Manhattan, NY

Man killed in early morning NYC apartment fire

By Tina Moore
New York Post
 3 days ago

A man was killed in a Manhattan apartment fire Sunday morning, officials said.

The deadly flames broke out around 6 a.m. on the third floor of a six-story apartment building at Broadway and 204th Street in Inwood, fire officials said.

The victim’s name was not released.
The fire started on the third floor of the apartment building.
About 60 FDNY members battled the blaze, which may have been exacerbated by cluttered conditions, the FDNY said. The blaze was under control by 6:37 a.m.

The victim’s identity wasn’t immediately released. The cause is under investigation by fire marshals.

