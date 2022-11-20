Several items were discussed in the Clearmont Town Council meeting on Monday, Nov. 21. Mayor Chris Schock said there will be a meeting with the legislators on November 29, and he will speak to them about the ARPA grant funding. He said the funding this year went to the larger towns in the state, such as Cheyenne and Gillette, and how many smaller Wyoming towns felt the system was unfair.

