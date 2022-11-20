Read full article on original website
Josh Allen Says He Loves This Thanksgiving Movie Filmed in WNY
Thanksgiving is tomorrow and that means that most stores and restaurants will be closed, as people celebrate the holiday with their families. It's also the start of the holiday season, which is always a special thing to think about. Buffalo Bills fans will once again watch their team play on...
Bills Could Be Missing an Important Player on Offense Tomorrow
It feels like the Buffalo Bills just played a game and now will play another one tomorrow. The Bills will travel to Detroit this afternoon to play the Lions on Thanksgiving tomorrow. Kickoff will be at 12:30 pm. It's the second game at Ford Field in five days, after the...
WIVB
Josh Allen’s neighbors help dig him out ahead of Browns game
(WIVB) — Two lifelong Buffalo Bills fans lent a hand Saturday when they helped dig out their snowed-in neighbors. That included one very special neighbor — Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Norm Marshall woke up around 5 a.m. Saturday and hopped on his tractor to dig out from that...
WKYC
Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett laments a 'lack of importance' in practice on forcing turnovers
DETROIT — Of the many negative statistics from the Browns' 31-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, one might get slightly overlooked: Cleveland's defense didn't force any turnovers. In truth, though, it might be among the most important stats of all, as the team's current turnover margin of...
Ole Miss football: 3 potential head coaching replacements for Lane Kiffin
We could soon see a changing of the guard in Oxford. Rumors are circulating after a report on Monday surfaced that Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin is planning on stepping down after the Egg Bowl to take the open Auburn job. Is there truth to this report? It seems...
Bernie Kosar - The Browns are 3-7 not because of the quarterback, which makes the situation a little scary
Browns Legend and Host of the Bernie Kosar Show, Bernie Kosar joins Jason Lloyd and Jon Rudder to talk about his Jacoby Brissett’s play so far, Deshaun Watson returning and concussion issues involved with players from his era.
The Squirrel Winters Game: Bills Mafia goes nuts for Josh Allen’s neighbor
There were no shortage of Buffalo Bills fans who stepped up to make sure that players could get to the team facility and catch a flight to Detroit for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. One fan, however, captured the attention of the Bills Mafia more than anyone else.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 11/22: Storm Clouds, Pocic Out, and Nothing New in Believeland
It’s predictable. I could write the same preamble year after year, which would still be appropriate. The Browns season is effectively done, they’re in a tailspin, and the same old things are happening. You’ve got radio talk show hosts trying to one-up each other with the harshest rhetoric and rants. You’ve got the beat writers documenting how the team circles the wagons. You’ve got the team itself on the brink of implosion, offering the same old inanities that ignore the reality of their situation. All that is missing is someone photoshopping Kevin Stefanski’s head on an old screen grab of Saddam Hussein’s Iraqi Information Minister.
NFL needs to do right by Buccaneers legend after announcement
This is the time; the NFL can’t let another year go by without letting Buccaneers legend Ronde Barber into the Hall of Fame. Every year that Ronde Barber stays out of the Hall of Fame hurts the validity of the establishment. The Buccaneers great deserves every bit of the honor that comes from being in the most prestigious group for the sport.
New context proves Jets player illegally blocked wasn’t even eligible
The New York Jets faced a tough Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots, and there was controversy on if Justin Hardee could’ve stopped it. The Jets held the Patriots to just three points for the entire Week 11 game before rookie Marcus Jones ran an explosive 83-yard touchdown in the final minute of the game to win it.
Bills vs. Lions Best Same Game Parlay Picks for Thanksgiving Day
Thanksgiving Day officially begins at approximately 12:30 p.m. ET when the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions kick-off the first NFL game of the day. I know you're just going to be sitting around eating food and watching the game, so why not place a few extra bets for fun? That's where same game parlays come into play.
Yardbarker
Myles Garrett lamenting Browns 'wasting' players' primes?
Cleveland Browns All-Pro pass-rusher Myles Garrett isn't hiding he's displeased this fall. "We have to make sure that we don’t waste the talent that we have in its prime right now," Garrett said while speaking with reporters coming off Sunday's 31-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills, per Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram and The Medina Gazette. "We have to do our best with it.
Cleveland Browns: Damaged field expected to be repaired for Sunday’s game
Police are investigating after reports of vandalism at FirstEnergy stadium Tuesday afternoon. According to investigators, a suspect jumping the fence at the Browns' stadium and drove a golf cart on the field.
Watch Browns field get torn up by unknown fan on joyride
The football field of FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns, was torn up due to someone allegedly breaking into the stadium and going for a joyride. The Cleveland Browns have had a rough season, 3-7 on the year entering Week 11. While they are looking to get their fourth win of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Browns had to do some repairs at their home stadium.
Chicago brewer’s beer pays tribute to trailblazing Bears’ QB Willie Thrower
Chicago-based brewer Jay Westbrook has created a beer in 2022 that pays tribute to former Chicago Bears quarterback Willie Thrower, who was the first Black quarterback to play in the National Football League.
Browns have 7 games left: Why a change of defensive coordinators makes sense – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I received this email from “R.R.”. “And you did it again … calling for the defensive coordinator’s head, but ignoring the fact the front office didn’t give him any LBs or DTs. They didn’t do it because the Chief of Strategy doesn’t value those positions.
Detroit Pistons: The one benefit of being the league’s worst team
The Detroit Pistons were not expected to compete for a title by any stretch this season, but they also weren’t supposed to be the worst team in the league. After 18 games, they are just that, as the Pistons have only won three times and have still yet to win away from home.
Potential WR transfer would provide Miami football with more size
Texas A&M Commerce wide receiver Andrew Armstrong who previously announced his entry into the transfer portal tweeted on Tuesday that after a conversation with general manager Alonzo Highsmith he received an offer from the Miami football program. Armstrong has 62 receptions for 1020 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2022. Armstrong...
Bills' Dawson Knox appreciates the City of Good Neighbors
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ask Dawson Knox about Buffalo and he will tell you, "It really is the city of good neighbors." Knox really felt the love of Buffalo after his younger brother Luke passed away suddenly and fans donated to P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative. "This really does feel like...
brownsnation.com
Browns Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order
With their loss on Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, the Cleveland Browns have dropped two straight and sit at 3-7. Even if Deshaun Watson can salvage some of the season when he begins play in Week 13, the Browns most likely won’t qualify for the playoffs. Seven games remain...
