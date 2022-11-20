Read full article on original website
Husband of Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann Warner Faces Possible Criminal Contempt ProceedingsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
From ‘Jesus Hates Michigan’ to ‘There’s No M In ‘Playoff,’ local businesses capitalize on ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
10 moments in the ‘Shoe throughout 100 yearsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit News
Niyo: Michigan's defense needs to cross the line at Ohio State
Jim Harbaugh said he’d give himself six hours Saturday night to relax and celebrate a dramatic last-minute win in Michigan’s regular-season home finale. But a couple days later, the Wolverines' head coach — still half-hoarse from Saturday’s 12-round bout with both Illinois and the elements — admitted he couldn’t shortchange "The Game" like that.
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt concerned about Michigan's health heading into Ohio State game
Joel Klatt spoke about what he believes Michigan’s biggest concern is heading into its biggest game of the season against Ohio State. Klatt believes that injuries are the biggest factor in Saturday’s game, specifically Blake Corum. “The biggest question coming out of last week is going to be...
ESPN Predicts The End Of Michigan's Season
Michigan fans are informed. They know what's at stake in Columbus on Saturday. Win and the Wolverines are in — in the Big Ten Championship game and very likely the College Football Playoff after winning back to back titles in the conference. But as we're starting to learn, just...
Ryan Day Announces Notable Change For Michigan Week
Ohio State coach Ryan Day is making a notable change for Michigan Week. The Buckeyes lost to the Wolverines last year, getting dominated up front by Jim Harbaugh's squad. They'll look to avenge that loss this year. Ohio State's head coach is making a notable change for Michigan Week this...
LeBron James gifts Ohio State football new cleats for Michigan game
COLUMBUS -- LeBron James isn’t going to be able to make a second appearance at an Ohio State football game this season, but he still wanted to be part of what might be its most important game in almost 20 years. The four-time MVP already attended the Buckeyes’ 21-10...
Detroit News
Q&A: Big Ten analysts Butt, Perry see UM-Ohio State as 'ultimate challenge'
Big Ten Network analysts Joshua Perry and Jake Butt are central Ohio natives who have played in the Michigan-Ohio State game and understand what the teams and players are going through as they prepare for The Game on Saturday at Ohio Stadium. Butt was a Mackey Award-winning tight end and...
Want to see football history? Here’s what tickets cost for Michigan-Ohio State in Columbus
ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan and Ohio State matters every year. It just matters a little bit more this Saturday. In a rivalry that almost every year determines the Big Ten Championship, the 2022 edition of The Game takes on added historical significance. Both teams are 11-0 entering the Nov. 26 showdown for just the second time in series history, only matched by the famous No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup of 2006.
Ryan Day Reveals If He Expects Blake Corum To Play
This weekend, Ohio State and Michigan will face off in a highly-anticipated matchup of unbeaten teams. The two bitter rivals will look to keep their respective College Football Playoff hopes alive in what could be one of the best contests of the 2022 regular season. This past Saturday, Michigan star...
detroitsportsnation.com
Jim Harbaugh talks about Michigan’s preparation for Ohio State
It is finally Michigan vs. Ohio State week! Both the Wolverines and Buckeyes survived scares on Saturday, and now the 11-0 Wolverines will travel to Columbus to take on the 11-0 Buckeyes with a berth in the Big Ten Championship Game on the line. One thing is for sure, both Michigan and Ohio State have been on each other’s minds for a very long time now, and Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has had his team prepping for the Buckeyes all year long.
markerzone.com
OHIO STATE SUSPENDS KAMIL SADLOCHA AFTER RACIAL ABUSE ALLEGATIONS AGAINST MICHIGAN STATE PLAYER
Earlier this week, Jagger Joshua, a player on Michigan State, released a statement on his Twitter account calling out Ohio State and the Big Ten Conference for their lack of action after a Buckeyes player was given a game misconduct during a November 11th game for racially abusing Joshua. Flash...
Look: Ohio State Has Message For Fans About Michigan Game
Ohio State and Michigan are set to play in one of the most heated rivalries in all of sports this weekend with a B1G East title on the line. Ahead of Saturday's showdown, the Buckeyes shared a press release with fans, calling for Ohio State fans to "be the best fans in the land with our rivals from the north coming into Columbus and Ohio Stadium."
Look: Big Ten Coach Calls Out Ohio State Over Rules Change
Purdue still has an opportunity to win the Big Ten West and face Ohio State or Michigan for the conference crown. If the Boilermakers don't punch a ticket to the Big Ten Championship Game, head coach Jeff Brohm would want to commence the recruiting process immediately. However, per Nick Kosko...
Jim Harbaugh Makes His Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear
Last year Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines finally knocked off mighty Ohio State for the first time in his tenure. But The Game gets renewed this Saturday, and Harbaugh has made his thoughts on it very clear. Speaking to the media on Monday, Harbaugh made it clear that the...
qfm96.com
Former OSU Quarterback Cornelius Green
Cornelius Green was the quarterback for the Bucks back in the Woody Hayes era. He was the first African American quarterback to start at Ohio State. He shares the essential teachings Woody instilled in the players that Cornelius incorporates into his everyday life. The guys discuss what made Woody’s coaching stand apart from the rest. The guys talk about the current Buckeye team and what it will take to beat Xichigan. Cornelius talks about his short time playing for the Detroit Lions. Cornelius gives his respect Archie Griffin – who was only a freshman on the team when Cornelius was the quarterback – and how he would compare to today’s running backs. The guys also talk about what it’s like to play against Xichigan, and what were the highlights from playing them.
Detroit News
Michigan State's Jaden Akins (ankle) limited with tough tournament ahead
East Lansing — Michigan State continues its difficult stretch of non-conference games this week and the Spartans might do so with limited minutes from sophomore guard Jaden Akins. Michigan State, which entered the Associated Press top 25 for the first time on Monday at No. 12, following wins last...
Detroit News
Michigan State basketball enters Top 25, Michigan falls out after loss
Michigan State was unranked in the AP preseason poll in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1996-97 after losing its top three scorers from a year ago. The Spartans have turned things around, jumping back into the top 25 with a thrilling double-overtime victory over then-No. 4 Kentucky and a late win against Villanova.
WILX-TV
Ohio State suspends player who allegedly used racial slurs during a game
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In a statement posted Tuesday evening on Twitter, Ohio State’s Athletic Director, Gene Smith apologized to the Michigan State University hockey player Jagger Joshua, who is alleging an Ohio State player used racial slurs during a Nov. 11 game. Background: Michigan State hockey player alleges...
ESPN Names Most Important College Football Rivalry Game
Week 13 of the college football season is on the horizon and that means its "rivalry week" time. The top rivalry games will take place and there will be more than just bragging rights on the line, especially when it comes to Michigan-Ohio State. These two teams will meet once...
NBC4 Columbus
Where Ohio State’s $3.3 billion construction projects stand
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University‘s campus continued to get bigger in fiscal year 2022, with administrators’ eyes looking toward future construction while its projects remain mostly on track. According to the Nov. 15 meeting agenda for the Board of Trustees’ master planning and facilities committee,...
Detroit News
Gold Star Detroit FC, Madonna University announce plans for 5,000-seat stadium in Livonia
A third-division soccer club is bringing a new stadium to Madonna University. Gold Star Detroit Football Club, which officially formed in August and intends to play in the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA) in 2023, announced on Tuesday plans to build a 5,000-seat pro soccer stadium in Livonia that's set to open next spring "in collaboration with Madonna University."
