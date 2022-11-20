ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Horoscope: Which Thanksgiving dish are you? Here’s what the Zodiac says

By Richard Suter
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pZfOP_0jHudgJ400

You are what you eat?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SHe2x_0jHudgJ400 (USA TODAY Network)

The stuffing, the cornbread, the cranberries, turkey and ducks—and the vegan-friendly iterations alike. It's simple culinary science: Thanksgiving is comfort food's time to shine at the dinner table. And whether you're more of a sides fan or perhaps a desert connoisseur, conversations and traditions are aplenty with each dish, which got us thinking... Ever wonder which one is most in line with your astrological traits? Here's what the Zodiac has to say about that.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OfvPO_0jHudgJ400 (USA TODAY Network)

Butternut Squash Soup

Taurus (April 21 to May 21)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47MDnG_0jHudgJ400 (USA TODAY Network)

Dinner Roll

Gemini (May 22 to June 21)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tWrA0_0jHudgJ400 (Katie Workman via AP)

Stuffing

Cancer (June 22 to July 22)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Epdpj_0jHudgJ400 (USA TODAY Network)

Gravy

Leo (July 23 to August 22)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JlMlz_0jHudgJ400 (USA TODAY Network)

Turkey

Virgo (August 23 to September 23)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NPtqM_0jHudgJ400 (Sarah Crowder via AP)

Mashed Potatoes

Libra (September 24 to October 23)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ANPzA_0jHudgJ400 (USA TODAY Network)

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

Scorpio (October 24 to November 22)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lGn4d_0jHudgJ400 (USA TODAY Network)

Sweet Potato Casserole

Sagittarius (November 23 to December 21)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RZHmT_0jHudgJ400 (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)

Green Beans

Capricorn (December 22 to January 20)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YpUGb_0jHudgJ400 (USA TODAY Network)

Pumpkin Pie

Aquarius (January 21 to February 19)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27olCD_0jHudgJ400 (USA TODAY Network)

Cranberry Sauce

Pisces (February 20 to March 20)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s7ZM6_0jHudgJ400 (USA TODAY Network)

Mac and Cheese

1

1

Comments / 2

Related
MindBodyGreen

November 2022 Monthly Horoscope: What Astrologers Want You To Know

Graphic by mbg creative x Nataliya Vaitkevich / Pexels. It’s November: Eclipse season, midterm elections, and soon, the holidays. We’re coming to the finish line of a tumultuous year, but the stars are just warming up. The month opens in the tailwind of the October 25 Scorpio solar...
boldsky.com

Yearly Horoscope 2023: Astrological Predictions For 12 Zodiac Signs

This year generally turns out to be very rewarding for all sun signs. The horoscope prediction for 2023 allows you a better idea of what will be served on your platter and how you will respond to it. Let us get into the details in the article below. Aries: 21...
Bustle

Here's Your Horoscope For November 23, 2022

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, November 23, 2022. Today marks a delightful New Moon in happy-go-lucky Sagittarius. With generous and visionary Jupiter ending its retrograde in Pisces today and influencing this lunar event, the new moon holds much promise and hope. The timing is perfect for doing a manifestation ritual or setting intentions.
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Headed For Trouble This Week, Thanks to a Full Moon Lunar Eclipse

Welcome to the most emotionally charged Scorpio season of all time. The sky is supercharged with transformative energy and astrology is encouraging you to dig deep and embrace your truth. A full moon lunar eclipse is also on the way, and three zodiac signs will have the worst week of November 7 to 13. That said, if you’re feeling a contradicting push and pull of energies—both accelerated and stagnant—it’s all thanks to the eclipse energy portal, as well as the perplexing influence of Mars retrograde clashing with Neptune.  The week begins on a somber note, as Venus goes head-to-head with taskmaster...
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Love Horoscope Predicts Unexpected Twists & Turns in Your Love Life

Get ready, because your love horoscope for the week of November 7 to 13 is definitely a wild card. Right now, anything goes! Prepare for unexpected twists and turns to unfold in your love life and in your relationships, because we’re all on the brink of change. On November 8 at 6:02 a.m. ET, an erratic total lunar eclipse in Taurus will shake things up and show you who you’re ready to be with. However, in order to find the right person, you need to be willing to let go of stagnant relationships and stressful situationships. This blood moon is likely...
suggest.com

