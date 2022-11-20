Southern Utah at Kansas: Player Ratings to the Theme of World Cup Kits

Rating the Kansas Jayhawk player performances against some iconic football kits

Well, the World Cup is upon us, and even if you dislike soccer, or better yet have a moral objection to Qatar hosting the world's biggest sporting event, you can at least revel in the beauty (or ugliness) of the uniforms. And since KU wore their most beautiful uniform in their collection in the win over Southern Utah, I figured this was as good a time as ever to break out this article. If you're not up to speed on how we do things, here's the primer.

5 Stars: Out of this world performance. This is a hard to achieve rating and is only reserved for the most impressive or impressionable performances.

4.5 Stars: Very strong performance, packed the stat sheet, provided undeniable intangibles.

4 Stars: A strong performance that falls just short of the standards above.

3.5 Stars: Above average performance, perhaps stands out in one category or one aspect of the game.

3 Stars: Average performance. Also could be a very strong game in one aspect but a very poor game in another such as 15 points but seven turnovers. Could also be that the player played, did their job, but didn't do much spectacularly.

2.5 Stars: Between a two and a three, but I really just added this in for more World Cup shirts.

2 Stars: Below average performance, or we simply have higher expectations for the player on this particular night.

1.5 Stars: Needed more World Cup shirts, so this rating was squeezed in there.

1 Star: Rare, but if a player has a stinker in all aspects.

Memorial No Star: Named after a former KU walk-on or obscure player and is awarded to the player(s) who didn't have enough playing time to contribute or whose performance isn't worthy of a rating for another reason.

5 Stars: France (home)

A classic. The blue shirt immediately lets you know that you’re looking at France and the gold cockerel as the crest lets you know you’re playing the defending World Cup champs. Pair this shirt with white shorts and red socks and you have reached perfection. Allez les bleus!

Jalen Wilson 's career high 33 is enough to get him another five-star performance.

4.5 Stars: Argentina (home) and Croatia (home)

Classics for a reason. La Albiceleste look perfect in the light blue and white vertical stripes. Black shorts complete the ensemble.

And Croatia has perhaps the easiest to distinguish shirt in all of world football. The checkers are amazing.

Gradey Dick and Dajuan Harris were the next best Jayhawks. Dick canned a few early threes and a huge one at the end while Harris was aggressive going to the rim when it was clear that his typical game of dish and get the assist just wasn't going to work.

4 Stars: Mexico (both!)

It’s hard to argue with El Tri’s classic green shirt, but the away kit is an eye catcher. Cream and maroon with an indigenous motif, it’s just glorious.

KU stunk when KJ Adams wasn't in the game and that is good enough for him to warrant this spot. He hasn't missed a basket in his last two games, going four of four in each.

3.5 Stars: England (away)

England sometimes likes to wear red. The Three Lions crest in light blue is a great touch, and that combo of colors should be used more often. It’s sharp.

No one was here.

3 Stars: Portugal (away) and Senegal (home)

I LOVE an accent across the chest. In Portugal’s case, it’s a red and green strip, representing their flag and for Senegal, well, that chevron is pretty amazing. These are only three stars because a) Sadio Mane won’t be there to participate because of injury and b) a certain whiny Portuguese is ruining the look by running his mouth.

Zuby Ejiofor slots here. Wasn't bad when he played, just didn't play too much.

Kevin McCullar is so sound that his off night was quite apparent. Had a good end to the game or this would've been in the twos somewhere.

2.5 Stars: Morocco, Iran, and Ghana

Red shirts and white shirts…but with some pizzazz.

No one here.

2 Stars: Brazil (away)

I get what Brazil are trying to do here with the leopard print on the sleeves, but it doesn’t quite come off.

Ernest Udeh was out of his element all game and Southern Utah looked comfortable when he was in there. Not his night.

Bobby Pettiford almost had the elusive stat like with all zeroes but alas he mustered a missed shot, a turnover, and a foul in 16 minutes. Again, not his night.

1.5 Stars: Poland, Wales, Canada, Costa Rica, and Switzerland

Solid red shirts and solid white shirts. Traditional? Yes. But whatever, this is the World Cup! Make a statement.

Nope, no one here.

1 Star: USA (home)

The Nike treatment at the collar is just terrible.

I couldn't put anyone here either.

Chris Teahan Memorial No Star:

MJ Rice and Joseph Yesufu played basketball on a Friday and they played for Kansas. Unfortunately, there was no impact.