Deadly Shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs

11:30 a.m. 11/20/2022

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Five people are dead and 25 injured after a shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs at 3430 North Academy. Victims are being treated at both UC Health Memorial and Penrose hospitals. The names of the victims are not being released until their families are notified.

Colorado Springs Police Department officers were dispatched to the location at 11:57 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 after receiving a 911 call at 11:56:57pm. Officers arrived at 12:00 a.m. and the suspect was taken into custody at 12:02 a.m. The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, who was also injured.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding and cooperating on the investigation. Multiple firearms were found at the scene. Law enforcement is still working to identify who the firearms belonged to. The suspect used a long rifle during the shooting.

We are asking anyone in the community who might have seen something, has information about this incident or has video to please contact the Colorado Springs Police Department’s nonemergency line at 719-444-7000.

The public may visit ColoradoSprings.gov/ClubQ for information about resources and services

Statement from Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers in response to the mass shooting at Club Q

“Colorado Springs is once again in mourning after the tragic shooting at Club Q late last night. Our hearts go out to the victims and their families who are bearing the weight of this horrific tragedy.

As indicated, there is much we are still waiting to learn about the incident, but we know one or more patrons heroically intervened to subdue the suspect, and we praise those individuals who did so because their actions saved lives. We also thank our first responders from across the Pikes Peak region who quickly responded to help those in need

We are a strong community that has shown resilience in the face of hate and violence in the past, and we will do that again. As a community, we will provide for the victims and witnesses of this horrific event and law enforcement will pursue this case with the zealousness that the case deserves.”

Statement from Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez

“I want to express my deepest condolences to those families who have lost a loved one and those who were injured in this terribly sad and tragic shooting. I want every citizen in our city to know the men and women of the Colorado Springs Police Department stand with you during this tragedy. We are working tirelessly to ensure justice for the victims in this senseless and evil shooting.

“Club Q is a safe haven for our LGBTQ+ citizens. Every citizen has the right to be safe and secure in our city; to go about our beautiful city without fear of being harmed or treated poorly. I am so terribly saddened and heartbroken.”