ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar City, UT

Southern Utah at Kansas: Player Ratings to the Theme of World Cup Kits

By Derek Noll
Blue Wings Rising
Blue Wings Rising
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0htKUw_0jHue8bw00

Rating the Kansas Jayhawk player performances against some iconic football kits

Well, the World Cup is upon us, and even if you dislike soccer, or better yet have a moral objection to Qatar hosting the world's biggest sporting event, you can at least revel in the beauty (or ugliness) of the uniforms.  And since KU wore their most beautiful uniform in their collection in the win over Southern Utah, I figured this was as good a time as ever to break out this article.  If you're not up to speed on how we do things, here's the primer.

5 Stars: Out of this world performance. This is a hard to achieve rating and is only reserved for the most impressive or impressionable performances.

4.5 Stars: Very strong performance, packed the stat sheet, provided undeniable intangibles.

4 Stars: A strong performance that falls just short of the standards above.

3.5 Stars: Above average performance, perhaps stands out in one category or one aspect of the game.

3 Stars: Average performance. Also could be a very strong game in one aspect but a very poor game in another such as 15 points but seven turnovers. Could also be that the player played, did their job, but didn't do much spectacularly.

2.5 Stars: Between a two and a three, but I really just added this in for more World Cup shirts.

2 Stars: Below average performance, or we simply have higher expectations for the player on this particular night.

1.5 Stars: Needed more World Cup shirts, so this rating was squeezed in there.

1 Star: Rare, but if a player has a stinker in all aspects.

Memorial No Star: Named after a former KU walk-on or obscure player and is awarded to the player(s) who didn't have enough playing time to contribute or whose performance isn't worthy of a rating for another reason.

5 Stars: France (home)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T5ndt_0jHue8bw00

A classic. The blue shirt immediately lets you know that you’re looking at France and the gold cockerel as the crest lets you know you’re playing the defending World Cup champs. Pair this shirt with white shorts and red socks and you have reached perfection. Allez les bleus!

Jalen Wilson 's career high 33 is enough to get him another five-star performance.

4.5 Stars: Argentina (home) and Croatia (home)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VcE80_0jHue8bw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32pKjF_0jHue8bw00

Classics for a reason. La Albiceleste look perfect in the light blue and white vertical stripes. Black shorts complete the ensemble.

And Croatia has perhaps the easiest to distinguish shirt in all of world football. The checkers are amazing.

Gradey Dick and Dajuan Harris were the next best Jayhawks.  Dick canned a few early threes and a huge one at the end while Harris was aggressive going to the rim when it was clear that his typical game of dish and get the assist just wasn't going to work.

4 Stars: Mexico (both!)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2El84r_0jHue8bw00

It’s hard to argue with El Tri’s classic green shirt, but the away kit is an eye catcher. Cream and maroon with an indigenous motif, it’s just glorious.

KU stunk when KJ Adams wasn't in the game and that is good enough for him to warrant this spot.  He hasn't missed a basket in his last two games, going four of four in each.

3.5 Stars: England (away)

England sometimes likes to wear red. The Three Lions crest in light blue is a great touch, and that combo of colors should be used more often. It’s sharp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TDlsS_0jHue8bw00

No one was here.

3 Stars: Portugal (away) and Senegal (home)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VOXPz_0jHue8bw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oM50F_0jHue8bw00

I LOVE an accent across the chest. In Portugal’s case, it’s a red and green strip, representing their flag and for Senegal, well, that chevron is pretty amazing. These are only three stars because a) Sadio Mane won’t be there to participate because of injury and b) a certain whiny Portuguese is ruining the look by running his mouth.

Zuby Ejiofor slots here.  Wasn't bad when he played, just didn't play too much.

Kevin McCullar is so sound that his off night was quite apparent. Had a good end to the game or this would've been in the twos somewhere.

2.5 Stars: Morocco, Iran, and Ghana

Red shirts and white shirts…but with some pizzazz.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aFw2H_0jHue8bw00

No one here.

2 Stars: Brazil (away)

I get what Brazil are trying to do here with the leopard print on the sleeves, but it doesn’t quite come off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ogPLX_0jHue8bw00

Ernest Udeh was out of his element all game and Southern Utah looked comfortable when he was in there. Not his night.

Bobby Pettiford almost had the elusive stat like with all zeroes but alas he mustered a missed shot, a turnover, and a foul in 16 minutes. Again, not his night.

1.5 Stars: Poland, Wales, Canada, Costa Rica, and Switzerland

Solid red shirts and solid white shirts. Traditional? Yes. But whatever, this is the World Cup! Make a statement.

