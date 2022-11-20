ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

WIVB

Josh Allen’s neighbors help dig him out ahead of Browns game

(WIVB) — Two lifelong Buffalo Bills fans lent a hand Saturday when they helped dig out their snowed-in neighbors. That included one very special neighbor — Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Norm Marshall woke up around 5 a.m. Saturday and hopped on his tractor to dig out from that...
BUFFALO, NY
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 11/22: Storm Clouds, Pocic Out, and Nothing New in Believeland

It’s predictable. I could write the same preamble year after year, which would still be appropriate. The Browns season is effectively done, they’re in a tailspin, and the same old things are happening. You’ve got radio talk show hosts trying to one-up each other with the harshest rhetoric and rants. You’ve got the beat writers documenting how the team circles the wagons. You’ve got the team itself on the brink of implosion, offering the same old inanities that ignore the reality of their situation. All that is missing is someone photoshopping Kevin Stefanski’s head on an old screen grab of Saddam Hussein’s Iraqi Information Minister.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

NFL needs to do right by Buccaneers legend after announcement

This is the time; the NFL can’t let another year go by without letting Buccaneers legend Ronde Barber into the Hall of Fame. Every year that Ronde Barber stays out of the Hall of Fame hurts the validity of the establishment. The Buccaneers great deserves every bit of the honor that comes from being in the most prestigious group for the sport.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

New context proves Jets player illegally blocked wasn’t even eligible

The New York Jets faced a tough Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots, and there was controversy on if Justin Hardee could’ve stopped it. The Jets held the Patriots to just three points for the entire Week 11 game before rookie Marcus Jones ran an explosive 83-yard touchdown in the final minute of the game to win it.
FanSided

Bills vs. Lions Best Same Game Parlay Picks for Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving Day officially begins at approximately 12:30 p.m. ET when the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions kick-off the first NFL game of the day. I know you're just going to be sitting around eating food and watching the game, so why not place a few extra bets for fun? That's where same game parlays come into play.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Myles Garrett lamenting Browns 'wasting' players' primes?

Cleveland Browns All-Pro pass-rusher Myles Garrett isn't hiding he's displeased this fall. "We have to make sure that we don’t waste the talent that we have in its prime right now," Garrett said while speaking with reporters coming off Sunday's 31-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills, per Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram and The Medina Gazette. "We have to do our best with it.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Watch Browns field get torn up by unknown fan on joyride

The football field of FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns, was torn up due to someone allegedly breaking into the stadium and going for a joyride. The Cleveland Browns have had a rough season, 3-7 on the year entering Week 11. While they are looking to get their fourth win of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Browns had to do some repairs at their home stadium.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Potential WR transfer would provide Miami football with more size

Texas A&M Commerce wide receiver Andrew Armstrong who previously announced his entry into the transfer portal tweeted on Tuesday that after a conversation with general manager Alonzo Highsmith he received an offer from the Miami football program. Armstrong has 62 receptions for 1020 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2022. Armstrong...
CORAL GABLES, FL
brownsnation.com

Browns Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order

With their loss on Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, the Cleveland Browns have dropped two straight and sit at 3-7. Even if Deshaun Watson can salvage some of the season when he begins play in Week 13, the Browns most likely won’t qualify for the playoffs. Seven games remain...
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

FanSided

