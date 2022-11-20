Colorado State defensive tackle Devin Phillips received an offer from Nebraska. “I am blessed to receive an offer from the University of Nebraska!” Phillips tweeted. Phillips played four seasons at Colorado State, and he appeared in 36 games. As a senior, he recorded 33 total tackles, four tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks in 12 games. In October, he announced that he planned on exercising his redshirt year and entered the transfer portal. Phillips has received offers from Arkansas State, Florida Atlantic, Kansas, Marshall, Old Dominion, Oklahoma State, Sam Houston State, Tulane, and Western Kentucky. The Cornhuskers have not landed a defensive lineman in their 2023 recruiting class, thus far. I am blessed to receive an offer from the University of Nebraska!#GBR #Cornhuskers #Blackshirts @bryanapplewhite@CoachMickeyJoseph pic.twitter.com/Izr0rF35YK — Devin Phillipsひ (@devlo10k) November 23, 2022 Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! List Nebraska offers top in-state kicker

LINCOLN, NE ・ 27 MINUTES AGO