Read full article on original website
Related
Sources: Matthew Stafford uncertain to return this season
The Rams are uncertain when or if quarterback Matthew Stafford will return this season, league sources told ESPN.
SFGate
Stanford coach David Shaw resigns after Cardinal finish 3-9
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford coach David Shaw resigned Saturday night after finishing his 12th season at his alma mater with a 36-25 loss to BYU that dropped the Cardinal to 3-9. Shaw, 50, led Stanford to five double-digit win seasons, with three Pac-12 titles and Rose Bowl appearances in his first six years as head coach. He finished as the winningest coach in program history with a 96-54 record, and was considered one of the most respected coaches in country.
SFGate
No. 25 UCF beats rival USF 46-39 to reach AAC title game
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Alec Holler made a leaping, one-handed catch for a touchdown on a 14-yard pass from Mikey Keene with 20 seconds remaining to lead No. 25 UCF to a 46-39 win over South Florida on Saturday night and earn a spot in the American Athletic Conference championship game.
SFGate
Pittsburgh 42, Miami 16
PITT_Abanikanda 2 run (Sauls kick), 10:13. PITT_Wayne 66 pass from Slovis (Sauls kick), :50. PITT_Abanikanda 11 run (Sauls kick), 11:46. PITT_Wayne 26 pass from Slovis (Sauls kick), :31. Third Quarter. MIA_FG Borregales 25, 6:22. PITT_Wayne 7 pass from Slovis (Sauls kick), :36. Fourth Quarter. MIA_Mallory 4 pass from Garcia (pass...
SFGate
No. 15 Arizona 86, San Diego 60
SAN DIEGO (4-3) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 43.3, FT .611. 3-Point Goals: 3-6, .500 (Olinger 1-1, Oakry 1-1, Finney 1-3, Pace 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Neubert 1, Olinger 1, Kaur 1) Turnovers: 23 (Pace 5, Khalfani 4, Sheffey 4, Horstmeyer 3, Kaur 2, Olinger 1,...
Comments / 0