News Channel 34

Hochul directs NYS Police to increase surveillance in LGBTQ and Jewish Communities

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–After the recent shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado killed five people and wounded several others, Governor Hochul addressed the tragedy. “Our hearts are broken over what has happened at the Colorado Springs nightclub,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “An attack on the LGBTQ community—in New York this is personal. This is a […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Gov. Hochul Just Signed A Law Pushing New York State Closer To Gasoline Ban

Governor Kathy Hochul just signed another law pushing the state even closer to its ban on gasoline passenger vehicles. The federal government's Clean Air Act requires states to follow the federal government’s vehicle emissions standards. New York State's Senate and Assembly have passed bills (Assembly Bill A4302 / Senate Bill S2758) that ban gas passenger vehicles by 2035. Both bills, which have been signed by the governor, provide that,
WIBX 950

Florida Meteorologist Roasts Upstate New York With Hilarious Facebook Post

It was a low blow... but at least we can all laugh it off. A majority of Upstate New York, specifically Buffalo and Watertown, got buried in snow this past week thanks to the first major snow storm of the season. With the non-stop coverage of all the snow in Western New York, one Meteorologist in Florida decided to bring some attention back to his own state.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS New York

Hochul announces increased protection for hate crime targets

NEW YORK -- In light of the Colorado LGBTQ+ nightclub shooting and the recent threat to the Jewish community in New York City, Gov. Kathy Hochul says state police will be increasing protection for hate crime targets."New York, this is personal. This is the home of the LGBTQ movement. We have many, many friends who are now just devastated and concerned for their own safety," Hochul said. "Hate crime is real, and the state of New York is taking every step possible to be in the business of preventing crimes and preventing instances."In a statement, New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli said, "The State Police will work in close coordination with our state, local and federal partners to keep all our communities safe from violence. We appreciate the resources and support from Governor Hochul to help us accomplish this mission." The governor's office says the state police's Counter Terrorism Intelligence Unit is reaching out to LGBTQIA+ communities and synagogues and other Jewish community spaces across the state, and police are ramping up surveillance for potentially vulnerable communities.State police and the NYPD continue to monitor social media for any threats.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Gov. Hochul requests federal emergency declaration after historic snowstorm

NEW YORK - Governor Kathy Hochul is asking for a federal emergency declaration after this weekend's massive snowstorm that slammed parts of western and upstate New York. As of Sunday, 77 inches (nearly 6.5 feet) of snow has buried Orchard Park, New York, where the Buffalo Bills were originally scheduled to host the Cleveland Browns at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, but the game has been moved to Ford Field in Detroit because of the historic snowstorm.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
CBS News

New York state police to boost surveillance for potential hate crime threats, governor says

Law enforcement agencies will boost surveillance online and in-person in an effort to protect communities from hate crimes, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Sunday. The governor's order directs New York State Police to "ramp up monitoring" on social media, and through physical outreach, to identify hateful sentiments and possible threats to "communities that are potential targets of hate crimes." State police will coordinate with federal authorities and local bureaus, including the New York City Police Department, acting superintendent Steven Nigrelli said in a statement.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

New York Declares War on Polio

The New York State Department of Health has declared war on polio (poliomyelitis), a disabling and potentially deadly disease caused by the polio virus. The discovery this summer that an unvaccinated young man in Rockland County had developed the severe, paralytic form of polio has become a major wakeup call to medical professionals across the state.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Teepees Light Up for Peace This Holiday in Central New York

The lighted teepees are returning for the holiday season. The Oneida Indian Nation is bringing back the Passage of Peace. Ten multicolored illuminated teepees are set up near the New York State Thruway for all to see. Teepee Meanings. Seven of the teepees are located on the westbound side of...
96.9 WOUR

Controlled Lockdown at Central Valley Academy

Students at Central Valley Academy in Herkimer County were under a controlled lockdown Monday morning. WIBX 950 spoke with police officials who said the controlled incident was part of a training exercise conducted annually by law enforcement. Among those taking part were Ilion Police and New York State Troopers. A...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Check Out These Insane Snowfall Totals In New York

This weekend was one of the worst on record for snowfall in New York State. Western and Upstate New York was hit with several days of massive lake effect snowstorms and some areas are still trying to dig themselves out of the feet of snow that was dropped on them by Mother Nature.
NEW YORK STATE
Hot 99.1

NY Says 12 Capital Region Schools Must Change “Hostile” Mascots

The New York State Education Department first issued a memo on Native American mascots more than two decades ago. Then Commissioner Richard Mills said that in the, “state interest in providing a safe and supportive learning environment for every child,” he recommended, “to end the use of Native American mascots as soon as practical.”
GLENS FALLS, NY

