Sheridan Commission Ratifies Letter in Support of Land Trust
Sheridan County’s Commissioners have ratified a Letter of Support for the Sheridan Community Land Trust’s (SCLT) application for funding for the Red Grade Trails System. The SCLT is applying to the Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation (WOR) asking for $749,000 which will be combined with a local match of $100,000 to complete the multi-year project, according to the letter from the county.
Building Inspector on Contractor Renewals, Permits, Annexations
Buffalo Building Inspector Terry Asay, in his report to the city council, discussed contractor license renewals, building permits, and annexations into the city. He reported on the pending annexations. Asay said he has begun to renew contractor’s licenses, saying he has sent out renewal applications to all 307 of the...
Open Space
An ordinance detailing open space requirements for developers in the City of Sheridan was an item of consideration at Monday night’s Sheridan City Council meeting. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. Ordinance 2255 was approved by the City Council on second reading. No change was made to...
SPD to present TIPS training in December
The Sheridan Police Department has announced it will host a Training for Intervention ProcedureS (TIPS) class beginning in December. According to the SPD, City of Sheridan Ordinance 4-4(e) reads in part, “All persons employed at any licensee business operating with a liquor license issued by the city of Sheridan who are engaged in the selling or serving of alcoholic beverages or the managing thereof (hereinafter referred to as an “alcohol server staff”), shall successfully complete an alcohol server training program as approved by Wyoming Statute section 12-2-402, within ninety days of the start of their employment.”
Internationally renowned author Craig Johnson will read Christmas stories at the Sheridan County libraries
Author of the internationally beloved Longmire Mystery Series, Craig Johnson will be reading his most recent Christmas story at the Sheridan County libraries for the holidays. While appearing on Sheridan Media’s public Pulse Program, Sheridan County Library System Executive Director Cameron Duff made the announcement, citing some extended hours for the event.
Fairgrounds to be the Site of 2023 WYO Winter Rodeo
The Sheridan County Fairgrounds will be the site for the 2023 WYO Winter Rodeo. Sheridan County Travel and Tourism Director Shawn Parker made the announcement at Monday night’s Sheridan City Council meeting during an update on the winter rodeo. Parker said the skijoring portion of the winter rodeo will...
Game and Fish to host Trapping Workshops for pet owners
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has announced they will host two workshops on trap awareness and safety for pet owners in the Sheridan Region. The workshops will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Sheridan Fulmer Library. The Gillette workshop will begin at 2:30 p.m. on the same day at the Campbell County Library on S. 4-J Road.
Trial Date Set for Man Charged With Multiple Felonies
A trial date has been set for April of next year in Fourth Judicial District Court for a Sheridan man charged with seven felonies. At an arraignment hearing Tuesday in District Court, 37-year-old Drell Amende pleaded not guilty to two counts of felony burglary, four counts of felony theft, and one count of felony alteration of a vehicle’s identification numbers. Between April 1 and late October of this year, Amende allegedly broke into a number of storage units in Sheridan County and stole numerous items. Amende was arrested for the alleged crimes on October 6.
Sheridan PD to Host Coffee With a Cop Saturday
The Sheridan Police Department is inviting the public to come together to build relationships and discuss community issues over a cup of coffee Saturday, November 26 at Java Moon from 7:30 to 8:30 am. Coffee with a Cop provides a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about the department’s work in Sheridan’s neighborhoods. The majority of contacts law enforcement has with the public happen during emergencies, or emotional situations. Those situations are not always the most effective times for relationship building with the community, and some community members may feel that officers are unapproachable on the street.
Sheridan Man Arraigned for Felony Theft
A Sheridan man was arraigned in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan Tuesday for the charge of felony theft. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. On October 23, an officer with the Sheridan Police Department was dispatched to Sheridan Liquor on Sugarland Drive to investigate a report of theft. Store Owner Chad Franklin reported that an employee of his, Monte Johnson, had been taking money from a cash safe within the business and there were several video recordings of him committing the alleged criminal activity. At an arraignment hearing Tuesday in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan, the 59-year-old Johnson pleaded not guilty to one count of felony theft.
Death of Sheridan County Resident Attributed to COVID-19
The Wyoming Department of Health confirmed on November 15th the death of a Sheridan County resident attributed to COVID-19. An older adult Sheridan County male died in October. He had been hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness. This brings the number of Sheridan County resident deaths to 84. Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on the location of a person’s permanent residence and official death certificate information. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, those deaths are not included in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths.
Big Horn County, WY sheriff's office IDs reported human remains as animal remains
BIG HORN COUNTY, Wyo. - "In June of 2022 well-meaning tourists traveling through Big Horn County reported possible human remains on the Highway 310 area. Deputies responded to the locations provided to us via GPS coordinates. During an extensive search of the area, several sets of bones were discovered and identified as animal bones. Additionally in a larger surrounding area big game carcasses were identified in various states of decay.
Two SCSD#1 Board Members Sworn In
Two newly elected board members for the SCSD#1 board were sworn in on Nov. 22, in a special meeting in Ranchester. Pete Kilbride, Superintendent of the district, took the board members oath of office, which they recited together. Bill Adsit, who served eight years on the college board and was...
Computer Software Development Degree Program Beginning To Gain Momentum
Sheridan College could soon be leading the way in Wyoming for those interested in at least the first 2 years of a degree in software development. Recently, discussion of the College’s new software development degree program was held between the college and the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Education Committee.
Call for art to be featured at SAGE Member Pop-Up Show
Beginning on Nov. 29, SAGE Community Arts will be calling for art from their members for the Members Pop-Up Show. The Members Pop-Up Show gives SAGE Community Art members a chance to contribute new and old art not has not been shown in the gallery before. While appearing on Sheridan...
The 10 Best Restaurants In Buffalo Wyoming
Buffalo, Wyoming, is located in northern Teton County and is home to the Cloud Peak Scenic Byway. The Cloud Peak Scenic Byway takes you through the towns of Buffalo and Moran before taking you along the foothills to Yellowstone National Park. Although Buffalo isn’t quite as famous as some other...
Twenty-seven years of the Christmas Stroll
The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce began hosting the Christmas Stroll in downtown Sheridan 27 years ago. While appearing on Sheridan Meida’s Public Pulse, Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Program Development Director Teresa Detimore and Christmas Stroll Planning Committee Chairperson Robby Smith talked a little about the history of the stroll, of which Smith has been a part of for each year.
Town of Arvada Incorporated November 21, 1919
Arvada articles of incorporation were filed on Nov. 21, 1919, for the Arvada Townsite Company. J.J. McDermott was the president of the company, and George W. Whitman of Sheridan served as secretary. Arvada was first platted in 1892 along the route of the B & M Railroad, and the train...
Eastbound I-90 still closed from Buffalo to Sheridan; black ice on I-80 with snow falling in SE Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — While some closures that were in place this morning have been lifted along Interstate 90, eastbound I-90 remains closed as of 12:50 p.m. Thursday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. In southeast Wyoming, snow is falling in some areas along I-80 and black ice advisories...
Annette Reed
Annette Reed died Friday, November 18, 2022, in Sheridan at the age of 81. Annette was born in Macomb, Illinois in 1941. She attended school in Macomb at the Western Illinois University Lab School. Annette earned her bachelor’s degree in physical education from Western in 1963. In 1964, Annette married Marion Reed. They were married for 58 years until Marion’s death in June this year.
