ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 17

Daniel Cogan
2d ago

I don't condone what happened but people are getting pissed cause the lifestyle is getting shoved down there throat and there kids are subject to it out government has created this by allowing

Reply
3
Damell W. Brown
3d ago

Stop the hate… seems sooo simple to me. People need to learn to mind their business period. Why r u so concerned with what someone else does in the privacy of their bedroom.

Reply(3)
2
Daniel Rosa
3d ago

The past few yrs have had increases in hate crimes across the country. It doesn't help when politicians use words that seems like promoting separation. All politicians need to speak up against violence instead of being quite, pretending likes its not happening. True, crime in general has increased everywhere, politicians have this thing with blaming parties, not doing anything to solve the problem, and using it against the party with no solutions to help just so when elections come, they can further blame a party.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hudsonvalleypost.com

Hudson Valley Women Went To New York City ‘To Cause Some Hell’

A Hudson Valley woman was sentenced for trying to injure a number of New York police officers. In Brookly federal court Samantha Shader of Ulster County was sentenced to 72 months in prison for trying to set an NYPD van on fire. Ulster County Resident Sentenced To 6 Years In...
SAUGERTIES, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New York State Man Accused of Cutting Power To Ex’s House

Relationships can turn ugly sometimes, and people will resort to desperate measures. While there aren't too many available details of what spurred this alleged incident, we do know that one man has been arrested, according to police. The Sheriff's Office says his crime is rather unusual. Was this man trying to force an ex from her home?
DELAWARE STATE
CBS New York

New Yorkers call for change after Colorado club shooting

NEW YORK -- New Yorkers gathered at the historic Stonewall Inn on Sunday to call for change and mourn the loss of lives in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado."We stand up for the lives of people," said Jay W. Walker, co-founder of the nonprofit Gays Against Guns.It was part of a speech that he wishes he didn't have to give, and a speech that the dozens of people gathered outside the historic Stonewall Inn wish they didn't have to hear."We are not going to let these attacks on our community go unanswered. We will stand up....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News Channel 34

Hochul directs NYS Police to increase surveillance in LGBTQ and Jewish Communities

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–After the recent shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado killed five people and wounded several others, Governor Hochul addressed the tragedy. “Our hearts are broken over what has happened at the Colorado Springs nightclub,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “An attack on the LGBTQ community—in New York this is personal. This is a […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Group Sought for Violent Robbery Pattern in Grand Central

Police are searching for a group it says is connected to a violent robbery pattern in Grand Central. According to the NYPD, on Nov. 8 at around 1:50 a.m., a 28-year-old man was walking toward the entrance to the Vanderbilt Avenue and East 42 Street station when a group, consisting of four males, approached him from behind and began to assault him, repeatedly punching and kicking him.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wshu.org

Nassau County police blame malls for racially disproportionate arrests

The Nassau County Police Department blamed its disproportionate arrests of Black and Hispanic people on the large number of malls along the Queens-Nassau border. The revelation came during a presentation by Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder to Nassau County's Public Safety Committee. Police data shows that even though Black and Hispanic...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
nbcboston.com

Off-Duty Vermont Deputy Shot by Police in Upstate New York

An off-duty deputy from Vermont was shot by police in Saratoga Springs, New York after getting involved in a fight over the weekend, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ. The incident happened near a restaurant on Broadway in Saratoga Springs around 3 a.m. Sunday. After an argument started between the deputy and some people from the Utica, New York area, the deputy was attacked by at least three people, slammed onto the hood of a car and knocked onto the ground, according to WPTZ.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NBC New York

Man Sought in Unprovoked Early Morning Crutch Attack Against Boy in NYC Street: Cops

Police are on the lookout for a man they say is responsible for beating a young boy with a crutch during an unprovoked morning attack in Brooklyn. According to the NYPD, on the morning of Nov. 17, at around 7:38 a.m., a 12-year-old boy was walking in the area of Saint Paul's Place and Saint Paul's Court, in Prospect Park South, Flatbush, heading to the train station on Caton Avenue when a man approached him from behind and began hitting him with a crutch before fleeing.
BROOKLYN, NY
syracuse.com

The strange intersection of gun rights and legal weed in New York State

As cannabis legalization hits major milestones in New York, state residents will soon enjoy increased access to legal marijuana; but in doing so, they could decrease their access to legally possess firearms. The state Office of Cannabis Management this week generated excitement among weed users and legalization proponents when it...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC New York

Train Trio Demands Couple Gives Up Seats in Manhattan Anti-Asian Assault: Cops

Three suspects who tried bullying their way into a pair of seats aboard a Manhattan subway slung anti-Asian remarks before turning physical Saturday evening, police said. Two riders in their early 40s were seated on the shuttle train traveling from Grand Central to Times Square when they became the targets of a vicious trio, according to authorities.
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy