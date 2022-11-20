ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

See the first pics from ‘Southern Charm’ star Madison LeCroy’s Mexico wedding

By Emily Selleck
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NnEay_0jHue5xl00

Madison LeCroy was every bit the blushing bride during her intimate Mexico wedding to Brett Randle over the weekend.

Pics exclusively obtained by Page Six show the “Southern Charm” star, 32, wearing an embroidered white gown while saying “I do” during in Riviera Maya Saturday.

LeCroy’s dress, which featured cap sleeves and a sweetheart neckline, was adorned with an intricate pattern of small, embroidered flowers.

She pulled her wavy, blond tresses back into a half-up, half-down style, and completed the look with a floor-length, sheer veil.

The reality star accessorized with several silver bracelets, rings and a pair of matching silver earrings, as she carried a simple bouquet of white peonies.

Her new husband, 36, looked dapper in a beige suit, which he paired with brown loafers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CoowH_0jHue5xl00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p0rvV_0jHue5xl00

The newlyweds were also joined by LeCroy’s 10-year-old son, Hudson, who served as the ring bearer, and stood by his new stepdad’s side for the nuptials.

The youngster, whom LeCroy shares with ex-husband Josh Hughes , looked so grown up in a white button-down with a pair of khaki trousers secured with a brown belt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lx0Vr_0jHue5xl00
The pair said “I do” on the sand.
MEGA

As Page Six previously reported, none of LeCroy’s co-stars were in attendance. Instead, the lovebirds were surrounded by plenty of family members and close friends at the Chablé Maroma hotel.

The nuptials took place a few days after the couple legally wed in Charleston , as court records obtained by Page Six revealed.

Randle, who asked for Hudson’s permission to marry his mom, got down on one knee back in October 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eiR0U_0jHue5xl00
The pair looked loved up while posing for professional photos.
MEGA

“I am engaged! And I’m so excited because I honestly had no clue at the time,” she announced on Amazon Live when he popped the question, after just seven months of dating.

“It was a very special moment for my family. We traveled a good bit around the world, and I kinda thought it would possibly happen then, but I think it happens when you least expect it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ik8zo_0jHue5xl00
LeCroy’s wavy locks and long train were on display.
MEGA

LeCroy made their relationship Instagram-official last summer, but kept her beau’s identity under wraps at first by only revealing his first name.

The pair had met a few months prior in the spring while she was in Scottsdale, Ariz., for a friend’s bachelorette party.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46mETb_0jHue5xl00
Guests mingled at their private ceremony in Mexico.
MEGA

Their romance sparked on the heels of LeCroy’s high-profile relationship with Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez.

The Bravolebrity found herself at the center of Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez’s breakup last March when news broke that the former MLB pro had allegedly been private messaging her via Instagram for months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27E250_0jHue5xl00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37PUHA_0jHue5xl00

Despite the controversy, LeCroy maintained that Rodriguez “never physically cheated” on Lopez with her – despite the “Let’s Get Loud” singer calling off the engagement shortly after the claims surfaced.

Lopez has since moved on with Ben Affleck, whom she married in July.

LeCroy was previously married to Hughes , having said “I do” when she was just 20 years old.

The former couple split about five years later.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Marc Anthony and Fiancée Nadia Ferreira Show Off Bold Couple's Style at 23rd Latin Grammy Awards

After announcing their engagement in May, Marc Anthony and fiancée Nadia Ferreira stepped out for a rare red carpet appearance on Thursday at the 23rd Latin Grammy Awards Marc Anthony had his biggest supporter on his arm at Thursday's 23rd Latin Grammy Awards. The Paʼllá Voy artist, 54, was accompanied by fiancée Nadia Ferreira in a sizzling display of their couple's style while walking the red carpet together for the awards show at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. He donned a black-on-black suit with an avant-garde buckle at the waist of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Page Six

Jennifer Lopez dubs Ben Affleck person who makes her ‘happiest’ in cute video

Jennifer Lopez is thankful for Ben Affleck this holiday season. The “Marry Me” star shared a new video with her fans on social media, and in it she can be seen cozying up to her new husband with a huge smile on her face. A glimpse of a grin can also be seen coming from Affleck when he takes a second to pause chewing his gum like an animal. “Guys I did it,” says a narrator over Pink’s “Try” in the background. “I found the person that makes me the happiest I have ever been.” Lopez, 53, used a series of emojis to...
GEORGIA STATE
Page Six

AMAs live red carpet 2022: See all the best-dressed celebrities

Follow Page Six Style’s live coverage of the 2022 AMAs red carpet featuring all of the best-dressed celebrities. What you need to know: AMAs 2022 winners list: Live updates with all the nomineesHow to watch the 2022 AMAs: Time, channel and what you need to knowCardi B to make surprise performance at 2022 AMAs
People

