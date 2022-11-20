ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Detroit News

Niyo: Michigan's defense needs to cross the line at Ohio State

Jim Harbaugh said he’d give himself six hours Saturday night to relax and celebrate a dramatic last-minute win in Michigan’s regular-season home finale. But a couple days later, the Wolverines' head coach — still half-hoarse from Saturday’s 12-round bout with both Illinois and the elements — admitted he couldn’t shortchange "The Game" like that.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt concerned about Michigan's health heading into Ohio State game

Joel Klatt spoke about what he believes Michigan’s biggest concern is heading into its biggest game of the season against Ohio State. Klatt believes that injuries are the biggest factor in Saturday’s game, specifically Blake Corum. “The biggest question coming out of last week is going to be...
COLUMBUS, OH
WolverineDigest

ESPN Predicts The End Of Michigan's Season

Michigan fans are informed. They know what's at stake in Columbus on Saturday. Win and the Wolverines are in — in the Big Ten Championship game and very likely the College Football Playoff after winning back to back titles in the conference. But as we're starting to learn, just...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Ryan Day Announces Notable Change For Michigan Week

Ohio State coach Ryan Day is making a notable change for Michigan Week. The Buckeyes lost to the Wolverines last year, getting dominated up front by Jim Harbaugh's squad. They'll look to avenge that loss this year. Ohio State's head coach is making a notable change for Michigan Week this...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Ann Arbor News

Want to see football history? Here’s what tickets cost for Michigan-Ohio State in Columbus

ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan and Ohio State matters every year. It just matters a little bit more this Saturday. In a rivalry that almost every year determines the Big Ten Championship, the 2022 edition of The Game takes on added historical significance. Both teams are 11-0 entering the Nov. 26 showdown for just the second time in series history, only matched by the famous No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup of 2006.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ryan Day Reveals If He Expects Blake Corum To Play

This weekend, Ohio State and Michigan will face off in a highly-anticipated matchup of unbeaten teams. The two bitter rivals will look to keep their respective College Football Playoff hopes alive in what could be one of the best contests of the 2022 regular season. This past Saturday, Michigan star...
COLUMBUS, OH
detroitsportsnation.com

Jim Harbaugh talks about Michigan’s preparation for Ohio State

It is finally Michigan vs. Ohio State week! Both the Wolverines and Buckeyes survived scares on Saturday, and now the 11-0 Wolverines will travel to Columbus to take on the 11-0 Buckeyes with a berth in the Big Ten Championship Game on the line. One thing is for sure, both Michigan and Ohio State have been on each other’s minds for a very long time now, and Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has had his team prepping for the Buckeyes all year long.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Has Message For Fans About Michigan Game

Ohio State and Michigan are set to play in one of the most heated rivalries in all of sports this weekend with a B1G East title on the line. Ahead of Saturday's showdown, the Buckeyes shared a press release with fans, calling for Ohio State fans to "be the best fans in the land with our rivals from the north coming into Columbus and Ohio Stadium."
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Makes His Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear

Last year Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines finally knocked off mighty Ohio State for the first time in his tenure. But The Game gets renewed this Saturday, and Harbaugh has made his thoughts on it very clear. Speaking to the media on Monday, Harbaugh made it clear that the...
COLUMBUS, OH
qfm96.com

Former OSU Quarterback Cornelius Green

Cornelius Green was the quarterback for the Bucks back in the Woody Hayes era. He was the first African American quarterback to start at Ohio State. He shares the essential teachings Woody instilled in the players that Cornelius incorporates into his everyday life. The guys discuss what made Woody’s coaching stand apart from the rest. The guys talk about the current Buckeye team and what it will take to beat Xichigan. Cornelius talks about his short time playing for the Detroit Lions. Cornelius gives his respect Archie Griffin – who was only a freshman on the team when Cornelius was the quarterback – and how he would compare to today’s running backs. The guys also talk about what it’s like to play against Xichigan, and what were the highlights from playing them.
COLUMBUS, OH
Detroit News

Michigan State basketball enters Top 25, Michigan falls out after loss

Michigan State was unranked in the AP preseason poll in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1996-97 after losing its top three scorers from a year ago. The Spartans have turned things around, jumping back into the top 25 with a thrilling double-overtime victory over then-No. 4 Kentucky and a late win against Villanova.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Ohio State suspends player who allegedly used racial slurs during a game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In a statement posted Tuesday evening on Twitter, Ohio State’s Athletic Director, Gene Smith apologized to the Michigan State University hockey player Jagger Joshua, who is alleging an Ohio State player used racial slurs during a Nov. 11 game. Background: Michigan State hockey player alleges...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Where Ohio State’s $3.3 billion construction projects stand

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University‘s campus continued to get bigger in fiscal year 2022, with administrators’ eyes looking toward future construction while its projects remain mostly on track. According to the Nov. 15 meeting agenda for the Board of Trustees’ master planning and facilities committee,...
COLUMBUS, OH
Detroit News

Gold Star Detroit FC, Madonna University announce plans for 5,000-seat stadium in Livonia

A third-division soccer club is bringing a new stadium to Madonna University. Gold Star Detroit Football Club, which officially formed in August and intends to play in the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA) in 2023, announced on Tuesday plans to build a 5,000-seat pro soccer stadium in Livonia that's set to open next spring "in collaboration with Madonna University."
LIVONIA, MI

