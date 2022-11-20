ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Joel Klatt has surprising team ahead of Ducks in latest top-10 rankings

By Zachary Neel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y8lam_0jHucKu900

In the end, what Joel Klatt thinks about the standing of the top 10 teams in the nation doesn’t mean a whole lot. Of course, Klatt is a highly-respected football analyst, and his opinion carries a lot of weight, but the College Football Playoff rankings are the only thing that matter when all is said and done.

Despite that, we like to check in with Klatt after the slate of games each week and get a feel for how he views things. After Oregon suffered a loss to the Washington Huskies last week, the Ducks slipped in the rankings. However, their big win over Utah on Saturday night returned Oregon to the top 10 of both the AP Poll and the USA TODAY Coaches Poll.

So where does Klatt view the Ducks? Shockingly, not as high as we expected. On top of that, he has an interesting Pac-12 team ahead of Oregon in the rankings going into the final week of the regular season. Check it out:

No. 1 — Georgia Bulldogs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sOP81_0jHucKu900 Oct. 29, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates after they beat the Florida Gators at TIAA Bank Field. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

No. 2 — Ohio State Buckeyes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27rxUn_0jHucKu900 Oct. 29, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) calls out a play during the first half of the NCAA Division I football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

No. 3 — Michigan Wolverines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48EB9r_0jHucKu900 Michigan running back Blake Corum runs for a touchdown against Maryland during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

No. 4 — TCU Horned Frogs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jvsCE_0jHucKu900 Nov. 5, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) celebrates a touchdown pass with offensive tackle Andrew Coker (74) during the second half of a game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

No. 5 — USC Trojans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WhRdj_0jHucKu900 Nov. 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) looks to a pass during the second quarter against the California Golden Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

No. 6 — LSU Tigers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oKTSl_0jHucKu900 Nov. 5, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) calls for the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

No. 7 — Alabama Crimson Tide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45gFHo_0jHucKu900 Sept. 24, 2022; Tuscaloosa; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a touchdown pass against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

No. 8 — Penn State Nittany Lions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oLpZU_0jHucKu900 Oct. 31, 2015; University Park, Pennsylvania; General view of the Penn State Nittany Lions logo inside Beaver Stadium prior to the game between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Penn State Nittany Lions. Penn State won, 39-0. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

No. 9 — Clemson Tigers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KBDwm_0jHucKu900 Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee (11) wams up before the game with Wake Forest at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

No. 10 — Washington Huskies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rxX7I_0jHucKu900 Nov. 19, 2022; Seattle; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) waves to fans while walking to the locker room following a 54-7 victory against the Colorado Buffaloes at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

"Almost" — Oregon Ducks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nfcAp_0jHucKu900

"Almost" — Tennessee Volunteers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16OEMC_0jHucKu900 Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) congratulates Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy (15) on his touchdown during the first half of a game between the Tennessee Vols and Florida Gators, in Neyland Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

"Almost" — Notre Dame Fighting Irish

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G95ya_0jHucKu900 Sept. 17, 2016; South Bend, Indiana; close up view of Norte Dame logo on goal post prior to a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Michigan State Spartans at Notre Dame Stadium. Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

"Almost" — Kansas State Wildcats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=183yQ7_0jHucKu900 Kansas State's Adrian Martinez (9) runs for a touchdown in front of Oklahoma's Billy Bowman (5) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Kansas State Wildcats at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Kansas State won, 41-34.

"Almost" — Utah Utes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NPsdp_0jHucKu900 Nov. 19, 2022; Eugene, Oregon; Utah Utes linebacker Karene Reid (21) picks up a fumble for a touchdown during the second half against Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) at Autzen Stadium. Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

1

1

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

WATCH: Bo Nix updates his health ahead of Oregon State Game

Oregon senior quarterback Bo Nix provides more insight into his road to recovery from an ankle injury two weeks ago, how he got through the game against Utah, and the challenges he and Oregon's offense will face on Saturday at Oregon State. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and...
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Bo Nix provides latest on injured ankle with rivalry game in Corvallis days away

The mystery around Oregon's quarterback situation is no more as the Ducks prepare to face No. 22 Oregon State to conclude the regular season. Bo Nix is expected to play after being a game-time decision in the 20-17 victory over Utah last weekend. Nix spoke with media members on Tuesday, a practice that indicates gameday availability, and provided an update on his injured ankle.
CORVALLIS, OR
Lebanon-Express

