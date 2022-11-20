ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint George, UT

KSLTV

UPDATE: Police cancel search for missing Hurricane child

HURRICANE, Utah — Police are looking for 3-year-old Legend Giles after his non-custodial parents refused to return him to his biological parents Thursday. According to a Utah Department of Public Safety alert, Steven and Wacey Giles failed to meet with Giles’s biological mother on Monday. Authorities say they tried to contact the two suspects but have been unsuccessful.
HURRICANE, UT
ksub590.com

Cedar City Ready To Get Lit

You may have had fun trying to navigate through downtown Cedar City Monday morning. Main street from 200 North to Center Street (or University Boulevard if you prefer) was closed for several hours and then Center St. / University Blvd was also closed for a time. Crews were busy getting the Christmas lights up above the streets of downtown. So when do the lights come on?
CEDAR CITY, UT
suunews.net

Makaeli Begaye crowned as Miss NASUU 2022-23

The Native American Student Association held their Miss Native American SUU pageant on Nov. 18. It ended with Makaeli Begaye filling the shoes of Jade Warren, Miss NASUU 2021-22. Acacia Williams was named first runner-up, and Tiana Sam was named second runner-up. “The significance of winning this title, for me,...
CEDAR CITY, UT

