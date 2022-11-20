Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
5 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Sunny Hostin: ‘Jesus Would Be the Grand Marshal at the Pride Parade’April McAbeeColorado Springs, CO
Frequent Club Q goer fears government can’t end mass shootingsNatasha LovatoColorado Springs, CO
Opinion: NRA Silent When a ‘Good Guy with a Gun’ Was Not Needed to Subdue Club-Q Shooter.Matthew C. WoodruffColorado Springs, CO
Related
After Colorado Springs mass shooting, NY Gov. Hochul signs hate crime bills
Gov. Kathy Hochul. Anyone convicted of a hate crime will have to take training aimed at preventing future acts. [ more › ]
Hochul orders NY state police to increase ‘monitoring’ in wake of Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) on Monday ordered the New York State Police to increase surveillance and protection for at-risk communities in the wake of the deadly shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo. “I have directed the New York State Police to ramp up monitoring and...
New York State Confirms Many Changes After Deadly Mass Shooting
Top officials in New York State are making many changes following another deadly mass shooting. Investigators continue to investigate Saturday night's deadly mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ club. New York State Reacts To Colorado Mass Shooting. Five people were killed and at least 18 injured when a man...
Hochul directs NYS Police to increase surveillance in LGBTQ and Jewish Communities
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–After the recent shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado killed five people and wounded several others, Governor Hochul addressed the tragedy. “Our hearts are broken over what has happened at the Colorado Springs nightclub,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “An attack on the LGBTQ community—in New York this is personal. This is a […]
Governor Hochul on the Colorado shooting that has left 18 injured and five dead
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — In the wake of the tragedy that fell upon the residents of Colorado Springs, CO, many government officials are pleading for the violence to stop. A horrific shooting at the LGBT nightclub, Club Q, happened late Saturday night. According to Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), five people died, and at least […]
wnypapers.com
Following recent threats to Jewish, LGBTQ communities, Hochul announces State Police increasing protection for hate crime targets
Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced the New York State Police is increasing surveillance and protection for communities at risk of hate crimes, following a thwarted attack on Jewish communities in New York City and a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado. "I have directed the New York State...
Gov. Hochul Just Signed A Law Pushing New York State Closer To Gasoline Ban
Governor Kathy Hochul just signed another law pushing the state even closer to its ban on gasoline passenger vehicles. The federal government's Clean Air Act requires states to follow the federal government’s vehicle emissions standards. New York State's Senate and Assembly have passed bills (Assembly Bill A4302 / Senate Bill S2758) that ban gas passenger vehicles by 2035. Both bills, which have been signed by the governor, provide that,
New York: Who Needs a Semiautomatic Rifle License? How to Get One
New York Gun laws seem to be changing on a daily basis. So, what is the latest? Do you need to get a permit for a Semi-Automatic Rifle? If so what if I want to get one? Is there a specific process? Is it just something that I can add to my gun permit, or will I need a new permit?
wnypapers.com
State emergency response assets, personnel demobilize following historic winter storm
Following weeklong response to historic snowfall in Buffalo and Watertown areas, where nearly 7 feet of snow fell over three days. √ Agencies to continue to perform snow removal operations and monitor potential for localized road flooding this week due to rain and snow melt. √ All requested wellness checks...
Florida Meteorologist Roasts Upstate New York With Hilarious Facebook Post
It was a low blow... but at least we can all laugh it off. A majority of Upstate New York, specifically Buffalo and Watertown, got buried in snow this past week thanks to the first major snow storm of the season. With the non-stop coverage of all the snow in Western New York, one Meteorologist in Florida decided to bring some attention back to his own state.
Hochul announces increased protection for hate crime targets
NEW YORK -- In light of the Colorado LGBTQ+ nightclub shooting and the recent threat to the Jewish community in New York City, Gov. Kathy Hochul says state police will be increasing protection for hate crime targets."New York, this is personal. This is the home of the LGBTQ movement. We have many, many friends who are now just devastated and concerned for their own safety," Hochul said. "Hate crime is real, and the state of New York is taking every step possible to be in the business of preventing crimes and preventing instances."In a statement, New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli said, "The State Police will work in close coordination with our state, local and federal partners to keep all our communities safe from violence. We appreciate the resources and support from Governor Hochul to help us accomplish this mission." The governor's office says the state police's Counter Terrorism Intelligence Unit is reaching out to LGBTQIA+ communities and synagogues and other Jewish community spaces across the state, and police are ramping up surveillance for potentially vulnerable communities.State police and the NYPD continue to monitor social media for any threats.
fox5ny.com
Gov. Hochul requests federal emergency declaration after historic snowstorm
NEW YORK - Governor Kathy Hochul is asking for a federal emergency declaration after this weekend's massive snowstorm that slammed parts of western and upstate New York. As of Sunday, 77 inches (nearly 6.5 feet) of snow has buried Orchard Park, New York, where the Buffalo Bills were originally scheduled to host the Cleveland Browns at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, but the game has been moved to Ford Field in Detroit because of the historic snowstorm.
CBS News
New York state police to boost surveillance for potential hate crime threats, governor says
Law enforcement agencies will boost surveillance online and in-person in an effort to protect communities from hate crimes, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Sunday. The governor's order directs New York State Police to "ramp up monitoring" on social media, and through physical outreach, to identify hateful sentiments and possible threats to "communities that are potential targets of hate crimes." State police will coordinate with federal authorities and local bureaus, including the New York City Police Department, acting superintendent Steven Nigrelli said in a statement.
The Jewish Press
New York Declares War on Polio
The New York State Department of Health has declared war on polio (poliomyelitis), a disabling and potentially deadly disease caused by the polio virus. The discovery this summer that an unvaccinated young man in Rockland County had developed the severe, paralytic form of polio has become a major wakeup call to medical professionals across the state.
Teepees Light Up for Peace This Holiday in Central New York
The lighted teepees are returning for the holiday season. The Oneida Indian Nation is bringing back the Passage of Peace. Ten multicolored illuminated teepees are set up near the New York State Thruway for all to see. Teepee Meanings. Seven of the teepees are located on the westbound side of...
wnypapers.com
Hochul secures emergency declaration; winter storm covered New York with nearly 7 feet of snow
Emergency declaration from president for the 11 counties under governor's state of emergency provides access to federal funding for impacted counties to support response operations. √ State agency emergency response assets continue to assist local governments in cleanup and restoration efforts in wake of historic snowfall event. √ 80 inches...
New York drivers canceling trips due to gas prices, per report
The rising gas prices appear to be infringing on some New York drivers' holiday plans, according to a report.
Controlled Lockdown at Central Valley Academy
Students at Central Valley Academy in Herkimer County were under a controlled lockdown Monday morning. WIBX 950 spoke with police officials who said the controlled incident was part of a training exercise conducted annually by law enforcement. Among those taking part were Ilion Police and New York State Troopers. A...
96.1 The Breeze
Check Out These Insane Snowfall Totals In New York
This weekend was one of the worst on record for snowfall in New York State. Western and Upstate New York was hit with several days of massive lake effect snowstorms and some areas are still trying to dig themselves out of the feet of snow that was dropped on them by Mother Nature.
NY Says 12 Capital Region Schools Must Change “Hostile” Mascots
The New York State Education Department first issued a memo on Native American mascots more than two decades ago. Then Commissioner Richard Mills said that in the, “state interest in providing a safe and supportive learning environment for every child,” he recommended, “to end the use of Native American mascots as soon as practical.”
Comments / 1