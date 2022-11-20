See the first pics from ‘Southern Charm’ star Madison LeCroy’s Mexico wedding

Madison LeCroy was every bit the blushing bride during her intimate Mexico wedding to Brett Randle over the weekend.

Pics exclusively obtained by Page Six show the “Southern Charm” star, 32, wearing an embroidered white gown while saying “I do” during in Riviera Maya Saturday.

LeCroy’s dress, which featured cap sleeves and a sweetheart neckline, was adorned with an intricate pattern of small, embroidered flowers.

She pulled her wavy, blond tresses back into a half-up, half-down style, and completed the look with a floor-length, sheer veil.

The reality star accessorized with several silver bracelets, rings and a pair of matching silver earrings, as she carried a simple bouquet of white peonies.

Her new husband, 36, looked dapper in a beige suit, which he paired with brown loafers.

The newlyweds were also joined by LeCroy’s 10-year-old son, Hudson, who served as the ring bearer, and stood by his new stepdad’s side for the nuptials.

The youngster, whom LeCroy shares with ex-husband Josh Hughes , looked so grown up in a white button-down with a pair of khaki trousers secured with a brown belt.

The pair said “I do” on the sand. MEGA

As Page Six previously reported, none of LeCroy’s co-stars were in attendance. Instead, the lovebirds were surrounded by plenty of family members and close friends at the Chablé Maroma hotel.

The nuptials took place a few days after the couple legally wed in Charleston , as court records obtained by Page Six revealed.

Randle, who asked for Hudson’s permission to marry his mom, got down on one knee back in October 2021.

The pair looked loved up while posing for professional photos. MEGA

“I am engaged! And I’m so excited because I honestly had no clue at the time,” she announced on Amazon Live when he popped the question, after just seven months of dating.

“It was a very special moment for my family. We traveled a good bit around the world, and I kinda thought it would possibly happen then, but I think it happens when you least expect it.”

LeCroy’s wavy locks and long train were on display. MEGA

LeCroy made their relationship Instagram-official last summer, but kept her beau’s identity under wraps at first by only revealing his first name.

The pair had met a few months prior in the spring while she was in Scottsdale, Ariz., for a friend’s bachelorette party.

Guests mingled at their private ceremony in Mexico. MEGA

Their romance sparked on the heels of LeCroy’s high-profile relationship with Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez.

The Bravolebrity found herself at the center of Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez’s breakup last March when news broke that the former MLB pro had allegedly been private messaging her via Instagram for months.

Despite the controversy, LeCroy maintained that Rodriguez “never physically cheated” on Lopez with her – despite the “Let’s Get Loud” singer calling off the engagement shortly after the claims surfaced.

Lopez has since moved on with Ben Affleck, whom she married in July.

LeCroy was previously married to Hughes , having said “I do” when she was just 20 years old.

The former couple split about five years later.