Wednesday in Portland: Children's hospitals implementing crisis standards of care amid RSV outbreakEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after pedestrian killed by DUII driver in city's 55th traffic fatality this yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: 3 arrested after overnight robberies of marijuana dispensaries and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
ijpr.org
Judge unlikely to reverse order limiting stays for criminal defendants at Oregon State Hospital
In a court hearing Monday, a federal judge gave no sign he will rescind an order he issued in September that put strict deadlines on how long mentally ill patients sent to the Oregon State Hospital by the criminal justice system can be kept there for treatment. The release schedule...
Thanksgiving guests in RSV, flu season present challenges
Pediatricians who spoke with KOIN 6 News said much of what is being passed around is RSV and the flu -- both highly contagious.
Why is Multnomah County's prosecution rate for petty theft so much lower than neighboring counties, really?
PORTLAND, Ore. — This week, KGW investigative reporter Kyle Iboshi took a look at criminal cases of misdemeanor theft in the Portland metro area as part of an ongoing series on shoplifting. His latest report examined the rate at which county district attorneys prosecute misdemeanor theft cases, and found...
Multnomah County DA calls the lack of public defenders an 'urgent threat to public safety'
PORTLAND, Ore. — Between February and October of 2022, 285 criminal court cases were dismissed in Multnomah County because of the lack of public defense attorneys. That large number prompted the county's district attorney to weigh in this week hoping to draw more attention to the crisis. A report...
KGW
Two Portland children’s hospitals go on crisis standards of care
Both OHSU’s Doernbecher and Legacy’s Randall are curtailing critical care services. They’re overwhelmed with child respiratory virus patients.
‘I feel duped’: Parents search for answers after Portland daycare dissolved overnight
Parents and families fear they are out thousands of dollars after the daycare they take their kids to has suddenly stopped operating over the weekend.
focushillsboro.com
Authorities In The Area Predict A Particularly Severe Respiratory Virus Season For Children
Severe Respiratory Virus Season: Children are the group who are being affected the most severely by the rise in respiratory virus cases. Concern has been expressed within the local medical community regarding a lack of available hospital beds and personnel. A week ago, Governor Kate Brown issued an executive order...
Prank call for active school shooter prompts Clark County deputies to respond
A prank caller told law enforcement that several students had been shot at Heritage High School in Vancouver Tuesday. Half a dozen deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office arrived within minutes to find the report was false. The caller, pretending to be a teacher inside the school, said...
WWEEK
Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and the Portland Police Association Are Asking for Discovery That Neither Party Wants to Put in the Public Record
City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty lost her reelection bid this month. But on another front, her battle continues: Her lawsuit against the Portland police union has reached the discovery phase, and both sides are demanding records that could prove explosive. The case: On Dec. 13, 2021, Hardesty sued the city...
KATU.com
Oregon state senator calls for pretrial release changes after double murder-suicide
An Oregon state senator is calling for changes to pretrial release rules after Washington County deputies say a man killed two people and himself just weeks after he was arrested on domestic violence charges. On November 16, Carlos Jimenez-Vargas shot and killed his wife, Gabriela Jimenez, 43, and her sister,...
Oregon cities sue state government over parking reform, climate mandate
Thirteen Oregon cities and one county will sue the state government over a climate-focused mandate to overhaul of local transportation and land use rules. The city councils of Cornelius, Forest Grove, Grants Pass, Happy Valley, Hillsboro, Keizer, Medford, Oregon City, Sherwood, Springfield, Troutdale, Tualatin and Wood Village voted to sue the state over its new rules. Marion County also joined the lawsuit, the only county government to do so.
Suspect in Clackamas County double homicide shot by deputies in Washington: Authorities
A 19-year-old man connected to a double homicide investigation in Clackamas County from October was hospitalized after deputies in Washington state fired their weapons at him, authorities said on Tuesday.
focushillsboro.com
A Heated Meeting Among Portland, Oregon Homeless Have Delayed The City’s Vote
Oregon Homeless: The members of the City Council in Portland, Oregon, postponed a vote on a contentious budget measure that would finance the construction of designated camping areas for homeless people after residents voiced strong opposition during public testimony. The measure in question would provide funding for the construction of such areas.
PGE: Power outage affected more than 4,000 customers
Over 4,000 PGE customers are without power Tuesday afternoon, with the majority of outages coming in the Salem area.
Hillsboro, other cities file lawsuit against state
The city has been threatening legal action for months over climate rules it says are too sweeping and impractical. The coalition of cities that have banded together to sue the state of Oregon have officially filed legal action against the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development (DLCD), new court filings show. The legal action comes after multiple jurisdictions throughout Oregon, including the city of Hillsboro, complained about the state's new Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities (CFEC) rules, drafted by the DLCD and enacted earlier this year. They say the rules are too sweeping and impactful to...
‘Like a slap in the face’: Multnomah County cuts back on homeless supplies
PORTLAND, Ore. — Piles of wet clothes and blue tarps surround an outdoor space heater by a tent off of Southeast Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard Monday morning. 45 degrees with signs of rain on the way and those living around that campsite prepared for colder days ahead. “Not...
streetroots.org
The Driftwood Castle at Kelley Point Park
Much like its architect, Driftwood Castle will disappear soon with the rising river. Within a few months, the swelling tributary will undo the architecture and sweep away its remnants — if Portland Parks and Recreation doesn’t get to it first. In late summer, people walking on the beach...
Portland mayor’s office looks at locations for six designated camping sites
PORTLAND, Ore. — The city council is on board with Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s new plan to ban unsanctioned homeless camping and build six large-scale designated camping sites, and attention is now turning to the big first question: Where will they be located?. Wheeler met with all of...
canbyfirst.com
Canby Police Make 139 Stops During Heightened Traffic Safety Detail
The Canby Police Department and partnering law enforcement agencies made nearly 140 stops in one day earlier this month as part of a heightened traffic safety detail. According to a Facebook post, the purpose of the November 17 traffic safety detail was to raise awareness about traffic laws and increase safety for motorists traveling through Canby.
WWEEK
Fourteen Local Governments Sue State to Block Implementation of Governor’s Executive Order on Climate
On Nov. 18, 13 Oregon cities and Marion County sued the state over new land use rules adopted by the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development earlier this year. The rules apply to what the state calls “Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities” and stem from Executive Oregon 20-04, which Gov. Kate Brown issued March 10, 2020. Brown issued the order after Republican lawmakers walked out of the Legislature to kill Democrats’ climate legislation.
