Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Basketball: Forward Derrick Walker's status day=to-dayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
Kearney Hub
Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Iowa
Each week, the Two-Minute Drill provides an in-depth breakdown on all the key matchups that will decide a winner in the Huskers' game. Here's what Iowa and Nebraska bring to the showdown. * * *. WHEN NEBRASKA RUNS THE BALL. Husker quarterbacks have led the team in rushing the last...
Kearney Hub
Career game from Alexis Markowski helps Nebraska women shake off shooting woes
LINCOLN – Alexis Markowski’s 24 points and career-high 18 rebounds Tuesday night helped the Nebraska women’s basketball team overcome a sluggish, poor-shooting performance in a 71-53 win over pesky Tarleton. The game that may be remembered for guard Sam Haiby’s first appearance of the season. Believed to...
Kearney Hub
Chatelain: Who is Nebraska this season? We might find out in Orlando
In a critical season for an embattled head coach, Nebraska men's basketball is going to DisneyWorld for a Thanksgiving tournament while its athletic director completes the long-awaited search for a new football coach. The last time this happened, 2017, Husker hoops actually spent a week in the backyard of the...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska moves up in volleyball poll; Madi Kubik gets Big Ten award
It will be a top-five showdown between No. 3 Wisconsin and No. 5 Nebraska on Friday in a match that could determine the Big Ten volleyball race. The 7 p.m. match at the Devaney Sports Center will be on Big Ten Network. The new AVCA poll was released on Monday,...
Kearney Hub
Recruiting notes: How Nebraska’s 2023 class stands one month from early signing day
In the two months since Nebraska parted ways with head coach Scott Frost, NU’s 2023 recruiting class has hardly changed. Only one player — four-star edge rusher Cameron Lenhardt — decommitted from the program, while Nebraska also picked up commitments from key in-state talent Malachi Coleman and running back Arnold Barnes III.
Kearney Hub
No. 10 Creighton holds off No. 9 Arkansas
LAHAINA, Hawaii — Ryan Nembhard drove the lane for an authoritative dunk in the closing minutes and scored a career-high 25 points for No. 10 Creighton, which survived a tense second half to beat No. 9 Arkansas 90-87 on Tuesday and advance to the championship game of the Maui Invitational.
Kearney Hub
Strong 2nd half lifts No. 10 Creighton in Maui
LAHAINA, Hawaii — Arthur Kaluma scored 18 points to lead all five Creighton starters in double figures, and the 10th-ranked Bluejays shook off a rocky start and pulled away for a 76-65 victory over No. 21 Texas Tech in the opening game of the Maui Invitational on Monday. The...
Kearney Hub
Kearney High associate superintendent and former athletic director finalists for next NSAA director
LINCOLN – Mark Armstrong, Jon Cerny, John Krogstrand and Chris Loofe are the finalists to be the next NSAA executive director. The Nebraska School Activities Association announced Wednesday that the four men will be interviewed Nov. 29 and 30 at the NSAA office by the seven eligible members of its board.
Kearney Hub
Lincoln woman killed in South Dakota crash
A Lincoln woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision that occurred Nov. 16 south of Brookings, South Dakota. Kelley Rodriguez, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene after the 2020 Chevy Equinox she was driving stalled on Interstate 29 and was rear-ended by a semi-truck pulling a tanker. The Chevy...
Kearney Hub
Grand Island man sentenced to 10 years for distribution of methamphetamine
From acclaimed filmmaker Nanfu Wang, the HBO Original six-part documentary series #MindOverMurder chronicles the bizarre and psychologically complex story of six individuals who were convicted for the 1985 murder of a beloved 68- year-old grandmother, Helen Wilson, in Beatrice, Nebraska. Despite five of the individuals originally confessing to the crime, the “Beatrice Six” as they became known, were exonerated by DNA evidence in 2009, a turn of events that divided the rural town and incensed the family of Helen Wilson. As the filmmakers track the case from the murder, through investigation, trial, exoneration and two civil suits, shifting perspectives cloud the truth; a stranger-than-fiction tale emerges that raises salient questions about the reliability of confessions and memory in criminal cases.
Kearney Hub
Motorcyclist killed after crashing into barrier, falling off Lincoln overpass, police say
A 53-year-old man is dead after he crashed his Ducati motorcycle into a concrete barrier on the eastbound lane of Rosa Parks Way on Wednesday afternoon, falling over the side of the west Lincoln overpass, according to police. The man was pronounced dead in the parking lot underneath the overpass,...
Comments / 0