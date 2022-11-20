ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Stanford coach David Shaw resigns after Cardinal finish 3-9

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford coach David Shaw resigned Saturday night after finishing his 12th season at his alma mater with a 36-25 loss to BYU that dropped the Cardinal to 3-9. Shaw, 50, led Stanford to five double-digit win seasons, with three Pac-12 titles and Rose Bowl appearances in his first six years as head coach. He finished as the winningest coach in program history with a 96-54 record, and was considered one of the most respected coaches in country.
No. 25 UCF beats rival USF 46-39 to reach AAC title game

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Alec Holler made a leaping, one-handed catch for a touchdown on a 14-yard pass from Mikey Keene with 20 seconds remaining to lead No. 25 UCF to a 46-39 win over South Florida on Saturday night and earn a spot in the American Athletic Conference championship game.
Pittsburgh 42, Miami 16

PITT_Abanikanda 2 run (Sauls kick), 10:13. PITT_Wayne 66 pass from Slovis (Sauls kick), :50. PITT_Abanikanda 11 run (Sauls kick), 11:46. PITT_Wayne 26 pass from Slovis (Sauls kick), :31. Third Quarter. MIA_FG Borregales 25, 6:22. PITT_Wayne 7 pass from Slovis (Sauls kick), :36. Fourth Quarter. MIA_Mallory 4 pass from Garcia (pass...
No. 15 Arizona 86, San Diego 60

SAN DIEGO (4-3) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 43.3, FT .611. 3-Point Goals: 3-6, .500 (Olinger 1-1, Oakry 1-1, Finney 1-3, Pace 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Neubert 1, Olinger 1, Kaur 1) Turnovers: 23 (Pace 5, Khalfani 4, Sheffey 4, Horstmeyer 3, Kaur 2, Olinger 1,...
