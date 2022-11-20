Read full article on original website
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Center Uros Plavsic Returning From Injury in Battle 4 Atlantis
Tennessee center Uros Plavsic is set to return to the court for the Battle 4 Atlantis starting on Wednesday after missing the last game against Florida Gulf Coast, as announced by head coach Rick Barnes on Tuesday. Plavsic turned his ankle during the first half of Tennessee’s Nov. 13 game...
rockytopinsider.com
What Tennessee Players Said About Defensive Breakdowns Against South Carolina
Tennessee’s “bend-but-don’t-break” defense fell apart last Saturday during the loss to South Carolina on the road. While the Vols’ defense has never been the strength of the team under Josh Heupel, the defense has typically pulled through when Tennessee needed it most this season. A...
rockytopinsider.com
Opportunity Awaits Tennessee At Battle 4 Atlantis
Tennessee basketball open play at the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET. The three games in three days gives Tennessee an early season opportunity to add quality wins to its resume. The premier early season tournament also gives Tennessee a chance to get the poor taste...
rockytopinsider.com
Vanderbilt Tickets Selling Well Ahead of Tennessee Showdown in Nashville
The Tennessee Volunteers are not strangers to playing in big time environments on the road this season. With sellout games against LSU, Georgia, and South Carolina under their belt, the Vols have been put to the test on the road. This is exactly how the final game of the regular...
Look: Steve Spurrier's Comment On Tennessee Is Going Viral
There was a massive upset in college football this past Saturday. Tennessee, who was ranked fifth in the country at the time, traveled to Columbia to take on South Carolina and got blown out, 63-38. It knocked the Vols out of the College Football Playoff discussion and it also gave...
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Tennessee Players and Coaches Share Confidence in Joe Milton
Joe Milton III will be taking the reigns as the starting quarterback for the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers this Saturday against Vanderbilt. After an ACL injury derailed the remainder of Hendon Hooker’s season, Milton is now back in the driver’s seat as Tennessee’s starting quarterback. And despite...
rockytopinsider.com
Top Tennessee Target Closing In On Commitment
Thanksgiving week isn’t typically a major week for college football recruiting. However, it has the potential to be a big week for Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting class. One of Tennessee’s top recruiting targets — Daevin Hobbs — is announcing his college commitment on Friday, Nov. 25. Hobbs is deciding between top SEC powers Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.
‘Play for Hendon’ – what Tennessee’s players said this week about their fallen QB
Tennessee’s crushing loss at South Carolina was made all the more demoralizing by the loss of star quarterback Hendon Hooker to a season- and college career-ending knee injury. A player so important to Tennessee’s rapid rise over the past two seasons, both as the orchestrator of an explosive offense and the program’s unquestioned leader, suffered a torn ACL early in the fourth quarter of the loss, an injury that brings to an end his stellar season and impressive two-year stint with the Vols. Even as the Vols turned the page to Saturday night’s regular-season finale at Vanderbilt, the pain of losing Hooker remains fresh, but also motivating because they want to play for him against the Commodores.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Dabo Swinney shares thoughts on Spencer Rattler's big day against Tennessee, why Vols had letdown
Dabo Swinney is getting his Clemson team ready to face a South Carolina squad that just knocked off a top-5 team in blowout fashion. On Monday, Swinney shared some of his thoughts on the Gamecocks’ 63-38 win over Tennessee. Per Anna Adams of 247Sports, Swinney had high praise for South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler and his offensive line for the pass protection it provided. Rattler was 30-of-37 passing for 438 yards and 6 touchdowns.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee hoops C Uros Plavsic to play in Battle 4 Atlantis tournament following injury
Tennessee 7-footer Uros Plavsic injured his ankle in Tennessee’s rough loss to Colorado last week. He was initially said to be out for a couple weeks but has progressed quicker than expected. The Vols are set to take part in the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis tournament starting...
southeasthoops.com
SEC Football Power Rankings, Week 13 Edition: Tennessee Drops, Vanderbilt Rises
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our SEC football power rankings entering Week 13 in college football. Georgia once again holds the No. 1 spot after a win at Kentucky. Meanwhile, Tennessee tumbled a few spots after a stunning 63-38 loss at South Carolina. And then there’s Vanderbilt, which earns its highest ranking of the season after consecutive SEC wins over Kentucky and Florida.
rockytopinsider.com
Joe Milton III at Tennessee: By the Numbers
After Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker suffered a torn ACL against South Carolina last Saturday, backup quarterback Joe Milton III will be the Vols’ starter moving forward. Milton was the starter to open the 2021 season and will now officially find his second start at Tennessee in the final regular...
WBIR
Nine Knoxville area players named Tennessee Mr. Football Finalists
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Mr. Football finalists were announced in the state of Tennessee on Tuesday and several local players were selected. Nine of the 30 finalists are from the Knoxville area. Alcoa had two representatives, which is the most by a school in our area as Jordan Harris and Lance Williams were selected.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Steve Spurrier reacts to South Carolina's huge win over Tennessee exactly how you'd expect
Steve Spurrier is one of the best when it comes to one-liners against Tennessee. So when Spurrier’s former program, South Carolina, upset the Vols at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, Spurrier couldn’t resist giving a predictable reaction. “I almost felt sorry for Tennessee,” Spurrier said, according to Gene Sapakoff...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum comments on confidence surrounding Shane Beamer, South Carolina
The greatest upset in Week 12 of college football was none other than the 63-38 South Carolina victory over Tennessee. Quarterback Spencer Rattler had a day as he completed 30-of-37 passes for 438 yards with 6 touchdowns as wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. also shone with 177 receiving yards. College...
Class of 2023 applies for Tennessee Promise in record numbers as college enrollment drops
A record-breaking number of students applied for the Tennessee Promise program in 2022 according to the Tennessee Higher Education Commission.
wvlt.tv
WVLT’s Amanda Hara leaving to anchor at Nashville sister-station
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray Television. Hara will join WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda started at WVLT in 2012. She has spent the last decade covering some...
wvlt.tv
WVLT’s Heather Haley lands spot on University of Tennessee’s 40 Under 40 list
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley has landed a spot on the University of Tennessee 40 Under 40 list. The distinction is reserved for 40 alumni under the age of 40 who have excelled both personally and professionally since graduating the university. Haley studied journalism at UT...
Beth Haynes is leaving WBIR: Relive some of her best moments
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's a bittersweet week at WBIR. We are saying goodbye to one of our most talented, loved and Straight from the Heart members of the Channel 10 family as Beth Haynes sets her sights on new horizons. Tuesday is Beth's last day, but she will always...