Nope, no one here.

1 Star: USA (home)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08PHiT_0jHue8bw00

The Nike treatment at the collar is just terrible.

I couldn't put anyone here either.

Chris Teahan Memorial No Star:

MJ Rice and Joseph Yesufu played basketball on a Friday and they played for Kansas. Unfortunately, there was no impact.

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Kellyn Acosta’s clutch foul on Gareth Bale saved USMNT in World Cup

The US Men’s national soccer team played their first World Cup game since 2014, a 1-1 draw with Wales. After going up 1-0 in the first half on the foot of Tim Weah, the US was back on their heels following a late Gareth Bale goal on a penalty.
theScore

3 key questions ahead of Canada's World Cup opener vs. Belgium

At long last, Canada makes its return to the men's World Cup on Wednesday, ending a 36-year hiatus with a glamorous matchup against Belgium, the second-ranked team in the world. Despite facing Group F's most illustrious member in the opening match - and the obvious leap in quality that entails...
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: Man Utd line up bumper contract for Garnacho

Manchester United are close to handing Alejandro Garnacho, 18, a new £50,00-a-week contract. (Daily Star, external) Meanwhile, Austria forward Marko Arnautovic is content to have rejected repeated approaches from the Red Devils in the summer - although his family wanted him to move from Bologna. (Laola1 - in Austrian, external)
nbcsportsedge.com

World Cup: Two heavy hitters make light work

The Premier League is streaming LIVE on Peacock. Get access to exclusive LIVE matches, on-demand replays, Premier League TV and so much more. Subscribe today!. The World Cup rolls around every four years, and there is a buzz in the air. This year the United States is participating and making the World Cup much more meaningful for those who support the US. They are set to open their campaign against Wales today. Here are a few bets for Tuesday's slate.
NBC Sports

Five Things to Know About Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne is highly regarded as one of the best midfielders in the world. The 31-year-old Belgian is often described as a complete footballer for his talent all around the field. In 2018, De Bruyne helped lead his team to a third-place finish before falling to eventual champion France.
BBC

World Cup 2022: No anxiety in France squad, says manager Didier Deschamps

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. France manager Didier Deschamps says there is no anxiety within...
ABC News

World Cup features Uruguay's Suarez vs. South Korea's Son

DOHA, Qatar -- Coach Paulo Bento acknowledged there are hazards for last season's Premier League joint top scorer Son Heung-min when he takes the field wearing a mask in the Group H opener against Uruguay in the World Cup. Son hasn't played since fracturing his left eye socket on Nov....
SB Nation

Sky Blue News: PEP STAYS!!, The Case for Phil, Jack Plan, and more...

Manchester City Women are looking toward a League Cup match against Sunderland at the weekend, and the Men are away for the World Cup break. Sky Blue News carries on with all the latest headlines. Pep Guardiola close to signing new Man City contract - Tyrone Marsall - Manchester Evening...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Denmark vs. Tunisia, live stream, TV channel, time, lineups, how to watch

TV Channel: FS1 (4K), Telemundo. Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free) Schmeichel; Wass, Andersen, Christensen, Maehle; Delaney, Eriksen, Emile Hojbjerg; Olsen, Dolberg, Damsgaard. Tunisia possible starting lineup:. Dahmen; Drager, Talbi, Bronn, Abdi; Skhiri, Chaaleli, Laidouni; Slimane, Msakni, Khazri. Soccer Odds and Betting Lines. Soccer odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds...
BBC

'Some of it comes down to what we can do in January'

F﻿rank Lampard has hinted Everton may pursue attacking options in the January transfer window. T﻿he Toffees are on tour in Australia and overcame Celtic on penalties over the weekend following a 0-0 draw. L﻿ampard told the club's website:, external "We don’t want to over-analyse certain areas of our...
BBC

Welsh National Opera cuts Liverpool tours as funding shrinks

The Welsh National Opera (WNO) will no longer be travelling to Liverpool to perform as cuts in public funding force it to make cost savings. The Cardiff-based opera company said a shake-up in English arts funding meant its funding from Arts Council England had dropped by 35%, or £2.2m.
BBC

'If Glazers are to leave, most fans would welcome it'

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. There has never been any real dispute that the Glazers see Manchester United as a financial investment. To a greater or lesser degree - co-chairmen Joel and Avram being the most invested - they are interested in the football side but the main aim is to make money, which they have succeeded at.
Blue Wings Rising

Blue Wings Rising

Kansas City, KS
304
Followers
500
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Kansas Jayhawk athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/kansas

Comments / 0

Community Policy