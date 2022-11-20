Read full article on original website
Suspect in Clackamas County double homicide shot by deputies in Washington: Authorities
A 19-year-old man connected to a double homicide investigation in Clackamas County from October was hospitalized after deputies in Washington state fired their weapons at him, authorities said on Tuesday.
Prank call for active school shooter prompts Clark County deputies to respond
A prank caller told law enforcement that several students had been shot at Heritage High School in Vancouver Tuesday. Half a dozen deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office arrived within minutes to find the report was false. The caller, pretending to be a teacher inside the school, said...
Oregon man facing charges in Jan. 6 Capitol attack refuses to make plea bargain
A former Washington County Republican party official accused in the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol turned down federal prosecutors’ offer to show him all evidence they have against him in an effort to settle his case.
Multnomah County DA calls the lack of public defenders an 'urgent threat to public safety'
PORTLAND, Ore. — Between February and October of 2022, 285 criminal court cases were dismissed in Multnomah County because of the lack of public defense attorneys. That large number prompted the county's district attorney to weigh in this week hoping to draw more attention to the crisis. A report...
KATU.com
Oregon state senator calls for pretrial release changes after double murder-suicide
An Oregon state senator is calling for changes to pretrial release rules after Washington County deputies say a man killed two people and himself just weeks after he was arrested on domestic violence charges. On November 16, Carlos Jimenez-Vargas shot and killed his wife, Gabriela Jimenez, 43, and her sister,...
KXL
Multnomah County’s DA Is Full Of Schmidt
Is anyone else sick of the excuses from Multnomah County DA Mike Schmidt?. What can you say about a man who runs to be the prosecutor in the most populous county in a state and then decides he’d rather let criminals go free?. Schmidt’s latest lie to the public…that...
opb.org
Judge unlikely to reverse order limiting stays for criminal defendants at Oregon State Hospital
In a court hearing Monday, a federal judge gave no sign he will rescind an order he issued in September that put strict deadlines on how long mentally ill patients sent to the Oregon State Hospital by the criminal justice system can be kept there for treatment. The release schedule...
KGW
Portland police throw spike strips to stop suspected shoplifter
Officers conducted a mission to find shoplifters at Portland's Mall 205. A woman was arrested after officers used spike strips to stop her from driving away.
Arrest made in 2019 Portland murder, trial scheduled
The suspect in the 2019 fatal shooting of Quincy Gill is going to trial in December.
PPB: Half of shootings in Portland are gang-related
At least two teenagers were shot in Portland over the weekend in separate incidents that PPB says might be gang-related.
kptv.com
Grand jury finds Salem police officer justified in using deadly force on robbery suspects
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - On Monday, a Marion County Grand Jury unanimously found that a Salem police officer was justified in using deadly physical force against three people on November 12, 2022, when he returned fire after being shot at, during a chase of robbery suspects. The incident began at...
Chronicle
Exasperated Oregon DA Says Charges Dropped Against Nearly 300 People With No Public Defenders
In a sign of mounting frustration, Multnomah County’s top prosecutor Monday released a list of the cases of nearly 300 people who have had charges dismissed against them this year because no public defenders were available to represent them. People accused of car theft, fleeing police and illegally carrying...
kptv.com
2 Southwest Washington high schools receive prank calls about active shooters
CLARK CO. Wash. (KPTV) - Two high schools in Southwest Washington received prank calls about fake active shooters on Tuesday morning. Sheriff’s deputies responded to Heritage High School in Heritage after a prank caller claimed that there was an active shooter and seven students were shot. According to a...
‘Kingpin of bike thefts’ stole cars, sentenced to prison
Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced that a man was sentenced to more than four years in prison for stealing cars and drug possession on Monday.
Monday in Portland: 3 arrested after overnight robberies of marijuana dispensaries and more
Photo by(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Nov. 21 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
kptv.com
18-year-old ID’d as victim in deadly Portland hotel shooting
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Port of Portland Police Department has identified the victim in a deadly Saturday hotel shooting as an 18-year-old male. According to Port of Portland P.D., at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Embassy Suites on Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Airport Way where victim Parnell Badon Jr., 18, was found.
Two teens shot, injured in separate shootings over the weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. — Officers from the Portland Police Bureau descended on the Argay Terrace neighborhood Friday evening. They were investigating a shooting near Northeast 133rd and Sandy. A 15-year-old boy had been hit by the gunfire and badly hurt. Approximately 24 hours later, police say, another teen was shot....
Chronicle
SW Washington Man Guilty of Manslaughter in Death of Infant Daughter
A Clark County Superior Court jury found a Vancouver man guilty Monday morning of second-degree manslaughter in the 2020 death of his infant daughter. The jury was hung on a charge of second-degree murder, and the judge ordered a mistrial on that count. Elijah I. Partida, 24, is scheduled to...
KATU.com
Man sentenced to two years in prison for shooting at a street racing event
PORTLAND, Ore. — The man accused of opening fire during a street racing event was sentenced to 2 years in prison. In March, police received calls about gunfire during the event on marine drive. Adrian Ramirez faced charges including attempted murder, assault, and unlawful use of a weapon. Hospitals...
KING-5
Suspect in Thurston County carjacking, shootout with police linked to double homicide in Oregon
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — A suspect involved in a carjacking and shooting with police in Washington earlier this week is also linked to a double homicide in Oregon, according to prosecutors. The man allegedly involved in both the double homicide here in Oregon and the Washington shootout is Kaythan...
