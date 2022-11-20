Joel Klatt has surprising team ahead of Ducks in latest top-10 rankings

In the end, what Joel Klatt thinks about the standing of the top 10 teams in the nation doesn’t mean a whole lot. Of course, Klatt is a highly-respected football analyst, and his opinion carries a lot of weight, but the College Football Playoff rankings are the only thing that matter when all is said and done.

Despite that, we like to check in with Klatt after the slate of games each week and get a feel for how he views things. After Oregon suffered a loss to the Washington Huskies last week, the Ducks slipped in the rankings. However, their big win over Utah on Saturday night returned Oregon to the top 10 of both the AP Poll and the USA TODAY Coaches Poll.

So where does Klatt view the Ducks? Shockingly, not as high as we expected. On top of that, he has an interesting Pac-12 team ahead of Oregon in the rankings going into the final week of the regular season. Check it out:

No. 1 — Georgia Bulldogs

Oct. 29, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates after they beat the Florida Gators at TIAA Bank Field. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

No. 2 — Ohio State Buckeyes

Oct. 29, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) calls out a play during the first half of the NCAA Division I football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

No. 3 — Michigan Wolverines

Michigan running back Blake Corum runs for a touchdown against Maryland during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

No. 4 — TCU Horned Frogs

Nov. 5, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) celebrates a touchdown pass with offensive tackle Andrew Coker (74) during the second half of a game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

No. 5 — USC Trojans

Nov. 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) looks to a pass during the second quarter against the California Golden Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

No. 6 — LSU Tigers

Nov. 5, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) calls for the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

No. 7 — Alabama Crimson Tide

Sept. 24, 2022; Tuscaloosa; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a touchdown pass against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

No. 8 — Penn State Nittany Lions

Oct. 31, 2015; University Park, Pennsylvania; General view of the Penn State Nittany Lions logo inside Beaver Stadium prior to the game between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Penn State Nittany Lions. Penn State won, 39-0. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

No. 9 — Clemson Tigers

Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee (11) wams up before the game with Wake Forest at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

No. 10 — Washington Huskies

Nov. 19, 2022; Seattle; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) waves to fans while walking to the locker room following a 54-7 victory against the Colorado Buffaloes at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

"Almost" — Oregon Ducks

"Almost" — Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) congratulates Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy (15) on his touchdown during the first half of a game between the Tennessee Vols and Florida Gators, in Neyland Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.





"Almost" — Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Sept. 17, 2016; South Bend, Indiana; close up view of Norte Dame logo on goal post prior to a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Michigan State Spartans at Notre Dame Stadium. Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

"Almost" — Kansas State Wildcats

Kansas State's Adrian Martinez (9) runs for a touchdown in front of Oklahoma's Billy Bowman (5) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Kansas State Wildcats at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Kansas State won, 41-34.

"Almost" — Utah Utes

Nov. 19, 2022; Eugene, Oregon; Utah Utes linebacker Karene Reid (21) picks up a fumble for a touchdown during the second half against Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) at Autzen Stadium. Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

1

1