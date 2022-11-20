Read full article on original website
Houston Chronicle
Germany players cover mouths at World Cup in FIFA protest
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Germany's players covered their mouths for their team photo before their opening World Cup match to protest against FIFA for its clampdown on seven teams' plans to wear armbands that were seen as a rebuke to host nation Qatar’s human rights record. The Germany...
Houston Chronicle
Saudi Arabia-Argentina, U.S.-England and other stunning World Cup upsets
In a World Cup result for the ages, Saudi Arabia bested Argentina, 2-1, in Tuesday's Group C opener in Lusail, Qatar. The Green Falcons not only equalized the heavily favored Argentines' first-half goal but scored again five minutes later with a galvanizing shot from Salem al-Dawsari that ultimately stood as the game-winning goal.