OSU football: Gulbranson will remain the starting quarterback

Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith confirmed Monday that Ben Gulbranson will be the starting quarterback for the rest of the season. Gulbranson, a redshirt freshman, is 5-1 as a starter in place of the injured Chance Nolan and on Saturday led the Beavers to a 31-7 win at Arizona State. The Beavers will finish the regular season against No. 10 Oregon at 12:30 p.m. Saturday and will then play in a bowl game.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

COMMITMENT: CB Jermod McCoy Commits to Oregon State

After a relatively slow fall recruiting, Oregon State is ramping up their efforts as the Early Signing Period draws near. This morning the Beavers added a commitment from Jermod McCoy, from Whitehouse, Texas. McCoy has been on the Beavers radar since the spring, but a visit for the Cal game...
CORVALLIS, OR
Portland Tribune

Phil Knight Invitational and Legacy: Meet the 8 women's teams competing

Several top 25 women's basketball teams make the trip to Portland to compete in the Phil Knight tournaments including Oregon, Iowa State, and North Carolina For the first time since it's creation, the Phil Knight basketball tournaments in Portland will include a couple women's brackets. And like the men, the fields for both tournaments will be star-studded. Connecticut and Oregon are just two of the perennial powers heading to the Rose Quarter and the Chiles Center later this week. Take a look at all the big teams and names coming to the Rose City starting on Thanksgiving. Phil Knight Legacy...
PORTLAND, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Shooting at Bobbi’s VIP Room in Springfield, Oregon Leaves One Dead

A shooting at a strip club in Springfield, Oregon occurred this morning at 2:30 am, resulted in two people being shot with one dead. At this time, KVAL is not reporting much, as there is no word on the suspected shooter or the condition of the surviving victim. The club where the shooting occurred was at Bobbi’s VIP Room at 1195 Main Street.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon cities sue state government over parking reform, climate mandate

Thirteen Oregon cities and one county will sue the state government over a climate-focused mandate to overhaul of local transportation and land use rules. The city councils of Cornelius, Forest Grove, Grants Pass, Happy Valley, Hillsboro, Keizer, Medford, Oregon City, Sherwood, Springfield, Troutdale, Tualatin and Wood Village voted to sue the state over its new rules. Marion County also joined the lawsuit, the only county government to do so.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Fourteen Local Governments Sue State to Block Implementation of Governor’s Executive Order on Climate

On Nov. 18, 13 Oregon cities and Marion County sued the state over new land use rules adopted by the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development earlier this year. The rules apply to what the state calls “Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities” and stem from Executive Oregon 20-04, which Gov. Kate Brown issued March 10, 2020. Brown issued the order after Republican lawmakers walked out of the Legislature to kill Democrats’ climate legislation.
OREGON STATE
Emerald Media

Man dies from an assault on LTD bus near UO campus

A man has died from his injuries after being assaulted Saturday morning on a Lane Transit District bus heading westbound on 11th Avenue, according to a University of Oregon Campus Crime Alert. A man was hit at 9:06 a.m. on the bus, according to a Eugene Police Department press release....
EUGENE, OR
wholecommunity.news

Ready NW considers threats from dam breach, flooding

Emergency preparedness teams from three northwest neighborhoods welcomed the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to talk about flooding Nov. 14. Emergency preparedness teams from three northwest neighborhoods welcomed a discussion on flooding. Introducing Jacque Wurster at the River Road Community meeting on Nov. 14, co-chair Clare Strawn. [00:00:11] Clare Strawn...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Man not wearing seatbelt passes away in head-on collision, LCSO says

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is dead after an early morning head-on car crash Tuesday morning, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. According to the LCSO, deputies responded to a reported crash on Prairie Road near Maxwell Road just before 5:45 a.m. on November 22. Deputies said that responding medics determined that the driver of one of the vehicles, Eddie Lloyd Jenks, 23, of Fall Creek, has suffered fatal injuries in the crash and died. Deputies said that evidence at the scene seemed to show that Jenks was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.
LANE COUNTY, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

174K+
Followers
233K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy