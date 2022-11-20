Horoscope: Which Thanksgiving dish are you? Here’s what the Zodiac says
You are what you eat?The stuffing, the cornbread, the cranberries, turkey and ducks—and the vegan-friendly iterations alike. It's simple culinary science: Thanksgiving is comfort food's time to shine at the dinner table. And whether you're more of a sides fan or perhaps a desert connoisseur, conversations and traditions are aplenty with each dish, which got us thinking... Ever wonder which one is most in line with your astrological traits? Here's what the Zodiac has to say about that.
Aries (March 21-April 20)Butternut Squash Soup
Taurus (April 21 to May 21)Dinner Roll
Gemini (May 22 to June 21)Stuffing
Cancer (June 22 to July 22)Gravy
Leo (July 23 to August 22)Turkey
Virgo (August 23 to September 23)Mashed Potatoes
Libra (September 24 to October 23)Spinach and Artichoke Dip
Scorpio (October 24 to November 22)Sweet Potato Casserole
Sagittarius (November 23 to December 21)Green Beans
Capricorn (December 22 to January 20)Pumpkin Pie
Aquarius (January 21 to February 19)Cranberry Sauce
Pisces (February 20 to March 20)Mac and Cheese
