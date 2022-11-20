Read full article on original website
DSHS Tigers bounce Brandeis 56-28
, Dripping Springs High School football took on San Antonio’s Brandeis High School in the area game amid another week of inclement weather. The teams had to play in intermittent rain with a chill factor in the 20's, winds 15-25 miles per hour and temperatures in the upper 30's. However, just like the postal service, the Tigers always deliver. Despite the weather, DSHS scored in all the conventional ways they usually do: on the ground and in the air. This game also helped keep the Tiger streak alive: DSHS scored the first seven times they touched the ball. In the first quarter,...
KSAT 12
University of the Incarnate Word quarterback named as finalist for Walter Payton Award
SAN ANTONIO – The starting quarterback for the University of the Incarnate Word has been named a finalist for the 2020 Walter Payton Award, which is given to the national player of the year in FCS football. Lindsey Scott Jr., a senior, has completed 240 of 328 passes (73%)...
foxsanantonio.com
UTSA: Fool Me Once...
So, not a lot to play for if you're UTSA, huh? Already clinched a spot in the Conference USA Title Game, with nothing on the line this week against UTEP? Au contraire mon frere. UTSA Head Coach Jeff Traylor says his team has plenty of incentive to close out the C-USA schedule undefeated, and what happened last year at North Texas will serve as a reminder. Here's more.
seguintoday.com
Area High School Basketball Roundup
(San Antonio) — After playing to a tie through three quarters, the Seguin Matadors outscored Lanier by 15 points in the 4th quarter to pull away and earn a 66-51 road victory on Monday afternoon. John Jackson dropped in 37 points as the Matadors outscored Lanier 31 to 16 in the decisive final quarter. Devon Matthews added 12 points for Seguin who improved to 2-0 on the young season. The Mats come home for the first time this season tomorrow to host San Antonio Highlands in a late morning tilt at Goldie Harris Gym. Tip off is set for 11:30 a.m.
UT San Antonio
Scholarship enables UTSA quarterback to make a positive impact
NOVEMBER 21, 2022 — UTSA graduate student and Roadrunners Football champion quarterback Frank Harris, has been playing football since the age of five. He grew up in Converse, Texas, where he spent much of his time playing sports, riding horses, fishing, and hunting with his family and friends. As...
KSAT 12
East Central girls basketball star ‘still in shock’ over monkey-noises incident at Marble Falls
SAN ANTONIO – Three days after being racially harassed during a basketball game at Marble Falls High School, East Central High School girls basketball star Asia Prudhomme still can’t believe what happened. Prudhomme was preparing to shoot free throws in the first quarter of the Hornets’ game against...
KSAT 12
‘Sad, heartbreaking and uncalled for’: East Central girls basketball team endures ‘racial situation’ at tournament in Marble Falls
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE: Marble Falls ISD has released a statement from Principal Damon Adams on their facebook page. It says in part:. School administrators are reviewing video footage and will interview students and patrons who attended the game to ensure a thorough investigation. Marble Falls High School takes these allegations seriously and will hold students accountable for any behaviors that violate our expectations.
US Largest Buc-ee’s Opens In Central Texas
The nation’s largest Buc-ee’s was inaugurated on November 16 in Luling at 10070 I-10. The store will occupy 75,000 square feet and it will feature 120 fueling positions, bathrooms, and thousands of snacks, meals, and drink options. Texas barbecue, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries will also be available. This new Buc-ee’s will replace the city’s current one, built in 2003.
KSAT 12
Maná adds 2nd San Antonio show ‘due to overwhelming demand’
SAN ANTONIO – Maná added a second show in San Antonio for its México Lindo Y Querido tour “due to overwhelming demand,” organizers announced Monday. The band will play at the AT&T Center on Sept 2. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at ATTCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com.
New traffic anchor joining KENS 5 morning newscast
SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5 announced Tuesday that Jessica Coombs will join the station’s morning newscast as traffic anchor beginning November 23. Coombs will provide San Antonio viewers with updated traffic conditions and alternate routes each weekday morning on KENS 5, the KENS 5 app and the new streaming app, KENS 5+.
Cityscrapes: San Antonio leaders should consider past mistakes when mulling a new ballpark
Are there lessons we can learn from the Alamo City's missteps as it built existing sports facilities including the Alamodome and the AT&T Center?
Strong earthquake hits western Texas; buildings shake in San Antonio
A strong earthquake that hit western Texas was felt hundreds miles away in San Antonio, where officials at a local college canceled classes Wednesday night.
KSAT 12
Damp start to Thanksgiving Day in San Antonio, with more rain on Friday morning
A dynamic storm system is gathering across the Rocky Mountains and poised to sweep through Texas Thursday into Friday. It will bring a variety of weather to South Texas, so here’s what you need to know as you make your Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and weekend plans:. WEDNESDAY. Early morning...
An everyday garment is drawing crowds of Catholics to Mission Espada
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio's World Heritage Mission churches draw visitors from all around the world. But one is increasingly attracting Catholics arriving for a saint's blessing. Inside that smallest of San Antonio's historic mission churches is a holy object of great importance. "We're really lucky to have a...
San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo completes 2023 musical lineup
William Beckman, the Randy Rogers Band, Cole Swindell, Turnpike Troubadours and Flatland Calvary are the final additions to the line-up.
Anti-LGBTQ group to protest San Antonio Christmas drag show
Members of the group also showed up at a North Texas drag brunch.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 15 Best Restaurants In San Antonio Texas
San Antonio’s eating scene is a dynamic fusion of the ancient and the contemporary. The backbones of San Antonio’s culinary scene include venerable local hangouts and informal stalwarts. There’s something for everyone in Countdown City, whether it’s puffy tacos, green curry, fried seafood, or smoked brisket.
fsrmagazine.com
Black Bear Diner Expands Into San Antonio and Amarillo
Black Bear Diner announced it has entered two new Texas markets – San Antonio and Amarillo. Significantly, the San Antonio opening marks Black Bear Diner’s 150th diner, while the new Amarillo location is the 5th location to open at TravelCenters of America (TA). These openings are on the heels of the brand’s recent entrance into Dallas in October, as well as McAllen and Pasadena earlier this year as the company continues to execute its expansion plans with a large focus on building its presence in the Lone Star State.
MySanAntonio
Frac-sand plant fire threatens supplies for Texas shale wells
A frac-sand plant in the Eagle Ford region of Texas erupted in flames over the weekend, imperiling supplies of a key component in shale drilling. The blaze at Superior Silica Sands LLC’s sand-processing complex in San Antonio began around 2:30 a.m. local time on Saturday, according to reports from the city’s NBC and CBS television affiliates. A voicemail left at Superior’s Chandler, Arizona, headquarters outside of regular business hours wasn’t immediately returned.
birchrestaurant.com
18 Best Restaurants in Kerrville, TX
If you’re looking for a delicious dining experience, you’ll want to check out some of the best restaurants in Kerrville, Texas. From casual restaurants that serve delicious American cuisine to upscale establishments that offer some of the best Italian food in the area, there’s a restaurant for everyone in Kerrville. These 18 restaurants will have something special for you!
