Ace Elite Allstars is the first competitive cheerleading gym to be established on the Connecticut Shoreline. This gym opened during the summer of 2022, by Coach Brittany Delvecchio. The team is now run by Coach Brit and accompanied by 2 other coaches, Cara Hoyt and Tia Kelly, but hoping to expand their franchise in the following years. The gym is located in Madison, Connecticut, but originally shared a space at the Guilford Athletic Center in Guilford, Connecticut. This opening has created a wide range of opportunities for athletes who can’t participate in school teams, or want to further their athletic experience. Tryouts were held in July of this year, and two teams were created; the level 1 Junior Royals (elementary age athletes), and the level 2 Senior Elite High Rollers (middle school and high school age athletes). There are around 15 cheerleaders per team, but half year participants will be joining each team this December. Both teams will be competing in competitions around New England starting in January. There will be 2-5 competitions for each team in Connecticut, New Jersey, and Rhode Island, which will be held over the course of an entire weekend for the senior team, and one day for the junior team; these competitions will run until the end of March. Each team practices for 1.5-2 hours, 3 days a week, however the gym offers separate tumbling classes along with private lessons that the athletes can attend to better their skills.

MADISON, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO