Can I record the police in Illinois?

By Jack Baudoin
 3 days ago

(WTVO) — With most people in the country having smart phones, residents can take them out and have a camera at a second’s notice to take videos or pictures. However, a lot of people might be wondering if they can they do this when the thing they want to get a picture or video of is a police officer.

In simple terms, Illinois residents have the right to record public interactions with the police, according to Bobby Vanecko , an intern at First Defense Legal Aid. However, this was not always the case in the state.

Illinois is a two-party consent state, which means that it is illegal to record conversations in some circumstances unless all parties’ consent. This used to include the police as well, but the ACLU challenged the law in court in 2012. A new eavesdropping law was passed two years later to record public conversations involving police without their consent.

Though audiovisual recording is protected under the First Amendment, police can still retaliate to being recorded, even though it would be unconstitutional. A Supreme Court decision states that residents must prove that they would not have been arrested if they were not recording the police.

The only way to prove innocence in this case is to show that people who were in the same situation and were not recording were not arrested.

Some tips for “copwatching” include to narrate the recording with specific dates, times and locations along with a description of what the police are doing. While residents do have the right to record police, it might make sense to stop recording to protect personal safety if asked to do so.

Comments / 109

silly rabbit
3d ago

so... are police body cams included when I ask them to stop recording me? what about all the public cameras in operation? how about red light cameras? recording of a public servant is unrestricted... and why would they disagree with being recorded if they are doing their public service job honestly and correctly?

Reply
22
Randog
3d ago

if you're on public taxpayer property you can record anything thing you want or you're on your property you can record anything you want..security cameras prove that

Reply(8)
13
Big Bad Troll
3d ago

so turn it off if they ask or im not safe?....did i read that right...if they ask you to stop recording and you dont, your personal welfare is at risk?...and why is that?...serve and protect right?..not threaten and beat...if the cop is doing nothing wrong there is no reason not to record the interaction

Reply(5)
21
