Lincoln, NE

Kearney Hub

Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Iowa

Each week, the Two-Minute Drill provides an in-depth breakdown on all the key matchups that will decide a winner in the Huskers' game. Here's what Iowa and Nebraska bring to the showdown. * * *. WHEN NEBRASKA RUNS THE BALL. Husker quarterbacks have led the team in rushing the last...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Chatelain: Who is Nebraska this season? We might find out in Orlando

In a critical season for an embattled head coach, Nebraska men's basketball is going to DisneyWorld for a Thanksgiving tournament while its athletic director completes the long-awaited search for a new football coach. The last time this happened, 2017, Husker hoops actually spent a week in the backyard of the...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

No. 10 Creighton holds off No. 9 Arkansas

LAHAINA, Hawaii — Ryan Nembhard drove the lane for an authoritative dunk in the closing minutes and scored a career-high 25 points for No. 10 Creighton, which survived a tense second half to beat No. 9 Arkansas 90-87 on Tuesday and advance to the championship game of the Maui Invitational.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Kearney Hub

Strong 2nd half lifts No. 10 Creighton in Maui

LAHAINA, Hawaii — Arthur Kaluma scored 18 points to lead all five Creighton starters in double figures, and the 10th-ranked Bluejays shook off a rocky start and pulled away for a 76-65 victory over No. 21 Texas Tech in the opening game of the Maui Invitational on Monday. The...
OMAHA, NE
Kearney Hub

Lincoln woman killed in South Dakota crash

A Lincoln woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision that occurred Nov. 16 south of Brookings, South Dakota. Kelley Rodriguez, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene after the 2020 Chevy Equinox she was driving stalled on Interstate 29 and was rear-ended by a semi-truck pulling a tanker. The Chevy...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Grand Island man sentenced to 10 years for distribution of methamphetamine

From acclaimed filmmaker Nanfu Wang, the HBO Original six-part documentary series #MindOverMurder chronicles the bizarre and psychologically complex story of six individuals who were convicted for the 1985 murder of a beloved 68- year-old grandmother, Helen Wilson, in Beatrice, Nebraska. Despite five of the individuals originally confessing to the crime, the “Beatrice Six” as they became known, were exonerated by DNA evidence in 2009, a turn of events that divided the rural town and incensed the family of Helen Wilson. As the filmmakers track the case from the murder, through investigation, trial, exoneration and two civil suits, shifting perspectives cloud the truth; a stranger-than-fiction tale emerges that raises salient questions about the reliability of confessions and memory in criminal cases.
GRAND ISLAND, NE

