Effective: 2022-11-23 11:41:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-26 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho, visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website www.oregon.gov/deq. If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible. Target Area: Baker County; Harney County; Malheur County; Oregon Lower Treasure Valley AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds and little vertical mixing. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface.

BAKER COUNTY, OR ・ 4 HOURS AGO