Nashville, TN

rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Center Uros Plavsic Returning From Injury in Battle 4 Atlantis

Tennessee center Uros Plavsic is set to return to the court for the Battle 4 Atlantis starting on Wednesday after missing the last game against Florida Gulf Coast, as announced by head coach Rick Barnes on Tuesday. Plavsic turned his ankle during the first half of Tennessee’s Nov. 13 game...
NASHVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Opportunity Awaits Tennessee At Battle 4 Atlantis

Tennessee basketball open play at the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET. The three games in three days gives Tennessee an early season opportunity to add quality wins to its resume. The premier early season tournament also gives Tennessee a chance to get the poor taste...
NASHVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Tennessee Players and Coaches Share Confidence in Joe Milton

Joe Milton III will be taking the reigns as the starting quarterback for the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers this Saturday against Vanderbilt. After an ACL injury derailed the remainder of Hendon Hooker’s season, Milton is now back in the driver’s seat as Tennessee’s starting quarterback. And despite...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Top Tennessee Target Closing In On Commitment

Thanksgiving week isn’t typically a major week for college football recruiting. However, it has the potential to be a big week for Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting class. One of Tennessee’s top recruiting targets — Daevin Hobbs — is announcing his college commitment on Friday, Nov. 25. Hobbs is deciding between top SEC powers Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

‘Play for Hendon’ – what Tennessee’s players said this week about their fallen QB

Tennessee’s crushing loss at South Carolina was made all the more demoralizing by the loss of star quarterback Hendon Hooker to a season- and college career-ending knee injury. A player so important to Tennessee’s rapid rise over the past two seasons, both as the orchestrator of an explosive offense and the program’s unquestioned leader, suffered a torn ACL early in the fourth quarter of the loss, an injury that brings to an end his stellar season and impressive two-year stint with the Vols. Even as the Vols turned the page to Saturday night’s regular-season finale at Vanderbilt, the pain of losing Hooker remains fresh, but also motivating because they want to play for him against the Commodores.
NASHVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Dabo Swinney shares thoughts on Spencer Rattler's big day against Tennessee, why Vols had letdown

Dabo Swinney is getting his Clemson team ready to face a South Carolina squad that just knocked off a top-5 team in blowout fashion. On Monday, Swinney shared some of his thoughts on the Gamecocks’ 63-38 win over Tennessee. Per Anna Adams of 247Sports, Swinney had high praise for South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler and his offensive line for the pass protection it provided. Rattler was 30-of-37 passing for 438 yards and 6 touchdowns.
CLEMSON, SC
southeasthoops.com

SEC Football Power Rankings, Week 13 Edition: Tennessee Drops, Vanderbilt Rises

In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our SEC football power rankings entering Week 13 in college football. Georgia once again holds the No. 1 spot after a win at Kentucky. Meanwhile, Tennessee tumbled a few spots after a stunning 63-38 loss at South Carolina. And then there’s Vanderbilt, which earns its highest ranking of the season after consecutive SEC wins over Kentucky and Florida.
NASHVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Joe Milton III at Tennessee: By the Numbers

After Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker suffered a torn ACL against South Carolina last Saturday, backup quarterback Joe Milton III will be the Vols’ starter moving forward. Milton was the starter to open the 2021 season and will now officially find his second start at Tennessee in the final regular...
NASHVILLE, TN
WBIR

Nine Knoxville area players named Tennessee Mr. Football Finalists

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Mr. Football finalists were announced in the state of Tennessee on Tuesday and several local players were selected. Nine of the 30 finalists are from the Knoxville area. Alcoa had two representatives, which is the most by a school in our area as Jordan Harris and Lance Williams were selected.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

WVLT’s Amanda Hara leaving to anchor at Nashville sister-station

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray Television. Hara will join WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda started at WVLT in 2012. She has spent the last decade covering some...
NASHVILLE, TN