Nicki Aycox, Supernatural Actress, Dead at 47

Aycox's sister-in-law confirmed the news on social media, saying, "she was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her" Nicki Aycox, best known for her role as Meg Masters on Supernatural, has died at the age of 47. Aycox's sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, confirmed the news on Facebook with a touching tribute to the former actress, which was posted on Thursday. "My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side," Ceklosky wrote. "She...
Page Six

Pink sings ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’ during Olivia Newton-John AMAs tribute

Pink delivered a heartwarming tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John during the 2022 American Music Awards in Los Angeles Sunday night. The “So What” singer took the stage at the Microsoft Theater to perform “Hopelessly Devoted to You” in honor of the “Grease” icon, who died of breast cancer at age 73 in August. Ahead of her performance she told “Entertainment Tonight,” “She was an absolute icon, and also, she was a wonderful human being. I loved her voice. My daughter just got done doing ‘Grease’ in her theatre production, and she actually helped me learn the song.” Throughout Newton-John’s career, she received 10 AMAs and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Demi Lovato Shows Off 'Hot' Boyfriend in New Photos from The Walking Dead Finale Premiere

The two musicians have been an item since the summer, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed in August Demi Lovato is eager to show off the "hot" man in her life. The "Melon Cake" singer attended the premiere of the Walking Dead finale in Los Angeles Monday and was quick to share just "how hot my boyfriend is" in an Instagram post. Jutes (real name Jordan Lutes) appeared alongside Lovato, 30, in the final slide of the post, both of them dressed in all-black leather looks. "No swipe necessary to see how sexy my...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Page Six

Savannah, Lindsie Chrisley post cryptic quotes after parents’ sentencing

Savannah and Lindsie Chrisley subtly reacted to their parents’ sentencing with cryptic messages shared to their Instagram Stories. Savannah posted a quote by pastor Kimberly Jones, aka Real Talk Kim, that suggested she didn’t have to explain herself or her family to anyone. “Noah didn’t stop building the ark to explain himself to everyone who doubted and hated on him,” the post by Jones reads. “Keep building your ark. The rain will do the talking.” Lindsie — who was estranged from her father, Todd Chrisley, from 2019 until this summer — called upon friends to help her during these trying times. Lindsie, who...
Page Six

Christina Haack shades ex Ant Anstead, says son Hudson ‘can’t be’ posted online

Christina Haack seemingly shaded Ant Anstead by saying she isn’t allowed to post photos of their 3-year-old son, Hudson, on social media anymore. While vacationing in Tennessee, the devoted mom shared an Instagram Story of her 12-year-old daughter, Taylor, and 7-year-old son Brayden — who she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa — enjoying ice cream with a friend. Despite the jolly moment, Haack’s youngest was nowhere in sight. “Hudson is here too but can’t be ‘here’ 🎥,” she clarified, alluding to her messy legal battle with her most recent ex-husband. Back in September, Anstead claimed that Haack, 39, was “exploiting” their son for “personal...
TENNESSEE STATE
Page Six

Shop Jennifer Aniston-loved rings for under $20 at BaubleBar sale

Bling on the deals. Blake Lively, Kourtney Kardashian, and Jennifer Lopez are just a few of the famous fans of BaubleBar’s earrings, rings, and more — most of which ring in at under $150.  And right now, during the brand’s Black Friday sale, you can save 30% off almost everything with the promo code BB30, plus deeper discounts on select styles. Among the most significant markdowns? The Mini Alidia Ring ($18, originally $48), a sparkly style Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston both own. The latter “Friends” favorite sported hers during the final episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” ditching designer diamonds for four BaubleBar...
Page Six

Emily Ratajkowski hangs out with DJ Orazio Rispo amid Pete Davidson romance

Emily Ratajkowski appears to be keeping her options open following her split from “serial cheater” Sebastian Bear-McClard. The model, 31, received a visit from DJ Orazio Rispo Monday night, just one month after the pair were spotted locking lips. Pics show Rispo, 35, seemingly trying to stay under the radar in a black winter jacket, hoodie and beanie as he arrived at Ratajkowski’s West Village apartment in New York City. The twosome were last photographed together while on a date in the Big Apple in October. Their latest hangout comes after Ratajkowski admitted she plans to date “multiple” people amid news of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Hilaria, Alec Baldwin’s 1-year-old daughter Lucia gets black eye

Hilaria Baldwin showed her and Alec Baldwin’s daughter Lucia’s black eye after the 1-year-old’s recent accident. “You’ll see this shiner for a while,” the fitness guru wrote via Instagram on Sunday, also pointing out the toddler’s runny nose. “I was out with my oldest [four children] yesterday and got that awful call that makes your heart sink, telling me Marilú had fallen and hit her face on a metal table leg,” Hilaria, 38, continued. “She’s ok, thank goodness,” the former yoga instructor clarified. “It was just scary and will be bruised for a while😭.” The little one smiled at the camera in the...
People

