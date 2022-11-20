ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Patrols increased around NY hate-crime targets after Colorado club shooting, NYC synagogue plot

By Jorge Fitz-Gibbon
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

New York State Police are increasing their surveillance of possible hate-crime targets after a foiled plot to attack Big Apple synagogues and a deadly mass shooting at a Colorado LGBTQ nightclub, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Sunday.

“I have directed the New York State Police to ramp up monitoring and increase support for communities that are potential targets of hate crimes,” Hochul said in a statement.

“Here in New York we will not tolerate violence or bigotry toward any community,” the governor said. “We stand united against hate — today and every day.”

The announcement comes on the heels of Saturday’s horrific shooting at Club Q , a Colorado Springs gay club where five patrons were killed and 18 others wounded.

Closer to home, the NYPD and the FBI on Friday foiled a plot to attack New York City synagogues — with two men now in custody in that case.

Hochul said state troopers also played a role in the arrests.

State police will increase patrols at potential hate-crime targets in the state.
AP
Gov. Kathy Hochul said two recent hate crime arrests prompted her to order state police to increase security at potential hate-crime targets in the Empire State.
ZUMAPRESS.com
The deadly mass shooting at a Colorado Springs gay club Saturday has put state police on alert in the Empire State, Gov. Kathy Hochul said.
REUTERS

Earlier this month the governor also announced a $96 million infusion of tax dollars to beef up security at community-based sites that are potential hate-crime targets.

In a statement, state police Acting Superintendent Steven Nigrelli said his agency will continue to work with local, state and federal authorities in the heightened effort.

New York Post

New York Post