November 20-26 Horoscope: Don’t Stir A Boiling Pot

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only. This week, a waning...
shefinds

The Worst Ingredients No One Should Be Putting In Their Oatmeal Anymore, According To Health Experts

When you add the right toppings to the mix, oatmeal makes for a breakfast that’s equally delicious and healthy. One of the best things about a bowl of oats is that it serves as a blank canvas—it’s probably one of the most versatile meals out there, since you can add just about anything your heart desires. However, while this leaves plenty of room for healthy toppings that can aid you on your weight loss journey, it also leaves room for tons of unhealthy ones that could please your taste buds but take a serious toll on your body. For this reason, it’s important to be aware of the risks at hand when it comes to certain ingredients. In fact, health experts agree that there are a few you should leave out of the bowl altogether if you care about your health.
LehighValleyLive.com

Today’s daily horoscope for Nov. 23, 2022

The new moon in Sagittarius is a chance at freedom. Consider what was stopping you from soaring. Whether the limitation was actual or mental, things can be different. Much of life is negotiable. Everything is a sliding scale. What we’re dealing with is only as big or small as we make it, as we have the ability to reduce or enlarge the scope of our perspective.
shefinds

Want A Flatter Stomach? Weight Loss Experts Say You Should Add These 2 Ingredients To Your Plate Every Day

Eating a protein-rich diet is essential in order to lose weight healthily— whether you’re aiming to reduce stomach fat specifically or drop a few pounds in general. We checked in with registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts to learn more about two great sources of protein (apart from fruit and vegetables) that you can eat often to support your healthy weight loss journey and provide yourself with ample energy to take on the day.
shefinds

The One Type Of Protein Experts Say You Should Be Eating Every Day For Long-Lasting Energy

Whether you’re looking for a way to crush your workouts without running into fatigue or need sustained energy throughout the work day that you can’t seem to find no matter how many cups of coffee you drink, it seems we could all use a little more energy these days. As it turns out, the best way to get that energy is by maintaining a healthy, nutrient-filled diet. And while we generally get most of our energy from carbs, it’s also important to consider which proteins you’re eating. As it turns out, there’s one type of protein you should be eating daily in order to keep your energy levels up as much as possible: complete proteins.
Bustle

Here's How The November 2022 New Moon Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign

The holiday season is kicking off with some serious lunar sparkle thanks to the auspicious November new moon. Rising on Nov. 23 — just one day after the start of Sagittarius season — this fortune-filled lunation is packed with optimism, abundance, and a taste for adventure. This is the best opportunity for manifestation that we’ve had in months, so you’ll definitely want the scoop on how the November 2022 new moon will affect your zodiac sign.
Elite Daily

Your Thanksgiving 2022 Horoscope Is Wildly Spontaneous

You know fall is slowly but surely coming to a close when both Sagittarius season and Thanksgiving arrive. Though it can be sad to think of the autumn leaves falling to make way for the blisteringly cold snow, it can also be a joyful time as you plan more wintry festivities with your family and friends. Contradictory, yes — but your Thanksgiving 2022 horoscope is calling on you to go with the flow. The memories you’re sure to make will be well worth it.
shefinds

Nutritionists Say You Should Be Cooking With This Instead Of Olive Oil—It Reduces Bloating!

If you frequently suffer from indigestion and bloating, using fattening cooking oils could partially be to blame. We asked nutritionists and other health experts which kind of oil, in their opinion, is ideal to cook with if your goal is to prioritize your gut health (and still make tasty meals!) Read on for tips, suggestions and insight regarding all things avocado oil from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet, Jay Cowin, NNCP, RNT, RNC, CHN, CSNA, registered nutritionist and Director of Formulations at ASYSTEM, Dr. Gabriela Rodríguez Ruiz, MD, PhD, FACS, board-certified bariatric surgeon at VIDA Wellness and Beauty, and Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
Bustle

If You Pull The World Tarot Card, Expect Big Changes To Come Your Way

Whether you’re pulling tarot cards on love, career, or life in general, the World is a great card to get. Like the other cards in the major arcana, the World signifies that major change on the horizon. In particular, the end of a cycle is near. But there’s so much spiritual meaning behind the World card, and below, professional tarot readers share everything you need to know when it comes up in a reading.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

174K+
Followers
233K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy