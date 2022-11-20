Read full article on original website
Sheridan Media
Game and Fish to host Trapping Workshops for pet owners
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has announced they will host two workshops on trap awareness and safety for pet owners in the Sheridan Region. The workshops will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Sheridan Fulmer Library. The Gillette workshop will begin at 2:30 p.m. on the same day at the Campbell County Library on S. 4-J Road.
county17.com
CAM-PLEX Park displays glow with Christmas spirit through Jan. 2
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Parks and Recreation’s Festival of Lights, which includes more than 1 million lights, began the evening of Nov. 18. Parks staff prepares, sets up and choreographs more than 50 displays to a variety of holiday music, the County’s website said. To see the more than 100 individual pieces that create Wyoming’s largest holiday lights festival, motorists can drive a loop through CAM-PLEX Park, 2910 Doubletree Lane, Gillette. The display can also be seen from flights into and out of Gillette’s airport.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Restaurants In Buffalo Wyoming
Buffalo, Wyoming, is located in northern Teton County and is home to the Cloud Peak Scenic Byway. The Cloud Peak Scenic Byway takes you through the towns of Buffalo and Moran before taking you along the foothills to Yellowstone National Park. Although Buffalo isn’t quite as famous as some other...
Sheridan Media
Clearmont Town Council Discusses Funding, Christmas Decorations
Several items were discussed in the Clearmont Town Council meeting on Monday, Nov. 21. Mayor Chris Schock said there will be a meeting with the legislators on November 29, and he will speak to them about the ARPA grant funding. He said the funding this year went to the larger towns in the state, such as Cheyenne and Gillette, and how many smaller Wyoming towns felt the system was unfair.
county17.com
One Gillette resident among Wyoming’s 11 newest ‘Ultimate Anglers’
GILLETTE, Wyo. — On Monday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department recognized 11 people who have recently earned the title of “Ultimate Angler” after catching 10 trophy-sized fish across 10 different species. A total of 32 people have achieved the title over the years. One of the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Badger Battles Skunks in Rancid Roadway Rodeo In Northeast Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Bad attitudes and worse odors were the order of the day last week when Steph Jones of Gillette came across three skunks and a badger tussling in the middle of a back road. “I could smell it from inside my pickup,”...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Nov. 21
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
oilcity.news
Eastbound I-90 still closed from Buffalo to Sheridan; black ice on I-80 with snow falling in SE Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — While some closures that were in place this morning have been lifted along Interstate 90, eastbound I-90 remains closed as of 12:50 p.m. Thursday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. In southeast Wyoming, snow is falling in some areas along I-80 and black ice advisories...
Sheridan Media
Town of Arvada Incorporated November 21, 1919
Arvada articles of incorporation were filed on Nov. 21, 1919, for the Arvada Townsite Company. J.J. McDermott was the president of the company, and George W. Whitman of Sheridan served as secretary. Arvada was first platted in 1892 along the route of the B & M Railroad, and the train...
oilcity.news
One dead following rollover on Highway 59
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Fremont County man died Monday morning after he was ejected from a vehicle during a rollover on Highway 59, Campbell County Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said Tuesday. Xando Reeves Three Irons, 19, has been identified as the driver of a white 2000 Ford F-150 that overturned...
county17.com
120 mph vehicle pursuit through Gillette leads to 2 arrests
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputies didn’t know that stopping a vehicle for a mismatch between vehicle and license plate the morning of Nov. 20 would lead to a high-speed chase around Gillette. At about 7:10 a.m., a deputy who was patrolling northbound on Highway...
Sheridan Media
Building Inspector on Contractor Renewals, Permits, Annexations
Buffalo Building Inspector Terry Asay, in his report to the city council, discussed contractor license renewals, building permits, and annexations into the city. He reported on the pending annexations. Asay said he has begun to renew contractor’s licenses, saying he has sent out renewal applications to all 307 of the...
Sheridan Media
Harriet Declines Elected Office of Johnson County Clerk
Kate Harriet, who won the election for Johnson County Clerk and was scheduled to take the position in January, has withdrawn from the position. According to County Commissioner Bill Novotny, the commission received a letter from her announcing her intent to withdraw due to health issues. That now sparks action...
