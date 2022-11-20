ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
KXL

Multnomah County’s DA Is Full Of Schmidt

Is anyone else sick of the excuses from Multnomah County DA Mike Schmidt?. What can you say about a man who runs to be the prosecutor in the most populous county in a state and then decides he’d rather let criminals go free?. Schmidt’s latest lie to the public…that...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

18-year-old ID’d as victim in deadly Portland hotel shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Port of Portland Police Department has identified the victim in a deadly Saturday hotel shooting as an 18-year-old male. According to Port of Portland P.D., at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Embassy Suites on Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Airport Way where victim Parnell Badon Jr., 18, was found.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Two teens shot, injured in separate shootings over the weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. — Officers from the Portland Police Bureau descended on the Argay Terrace neighborhood Friday evening. They were investigating a shooting near Northeast 133rd and Sandy. A 15-year-old boy had been hit by the gunfire and badly hurt. Approximately 24 hours later, police say, another teen was shot....
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

SW Washington Man Guilty of Manslaughter in Death of Infant Daughter

A Clark County Superior Court jury found a Vancouver man guilty Monday morning of second-degree manslaughter in the 2020 death of his infant daughter. The jury was hung on a charge of second-degree murder, and the judge ordered a mistrial on that count. Elijah I. Partida, 24, is scheduled to...
VANCOUVER, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy