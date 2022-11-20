It was a great win. Great team win. A lot of heroes, learned that. A lot of heroes on our team. Took everybody. I thought the defense won us the game, I thought the special teams won us the game. I thought the offense won us the game. So many clutch plays. Guys didn't flinch, didn't get flustered. Didn't execute, especially when the game was on the line.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO