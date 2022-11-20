ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Tom Mars reacts to charges filed against MSU players

Earlier today the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office annouced seven charges, including one felony, for the assaults of Gemon Green and Ja'Den McBurrows in the Michigan tunnel following the game against Michigan State. Maize and Blue Review reached out to Attorney Tom Mars for comment. Mars has been retained by Green...
EAST LANSING, MI
Everything Jim Harbaugh said on Inside Michigan Football pre-Ohio State

It was a great win. Great team win. A lot of heroes, learned that. A lot of heroes on our team. Took everybody. I thought the defense won us the game, I thought the special teams won us the game. I thought the offense won us the game. So many clutch plays. Guys didn't flinch, didn't get flustered. Didn't execute, especially when the game was on the line.
ANN ARBOR, MI

