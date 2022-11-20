ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12-year-old Florida boy injured in shootout found laying on sidewalk

By Rachel Tucker
 3 days ago

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (WFLA) — A 12-year-old boy was air-lifted to the hospital after being found wounded on the sidewalk on Saturday.

The boy was riding in a car that was caught in a rolling shootout on SW 8th Avenue in Homestead, WTVJ reported . Police said the boy was kicked out of the car and left on the sidewalk a few blocks away from where the shooting happened.

WTVJ spoke to a woman who said she found the boy covered in blood, with a gunshot wound in his back, and called the police. He was air-lifted to Kendall Regional Trauma Center in Miami, where he was in critical condition.

WTVJ said multiple neighbors told them they found bullet holes in their homes and vehicles. One said she witnessed the shooting.

“A white car came up, and the dude was halfway out the car,” she told WTVJ. “He was shooting, pointing straight across at the back of the house shooting. And as he was shooting, a little blue car went by and [the white car] went behind the [blue] car.”

“I heard the shots,” another woman said. “I came out of the bedroom and that’s when I saw the hole in the door.”

While at the scene of the shooting, WTVJ cameras captured law enforcement officers taking photos of what appeared to be a bloody shirt laying on the sidewalk.

No one has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

