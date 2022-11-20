Read full article on original website
Ross County shows support for deputy shot in line of duty as investigation continues
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation continued to gather evidence Monday after a line-of-duty shooting at the Ross County Sheriff’s Office last week. Investigators said Sgt. Eric Kocheran was not wearing a protective vest as he answered a back door to the department that...
1 person killed in South Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person has died after Columbus police said they were shot Tuesday night in South Linden. Police said they got a ShotSpotter alert just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 1120 East 16th Avenue. When officers arrived at the area, they found a...
Man's death at Wilson Road Park ruled a homicide, warrant issued for suspect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police have issued a warrant for a man wanted for murder after a man's body was found in a pond Wednesday in west Columbus. Police said Robert Marsh III, 51, was found in a pond at Wilson Road Park along the Camp Chase Rail Trail Wednesday morning.
Suspect in deadly July shooting in southeastern Franklin County arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 19-year-old man wanted in a deadly shooting in southeastern Franklin County has been arrested. Justus Robertson, 19, is charged with aggravated murder in the July 7 shooting death of Christopher Roberts, 21, according to jail records. Franklin County deputies responded to a shooting in...
Community shows its support for Ross County sergeant seriously injured in shoot-out
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WSYX) — Sergeant Eric Kocheran is in critical condition after being shot in the chest during a shoot-out outside the Ross County Sheriff's Office on Thursday. The other man involved in the shootout, 42-year-old Nicholas Mitchell, died. As the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation continues to investigate...
5 Columbus homicide suspects arrested in past week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police have arrested five Columbus homicide suspects in the past week and on Tuesday, the Columbus Division of Police credited the community for leading them to the suspects. In the past week, police have arrested 18-year-old Roshawn Adkins, 34-year-old Rickey Mackey Jr., 18-year-old Keimariyon Malachi...
2 people rushed to hospitals following house fire in Newark
NEWARK, Ohio (WSYX) — Fire crews battled a house fire in Newark that sent a man and a woman to hospitals Wednesday morning. ABC 6 first learned of the fire on Meadowbrook Drive shortly after 6 a.m. Robin Goslin lives in the home and shared with us the moments...
Man arrested in east Columbus deadly shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspect was arrested by U.S. Marshalls on Monday in connection with an east Columbus deadly shooting. Police said 34-year-old Rickey Mackey Jr. is charged with murder in the death of Allen Mullins, 53. The shooting happened on Nov. 1 just before 12:30 p.m. Officers...
$1 million bond set for 18-year-old accused of killing Lovely Kendricks at Franklin Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The 18-year-old man accused of killing a 15-year-old at Franklin Park in October appeared in court Tuesday morning. Roshawn Adkins Jr., 18, was arrested on a warrant for murder by SWAT officers on Monday. Police have spent the last month trying to find him. Adkins...
Gahanna police officer hit by vehicle expected to fully recover
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Gahanna police officer who was hit by a vehicle Saturday while helping drivers in icy conditions is still in the hospital but is expected to recover. Lt. Ethan Moffitt said the officer was helping a driver who had lost control of their vehicle and...
Man accused of firing shots at Columbus police officers due in court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The man charged with firing a shotgun at Columbus police officers is set to go before a judge Monday morning. The incident happened on Nov. 12 just before 1 a.m. along Kingsford Road in west Columbus. Police said they were responding to a report of...
22-year-old woman dead after shooting in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 22-year-old woman has died following a shooting in east Columbus early Monday morning. The deadly shooting happened along South Weyant Avenue just after 1 a.m., according to police. Detectives arrived at the scene and found Britney Boateng, 22, suffering from a gunshot wound. Police...
Attorneys ready for jury's return Monday in George Wagner trial
WAVERLY, Ohio (WKRC) - Attorneys were able to work out nearly all of the jury instructions in the George Wagner trial on Tuesday. That means there will be no court proceedings for the rest of the week in his high-profile case. The jury will return on Monday, Nov. 28 for...
Groveport Police searching for suspects accused of stealing thousands in merchandise
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WSYX) — The Groveport Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify two suspects accused of stealing thousands of dollars in retail merchandise through an online delivery service. The two people pictured are accused of stealing the merchandise through an online grocery delivery service, with...
Death penalty off the table for George Wagner if convicted in the Pike County massacre
WAVERLY, Ohio (WKRC) - The prosecution has officially lifted the death penalty from the sentencing options George Wagner would face if he's convicted for his alleged role in the Pike County massacre. Jake Wagner agreed to confess if the death penalty was removed as a possible penalty for all four...
Troopers warn drivers to be safe as they increase visibility amid Thanksgiving travel
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Seventeen people lost their lives during Thanksgiving travel last year. Ohio troopers are warning drivers to be cautious as they beef up efforts to keep people safe. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said there were 14 fatal crashes in which 17 people were killed between...
Man sentenced to life in prison for beating wife to death with log amid divorce
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Franklin County judge sentenced a man to life in prison after he was found guilty of murder for fatally beating his wife with a log during their divorce. Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kim Brown sentenced Santiago Martinez to life in prison...
Blood drives being held in honor of Sgt. Eric Kocheran
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WSYX) — The American Red Cross has partnered with the Scioto Valley Guardian and OhioHealth to hold two blood drives in honor of Sgt. Eric Kocheran. "Sergeant Kocheran is receiving the best care in the state by being with us at Grant Medical Center, and we are happy to continue to help in any way we can," OhioHealth spokeswoman Teratia Welch said in a statement. "We encourage all members of the community, as well as employees from OhioHealth and other medical facilities to take time and donate blood this week."
House under construction in Linden caught fire, causing damage to neighboring houses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A house under construction in the Linden area caught fire Sunday evening, causing damage to the two houses on either side of the property. Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter said no one was in the house at the time of the fire.
Program to help keep young people away from crime expanding to serve hundreds of teen
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hundreds of Columbus teens will soon get help to keep them away from crime and on the right path. A City of Columbus Recreation and Parks program, ReRoute, is expanding to meet the need in the community. "We may not be able to save everyone,...
