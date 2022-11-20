Read full article on original website
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Husband Murdered Wife, Killed Self - Cops SayBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
Meet the NJ police dog that tracked a killer
To say a police officer is close to their partner is an understatement. When their partner is a highly trained police dog it’s a special bond few will ever feel. The pride Detective Christ Nichols feels for the work his partner Remi did over 5 years and 312 calls is immeasurable.
Man convicted of punching victim to death in NJ bar fight
ELIZABETH — After two weeks at trial, a Union County man has been convicted of manslaughter for the death of another man outside a local bar more than three years ago. Laquan McCall, 31, of Elizabeth was found guilty on Friday of two second-degree charges including manslaughter and aggravated assault. The jury deliberated for three days before it returned a guilty verdict, according to Union County Prosecutor William Daniel.
Ramsey Mom Charged With Leaving Scene Of Franklin Lakes DWI Crash
A Ramsey motorist was intoxicated when her SUV hit a median and she kept going, Franklin Lakes police said. Alyson Allen, 42, was driving a 2020 Dodge Durango that hit the concrete divider on Parsons Pond Road around 7:15 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, Franklin Lakes Police Capt. Mark McCombs said.
News 12
Ringwood residents express concern at council meeting regarding killing of 4 bear cubs
The killing of four bear cubs in a Passaic County town continues to cause alarm among residents. Many Ringwood residents say they find the incident to be disturbing. It has been about a week since authorities announced charges filed against a 22-year-old resident accused of shooting the cubs. But some say that it is not enough.
Man beaten by ‘drunk, anti-Semitic’ cop but NJ is charging him with a crime
BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP — A man says he was beaten by a drunk off-duty cop who called him a "f**cking Jew boy" in the lobby of a hotel but is now being treated as a defendant instead of a victim. Despite having his story corroborated by a hotel employee who...
Man, son charged in stabbing at N.J. ‘TikTok’ motel where police have responded thousands of times
For North Bergen police, it appears that all roads lead to the Lincoln Tunnel Motel, a place as famous for its crime as its viral TikTok videos. Township officers were back at the 3801 Tonnelle Ave. building late Sunday night when a man was stabbed after an argument, North Bergen police Capt. David Dowd said.
13-year-old boy hospitalized in East Harlem slashing, suspect at-large
A 13-year-old boy was slashed in East Harlem on Tuesday, according to police. The attack took place near the corner of East 117th Street and Second Avenue, officials said.
Tragedy strikes Bayonne Police Department again: Sergeant dies in home
The city of Bayonne and its police department is in mourning again, after the sudden passing of 54-year-old Sgt. Robert Skalski. The 24-year veteran of department died at his Bayonne home Monday morning, Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis said in a social media post, 10 days after Capt. Paul Jamolawicz died at the age of 61.
Shocking death of school superintendent in Englewood, NJ
Grief counselors are available in the Englewood School District to help students and staff cope with the sudden death of Superintendent Dr. Ronel Cook. Cook, 51, was driving with his 18-year-old son in Yonkers when his 2015 Nissan Altima veered off the Cross County Parkway and hit a stone wall. He was pronounced dead a short time later at a local hospital. His son survived the crash with serious injuries, but they are not believed to be life threatening.
News 12
Paterson man suing city, police department over caught-on-camera beating
A Paterson man is filing a lawsuit against the city and its police department after being beaten by officers in a 2020 incident that was caught on camera. Osamah Alsaidi says he was approached and suddenly beaten by city police officers as he walked along Madison Avenue. Alsaidi, who is...
Dog was missing, then taken, in Little Silver, NJ, cops believe
LITTLE SILVER — A dog that had gone missing in this Monmouth County borough was apparently taken by whomever located the animal. According to Little Silver police, the dog named Gemma went missing on Nov. 14 in the area of Silverwhite Road and White Road. According to a witness...
hudsoncountyview.com
Bayonne announces passing of second ranking police officer in 10 days, Sgt. Robert Skalski
The City of Bayonne has announced the passing of the second ranking police officer in 10 days, Sgt. Robert Skalski, a 24-year veteran of the force. “Sadly, I must announce the passing of Bayonne Police Sergeant Robert Skalski. Robert died, [sic] unexpectedly in his home this morning,” Mayor Jimmy Davis, a retired police captain, wrote on Facebook around 8 p.m. last night.
NJ driver, 18, was speeding, ran stop sign in crash that killed grandmother: prosecutor
A New Jersey man, 18, was speeding and blew past a stop sign just before getting into a crash that killed a woman driving another car, prosecutors said.
Driver loses control, crashes into cars after being shot in the Bronx
An investigation is underway after a man inside a car was shot in the back before driving off and crashing into multiple vehicles Monday night.
Driver, 18, was speeding, ran stop sign in fatal N.J. crash, cops say
An 18-year-old New Jersey man has been arrested weeks after a crash in South River that killed a woman driving another car, authorities said. Matthew Liebowitz was speeding and ignored a stop sign moments before the Oct. 15 collision at the corner of Darrow and Virginia streets, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said.
Man arrested for causing a disturbance in local restaurant, police say
Officers were called to Porta Restaurant on Bloomfield Avenue after a 26-year-old man from Cedar Grove was reportedly causing a disturbance on Wednesday, Nov. 16. When officers arrived, employees were attempting to remove the man from the property. When the officers attempted to intervene the suspect reportedly became combative. The...
News 12
Police: Stratford man arrested for shooting man he was arguing with
A Stratford man is facing attempt to commit murder charges after an argument turned violent. Police say Eugene Delevante shot the man he was fighting with around 7:30 p.m. Monday. The victim was treated and released from the hospital. Delevante is also charged with assault and criminal possession of a...
NJ man killed when SUV crashes into crowded Apple Store near Boston
A New Jersey man was killed Monday morning when an SUV crashed through the front window of an Apple Store near Boston. The SUV went through the plate glass window at the store located at the Derby Shops shopping area in Hingham, Massachusetts, around 10:45 a.m. The crash severely injured...
hudsontv.com
JERSEY CITY WOMAN CHARGED WITH HINDERING HOBOKEN HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has released the following information:. A Jersey City woman has been charged with providing false information to law enforcement to prevent the arrest of Deon Williams, who has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Christopher Garcia in Hoboken. Demetria Huggins, 38, is...
Body of missing N.J. hiker found after weeklong search
The body of a 41-year-old man who went missing last weekend was discovered Saturday, authorities said, following a week-long search by teams on the ground, in the air, and on boats along the river within the sprawling Ramapo Valley Reservation where he frequently hiked by himself. Hector Zamorano, of Mahwah,...
