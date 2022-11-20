ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announces reelection bid

By Kyle Jones
 3 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway wants to stay in office for a few more years.

The mayor announced Sunday that she will campaign for a second term. Rhodes-Conway was first elected in 2019, taking over for Paul Soglin.

WATCH: Former Madison mayor Paul Soglin on upcoming mayoral election as first challenger gets in race

Rhodes-Conway is Madison’s first openly gay mayor and only the second woman to ever hold the office. She was the decision-maker when it came to the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the protests following the murder of George Floyd. She has also put emphasis on a bus rapid transit project, and was part of the process to construct a new men’s homeless shelter on Bartillon Drive .

The incumbent mayor will not be unopposed during next spring’s election. Former Madison Metropolitan School District board president and Deputy Mayor Gloria Reyes launched her campaign for the city’s top spot last week.

WATCH: Officers back in MMSD schools a part of Gloria Reyes’ mayoral bid

The mayoral election is still months away, but Sunday’s announcement sets up a local race that voters will be keeping an eye on leading up to April 4.

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

