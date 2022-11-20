ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WVNT-TV

Thanksgiving travel looks in great shape with sunshine and dry conditions

Very dry air has settled into the region with dewpoints reaching the single digits. This is causing concern with fire dangers given this time of year. Dry leaves and grasses are the perfect fuel for brush fires and wild fires to grow quickly. Hunters take note firing rounds in dry conditions, remember to extinguish cigarettes before discarding, and it’s best not to burn until we get some rain.
WVNT-TV

Thanksgiving week kicks off with warmer temps and sunshine!

Monday starts off cold with temps in the teens but we’re on the warmer trend as high pressure moves in from the south. Winds shift from the west to southwest today helping temps push into the mid and upper 40s. Wind chills still an issue, but nothing like we saw this weekend. A great start to deer rifle hunting season in West Virginia.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: A Cold Morning and then Mild Week

Tonight will be calm, clear, and cold with Monday morning lows in the upper teens. Monday afternoon highs in the low 50s begin a warming trend. Monday will be clear with sunrise at 7:06 and sunset at 5:06. Tuesday will start at 28 and warm into the mid-50s. Wednesday’s low...
VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Peak time for deer-vehicle crashes in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Now that it is November and the weather is colder, West Virginia is in its peak time for deer-vehicle crashes. AAA says that the crashes increase in October and peak in November and December. They say ways to prevent a crash or reduce damage include: Pay attention to road signs. Yellow, […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
chathamstartribune.com

VDOT: Winter is coming and crews are prepared

The Virginia Department of Transportation has a message for residents of south-central Virginia: Winter is coming, and VDOT is ready. “We have our plan in place, and now we just need to see what the winter throws at us weather-wise,” said Len Stevens, communications manager with VDOT’s Lynchburg district, which stretches from Nelson County in the north to Danville and Halifax in the south, and from Lynchburg in the west to Cumberland and Prince Edward counties in the east.
VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Hunting Forecast for West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky

UPDATE Monday afternoon: Tuesday’s forecast shows that it will be a bit warmer tomorrow with morning temperatures in the upper 20s. Skies will continue to stay clear meaning there will be a zero percent chance for rain or snow in the region. High temperatures for the day will be warm in the 50s. (WOWK) – […]
OHIO STATE
WBOY

What Black Friday deals are people in West Virginia looking for?

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — As the turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie digests from Thanksgiving dinner, the deals for Black Friday start rolling in. According to Google Trends, West Virginia is one of the most active searchers for Black Friday-related searches in the past 30 days. But what Black Friday deals are people in the Mountain State looking for?
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia highway worker flagger hit by car

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways is reminding drivers to be careful in work zones after a flagger was injured Monday morning. According to the DOH, the flagger was hit at around 8:30 a.m. at a construction site in Raleigh County; they were treated for minor injuries. “It’s a constant reminder […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WBOY

What West Virginia city services are open during Thanksgiving week?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — While most federal holidays only result in one day of local government closures, Thanksgiving can often result in two or three. Those two or three days off can cause a ripple effect in changes to city services, leaving us wondering when to put out our trash and when our bills are due.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WHSV

Are there mountain lions in the Valley?

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s a simple question with very different answers depending on who you ask. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources claims that they haven’t been in the region since 1882. After speaking with several people who claimed to see one, I made a trip to...
VIRGINIA STATE
Bay Journal

States join forces to save disappearing Allegheny woodrat

Wildlife managers throughout Chesapeake Bay states have joined forces in perhaps a last-ditch effort to save the Allegheny woodrat. Name notwithstanding, the squirrel-sized rodent is more closely related to mice and hamsters than to the infamous brown or Norway rat. Often described as “cute,” it is an impish and secretive, but inquisitive, animal important to forest ecosystems.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

WEST VIRGINIA STATE

