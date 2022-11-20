ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey 101.5

Meet the NJ police dog that tracked a killer

To say a police officer is close to their partner is an understatement. When their partner is a highly trained police dog it’s a special bond few will ever feel. The pride Detective Christ Nichols feels for the work his partner Remi did over 5 years and 312 calls is immeasurable.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Man convicted of punching victim to death in NJ bar fight

ELIZABETH — After two weeks at trial, a Union County man has been convicted of manslaughter for the death of another man outside a local bar more than three years ago. Laquan McCall, 31, of Elizabeth was found guilty on Friday of two second-degree charges including manslaughter and aggravated assault. The jury deliberated for three days before it returned a guilty verdict, according to Union County Prosecutor William Daniel.
ELIZABETH, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Shocking death of school superintendent in Englewood, NJ

Grief counselors are available in the Englewood School District to help students and staff cope with the sudden death of Superintendent Dr. Ronel Cook. Cook, 51, was driving with his 18-year-old son in Yonkers when his 2015 Nissan Altima veered off the Cross County Parkway and hit a stone wall. He was pronounced dead a short time later at a local hospital. His son survived the crash with serious injuries, but they are not believed to be life threatening.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Bayonne announces passing of second ranking police officer in 10 days, Sgt. Robert Skalski

The City of Bayonne has announced the passing of the second ranking police officer in 10 days, Sgt. Robert Skalski, a 24-year veteran of the force. “Sadly, I must announce the passing of Bayonne Police Sergeant Robert Skalski. Robert died, [sic] unexpectedly in his home this morning,” Mayor Jimmy Davis, a retired police captain, wrote on Facebook around 8 p.m. last night.
BAYONNE, NJ
News 12

Police: Stratford man arrested for shooting man he was arguing with

A Stratford man is facing attempt to commit murder charges after an argument turned violent. Police say Eugene Delevante shot the man he was fighting with around 7:30 p.m. Monday. The victim was treated and released from the hospital. Delevante is also charged with assault and criminal possession of a...
STRATFORD, CT
hudsontv.com

JERSEY CITY WOMAN CHARGED WITH HINDERING HOBOKEN HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has released the following information:. A Jersey City woman has been charged with providing false information to law enforcement to prevent the arrest of Deon Williams, who has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Christopher Garcia in Hoboken. Demetria Huggins, 38, is...
HOBOKEN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

