEC) will play in in late December.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WREG

Kiffin talks to team amid Auburn rumors

OXFORD – With rumors running rampant about a possible move to Auburn, Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reportedly spoke to his team Tuesday to assure them that he has not taken a job at any other school. All this, coming roughly 48 hours before the Rebels take the field against Mississippi State in the annual […]
OXFORD, MS
wvtm13.com

Alabama practice official Eddie Conyers keeps on tickin'

Ninety-four-year-old Eddie Conyers has been a University of Alabama football practice official for 62 years, he's been married for 73 years and he's not slowing down. Eddie also happens to be one of the funniest men around. How did Eddie land the job 62 years ago? What's the secret to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
