PHOTOS: HHS basketball scrimmages
The Houston High School boys and girls basketball teams played in intrasquad scrimmages last Friday (Nov. 18) in Houston’s new gym. To view a photo gallery from the event (with the option to purchase photos), click here.
Texas County finishes fall firearms deer season with 3,607 killed
Texas County hunters finished the fall firearms deer season second in the state on Tuesday, according to Missouri Department of Conservation figures. The total harvest was 3,607, down about 400 from last year. The breakdown shows: Antlered bucks (1,676), button bucks (347) and does (1,584). Leading the state was Franklin...
Service planned at Brown Hill Baptist Church
A Houston native says he’ll hold a service at a country church from a bygone era on Dec. 11. Larry Dablemont, an outdoors writer and naturalist, said he is inviting persons to join him at the Brown Hill Baptist Church east of Houston. He attended church there as a child.
Well-known Houston resident hurt in accident south of Rolla on U.S. 63
A chain-reaction accident Friday in Phelps County injured a well-known Houston woman, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tpr. J. Chronister said the five-vehicle crash occurred on U.S. 63 about four miles south of Rolla. One of the drivers was Oma Inez Fockler, 85, whose 2015 Ford Taurus was forced...
Avian Flu Confirmed In Flock In Webster County
(KTTS News) — Federal officials say avian flu killed 9,000 birds in a chicken flock in Webster County. There have been 10 positive cases of the avian flu in Missouri this year affecting nearly 435,000 birds. Six of those cases were in commercial farms, and four in backyard flocks.
Museum location announced in Houston
A museum that will pay tribute to the Big Piney River and this area’s culture will be located on South U.S. 63 south of Houston, reports Larry Dablemont, the organizer of the project. Dablemont said he is acquiring about one acre from Cody and Joyce Ice that is on...
PATRICIA “PATTY” ANN FORTUNE
Patricia “Patty” Ann Fortune, age 55, daughter of Harold Fortune and Jean Bland Cole was born Dec. 19, 1966, in Houston, Mo. She passed away Nov. 20, 2022, at Phelps Health Hospital, Rolla. She is preceded in death by her father and one brother, Kenneth Fortune. She is...
An organization for Sea Services
Back in 1924, Navy Chief Yeoman George L. Carlin founded and chartered the Fleet Reserve Association under the laws of Pennsylvania, to be the voice of all members of the sea-services before Congress. In the following 98 years, the FRA has racked up many legislative victories on behalf of the...
Driver of an antique car killed in a crash near West Plains, Mo.
NEAR WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the driver of a pickup turned into the path of a 1926 Ford Model T, killing the driver of the antique car. Mark Gianunzio, 61, of Dora was driving on Highway CC west of town Monday afternoon when he...
Driver of 1926 Model T killed in accident
The driver of a 1926 Ford Model T was killed Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Howell County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Troopers said a 2021 Ram 3500 driven westbound by Goga Apriamashivili, 31, was attempted to make a left turn, failed to yield and was struck by the eastbound antique vehicle driven by Mark C. Gianunzio, 61, of Dora.
Flu count reported by county health department
There have been 17 cases of influenza reported in the county, according to the Texas County Health Department. Influenza A totals 15 — nearly half of the cases are those 65 or older, 7. One case of Influenza A and one untyped variety have also been recorded. (Numbers from...
County coroner answers 28 calls in October
The Texas County coroner answered 28 calls in October. There were 24 natural deaths, including six deaths due to respiratory failure, senile degeneration of the brain (5), heart disease/heart attack (4), stroke (2), one each cancer, sepsis, Covid-19, renal failure, liver failure, aorta rupture and cerebral palsy. There were three...
Inmate dies at state prison at Licking
An inmate at the South Central Correctional Center died Tuesday, it said. Larry Bolton, 53, was serving a five-year sentence for second-degree assault from Maries County. Bolton had been in prison since Oct. 5. An autopsy will be conducted, according to the Missouri Department of Corrections.
Deputies investigate cemetery theft, dog bite
The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •A 53-year-old woman reported on Nov. 13 that four angel statues and a purple flower light with a total value of $200 had been stolen from her mother’s grave site at a Highway 137 property at Licking.
