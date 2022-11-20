Read full article on original website
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Gas Station in Cary Dropping Price to $1.99 a Gallon for ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Nonprofit supporting family homelessness receives home donationThe Triangle TribuneWendell, NC
nhschiefadvocate.org
Nonnewaug Alumni Make Way to UConn Women’s Basketball Practice Team
WOODBURY — The UConn women’s basketball program is one of the most famous Division I programs in America. The Huskies conduct intense practices, and that’s reflected by their success. The women’s team practices against a male team during their season. Two Nonnewaug alumni, JD Gengenbach and Jarrett...
wiltonbulletin.com
Why UConn women’s basketball guard Nika Mühl had record-setting game with ‘subtle’ performance
HARTFORD — Nika Mühl added all sorts of pizazz and precision to the UConn women’s basketball team’s 91-69 thumping of NC State Sunday afternoon at the XL Center and checked out to an ovation with 1:04 remaining. She had 15 assists, the significance of which was not lost on another Huskies’ point guard.
UConn's Dailey home after pregame scare
HARTFORD — Geno Auriemma has coached the UConn women’s basketball team for 1,300 games. But never did he have to give a pregame talk like he did Sunday. As the Huskies and North Carolina State headed to their respective benches at the XL Center following the national anthem, UConn associate head coach Chris Dailey felt faint and was held up on her feet by Auriemma and assistant coaches Jamelle Elliott and Morgan Valley until the medical staff quickly made its way over.
morganpawprint.com
Ace Elite Allstars Come To Shoreline
Ace Elite Allstars is the first competitive cheerleading gym to be established on the Connecticut Shoreline. This gym opened during the summer of 2022, by Coach Brittany Delvecchio. The team is now run by Coach Brit and accompanied by 2 other coaches, Cara Hoyt and Tia Kelly, but hoping to expand their franchise in the following years. The gym is located in Madison, Connecticut, but originally shared a space at the Guilford Athletic Center in Guilford, Connecticut. This opening has created a wide range of opportunities for athletes who can’t participate in school teams, or want to further their athletic experience. Tryouts were held in July of this year, and two teams were created; the level 1 Junior Royals (elementary age athletes), and the level 2 Senior Elite High Rollers (middle school and high school age athletes). There are around 15 cheerleaders per team, but half year participants will be joining each team this December. Both teams will be competing in competitions around New England starting in January. There will be 2-5 competitions for each team in Connecticut, New Jersey, and Rhode Island, which will be held over the course of an entire weekend for the senior team, and one day for the junior team; these competitions will run until the end of March. Each team practices for 1.5-2 hours, 3 days a week, however the gym offers separate tumbling classes along with private lessons that the athletes can attend to better their skills.
Eyewitness News
Fans cheer on USMNT at bars in Hartford
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The U.S. Men’s National Team played in their World Cup opener Monday against Wales. They played to a 1-1 draw. Fans filled bars across the state today to watch the game. Eyewitness News stopped by Vaughan’s Public House along Hartford’s historic Pratt Street.
This Is The Best Cheeseburger In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best cheeseburgers in every US state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
For Burfoot, this year will be a sweet 60 at Manchester Road Race
MANCHESTER, Conn. — Groton native Amby Burfoot has had a world-class running career, even winning the Boston Marathon in 1968. Here in Connecticut though, Burfoot’s name is synonymous with the Manchester Road Race because he’s been the most dominant runner the race has ever seen. And if he can complete the 4.748-mile run once again this Thanksgiving, he will become the most prolific runner of the race as well.
100-year-old Connecticut woman completes 5K road race, spreads joy for life
EAST HAMPTON, Conn. — They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away. For a 100-year-old Connecticut woman, the saying is more like a few miles a day. Mick Roberts walks several miles a day and most recently completed a 5K road race that grabbed the attention of many people across the state.
2 wounded in Hartford shooting
Hartford police are investigating a double shooting. Officers were dispatched to the area of 179 Buckingham Street after 12:30 this afternoon.
Eyewitness News
Cannabis shop planning to open in West Hartford next year
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – West Hartford could be opening its first cannabis store in a matter of months. A pot shop recently received zoning approval from the town and plans are moving forward to open in the next couple of months. The shop, called BUDR, is set to...
Connecticut awards 1st retail cannabis dispensary licenses
The state of Connecticut has awarded its first licenses for recreational cannabis dispensaries.
Health Headlines: New dominant COVID variant arrives
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – For the first time nationally the BA.5 COVID variant is no longer the dominant strain, now it is BQ.1. Today Pfizer saying its updated bivalent COVID booster may not be an exact match but that it spurs a bigger jump in antibodies against some even newer omicron subtypes, including the […]
sheltonherald.com
Veteran sues storage company after Purple Heart found in Shelton
SHELTON — A Texas Army reservist has filed suit against Oakdale Self Storage, claiming the company negligently cleared her storage unit at its Wallingford location, causing her severe emotional distress. Army Reserve Msg. Heather Awner, a Purple Heart Award recipient and former Connecticut resident now living in El Paso,...
Connecticut Supreme Court rules that man accused of killing Yale grad student can request a lower bond
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man accused of killing a Yale graduate student last year in New Haven can now ask a judge to allow him to pay 10% of his $20 million bond in cash, according to an advance opinion released from the Connecticut Supreme Court Tuesday afternoon. Qinwuan Pan’s legal team filed […]
3 Connecticut schools lose funding over continued use of Native American mascots
(WTNH) – Three Connecticut schools will no longer receive funding from Native American tribes after refusing to remove Native American imagery and/or mascot names from the school. The Connecticut Office of Policy and Management completed its review of public schools and their associated athletic teams regarding their use of Native American tribes, individuals, customs, and […]
ctexaminer.com
A Tale of Two Bridges
On Wednesday, the Federal Railroad Administration announced $30 billion of shovel-ready projects along the Northeast Corridor to begin construction by 2024 — including replacements of the Walk Bridge squeezed through downtown Norwalk and the Connecticut River Railroad Bridge between Old Saybrook and Old Lyme. Each is estimated to cost $1.08 billion.
Big shows coming to The Palace Theater in Waterbury
(WTNH) — After you finish that Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, The Palace Theater in Waterbury will start serving up some great shows! From “The Nutcracker” to “Chicago”, there’s something for everyone this upcoming holiday season. Frank Tavera, the CEO of Palace Theater, joined News 8 to rave about the amazing shows coming to the stage […]
Police investigate double shooting near downtown Hartford
Two people were shot near Buckingham and Wadsworth streets in Hartford.
trumbulltimes.com
Hebron Superintendent decries noose found at school: 'Words cannot express the feeling of disgust'
HEBRON — The superintendent of the Region 8 schools expressed his disgust and called for change this week after a noose was found at the district high school. Superintendent Colin McNamara said that what appeared to be a "noose commonly associated with a racial hate crime" was found hanging in the boys’ locker room on Friday. The high school serves students in Andover, Hebron, and Marlborough.
NECN
Did You Know 2 of the Best Donut Shops in US Are in New England?
If you live in New England and love donuts (what is there to not love about donuts?), you'll want to keep reading. Yelp scoured the nation earlier this year for the best bakers of America's glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections to create the "Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022" -- and two shops in Connecticut and Massachusetts earned a place on the sweet list.