Blythe Danner Reveals Private Battle with the Same Cancer that Killed Her Husband Bruce Paltrow: 'I Feel Lucky to Be Alive'

The "Meet the Parents" actress and mom to Gwyneth Paltrow reveals she is in remission after a battle with oral cancer This year, the holidays will be a little sweeter for Blythe Danner, who is revealing for the first time that she is in remission after a years-long battle with oral cancer, the same disease that killed her beloved husband Bruce Paltrow in 2002. "Everyone is touched by cancer in some way, but it's unusual for a couple to have the same cancer," says Danner, 79, who is mom to Gwyneth Paltrow,...
Page Six

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker break up again

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have reportedly called it quits for a second time. The former couple, who started dating in 2020, quietly broke up last month, People reports. “Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they’ve decided to make that a priority,” a source told the outlet. The insider cited their demanding jobs — Jenner’s 818 Tequila brand and Booker’s position on the Phoenix Suns — as cause for the amicable split. However, they plan to stay in touch after reportedly coming to the decision together. “They have a lot of love and respect for each other and...
HAWAII STATE
Page Six

Jason Oppenheim: Fans were ‘tired’ of Christine Quinn’s ‘Selling Sunset’ drama

Jason Oppenheim believes Christine Quinn’s exit from “Selling Sunset” came at just the right time. Chatting exclusively with Page Six at the launch of the 1060 App on Thursday in West Hollywood, the Oppenheim Group boss said that he felt fans were “tired” of seeing Quinn play the villain on the glossy Netflix docu-series.  “I think people were tired of watching that dynamic continue season after season,” Oppenheim, 45, told us. “So I think, if anything, it’s provided a breath of fresh air for the office and for the show.” Since 2019’s Season 1, Quinn found herself at odds with many of her castmates...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Page Six

Pink’s husband, Carey Hart, rips pants ahead of AMAs 2022: ‘Attack of the booty’

Pink’s husband, Carey Hart, came close to a wardrobe malfunction at the AMAs 2022 — splitting his pants before walking the red carpet. “I’ve been telling you guys that Mr. Hart has a juicy booty,” Pink hilariously told her Instagram followers ahead of Sunday’s show. “He ripped his pants,” the Grammy winner, 43, revealed, with one of her friends chiming in to say that Hart’s bottoms “burst.” When Pink asked the 47-year-old motorcycle racer “what happened” to his outfit, he replied, “The ass blew out of my pants.” While Hart wore shorts in the social media upload, he was back in pants by the...
Glamour

Eva Mendes Confirmed She Secretly Married ‘Husband’ Ryan Gosling

After years of secrecy, Eva Mendes has confirmed she is married to Ryan Gosling. Here's what we've known for years: Gosling and Mendes have been together since meeting on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011 and share two daughters, seven-year-old Esmeralda Amada and six-year-old Amada Lee. Beyond that, the pair have kept details about their family private…for the most part.
Page Six

Gia Giudice ‘crying’ after trip to see dad Joe in Bahamas

Gia Giudice was overcome with emotion as her trip to the Bahamas to see her father, Joe Giudice, came to an end. “till next time❤️ crying brb,” the 21-year-old captioned a TikTok video on Friday documenting her final day with her dad. Joe, 52, was deported from the United States to his native Italy in 2018 after spending three years in prison for fraud. He moved to the Bahamas in 2021, and his eldest daughter touched down in Nassau earlier this month to visit him. Gia spent over a week with Joe in what she called her “second home,” where they ate sushi,...
Page Six

Taylor Swift goes disco glam in plunging jumpsuit at AMAs 2022

Best believe she’s still bejeweled. Taylor Swift may have skipped the AMAs 2022 red carpet, but she still showed up for the ceremony in a glittering golden getup. The music superstar took the stage to accept her Favorite Pop Album win for “Red (Taylor’s Version)” dressed in a plunging crystal-covered jumpsuit by The Blonds. While Swift, 32, may not have worn her re-recorded album’s titular hue from head to toe, she accented her AMAs look with a slick of her signature red lipstick, and played up her outfit’s disco vibes further by wearing her hair in full, flowing curls. She accessorized with a smattering...
Page Six

‘Love Is Blind’ stars Raven and SK confirm split amid cheating allegations

Raven Ross has officially called it quits from Sikiru “SK” Alagbada after multiple women accused him of cheating. The “Love Is Blind” stars confirmed their breakup via a joint statement shared to their respective Instagram Stories on Sunday. “We are saddened to announce that we have decided to go our separate ways,” the former couple explained. “Due to on-going legal proceedings surrounding these allegations, we can not provide additional details and ask that you please respect our privacy during this hard time.” The two concluded the statement by thanking fans for following their love story and “believing” in the partnership they built in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Page Six

Page Six

157K+
Followers
18K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy