Mountaineers set for 2022 Cancun Challenge
The West Virginia University women’s basketball travels to Cancun, Mexico, from Nov. 24-25, for a pair of contests against Central Michigan and No. 13 NC State in the 2022 Cancun Challenge. Both games will be played at the Hard Rock Resort Riviera Maya in Cancun. WVU opens the event...
WVU football at Oklahoma State: Kick time, TV/stream info and more
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — The 2023 West Virginia football season comes to an end on Friday when the Mountaineers travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma to face the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup:. WVU football at Oklahoma State game information. Time: Noon ET.
WVU hoops set for 2023 Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off
The four-team Beach Division field of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off was announced today, featuring four power conference programs that are set to compete for early-season bragging rights next November. SMU, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin make up the four-team Beach Division of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Fort...
WVU hosts No. 1 Texas for Senior Day
The West Virginia University volleyball team hosts No. 1 Texas for the regular season finale at the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday, Nov. 23. First serve is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET, while live stats can be found on WVUsports.com. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVU-GAME or at...
WVU trio honored by Big 12
After the West Virginia University’s men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams earned first place at the third annual WVU Invitational, a trio of Mountaineers have earned Big 12 weekly honors, as announced by the league on Wednesday. Sophomore Miranda Kirtley was named the Women’s Swimmer of...
Our Top 5 Choices to Replace Neal Brown
Morgantown, West Virginia – Neal Brown just hasn’t got it done in Morgantown. This team is in shambles, and the next athletic director will act quickly to get it on the right track. With that being said, here are the personal preferences of who we want to be...
“Wild Things” Going on at WVU, Per One Reporter
Morgantown, West Virginia – Fans and media members alike are expecting a lot of changes for the WVU Football program within the next few weeks. Following the firing of Athletic Director Shane Lyons, it is only a matter of time before Neal Brown also gets the same treatment. Brown...
Garrett Greene named WVU starting QB vs. OK State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia football head coach Neal Brown announced that Garrett Greene will start behind center once again this Saturday versus Oklahoma State. Greene, who has played a significant number of snaps in each of the last two games, will make his second collegiate start at quarterback against the Cowboys.
Neal Brown Named Candidate at Conference USA School
After this Saturday’s game against Oklahoma State, WVU is expected to part ways with Coach Neal Brown. The former Troy head coach has accumulated a 21-26 record, and has a losing season in three of his four seasons in Morgantown. Once he is relieved of his duties, he will likely land on his feet elsewhere.
Very Interesting Flight into Morgantown Tonight
Morgantown, West Virginia – With so much uncertainty in the air surrounding the West Virginia football program right now, there will be a tremendous amount of speculation and rumors flying around. One way that rumors start is by monitoring flights coming into the Morgantown and Bridgeport airports on Flight...
Neal Brown Names Starting QB for Oklahoma State Game
A decision has been made at quarterback.
Perez, WVU await NCAA approval for transfer forward to begin practicing
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – It’s been just over three weeks since former Manhattan forward Jose Perez announced he was transferring to West Virginia. Perez, voted as the MAAC Preseason Player of the Year prior to entering the transfer portal, is in Morgantown, and has enrolled in classes at West Virginia University for the spring semester.
Stevenson Believes WVU Can Return from PK85 Tournament & as a 'Top Five' Team
Can the Mountaineers put together a massive week in Oregon?
West Virginia pulls off sweep in home opener
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University wrestling team completed a sweep of Glenville State, Edinboro, and Big 12 foe Northern Colorado at the Mountaineer Quad inside the WVU Coliseum on Sunday night. “Obviously, we wanted to get three wins,” fifth-year WVU coach Tim Flynn said. “We won some...
Ell earns Academic All-District honors
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Fifth-year senior outside hitter Adrian Ell of the West Virginia University volleyball team was named to the 2022 Academic All-District Teams. The honor is the second of Ell’s West Virginia career. The Cincinnati, Ohio, native was one of three Mountaineers named to the All-District II Team in 2021.
Four Names That Make Sense as AD Candidates for West Virginia
Who will West Virginia hire as its next athletic director?
Ceili McCabe named Big 12 Women’s Runner of the Year
One of the most decorated athletes on West Virginia University’s campus received another accolade Tuesday afternoon. Standout runner Ceili McCabe has been named this year’s Big 12 Cross Country Women’s Runner of the year. This marks the second-straight year the Vancouver, Canada native has won the award.
Top West Virginia Commit to Visit Rival This Weekend
Morgantown, West Virginia – Rodney Gallagher, West Virginia’s top recruit in the 2023 class, announced on his social media accounts moments ago that he will visit Penn State this weekend. Gallagher, a four star wide receiver from Uniontown, Pennsylvania, assured The Voice of Motown last week that he...
Report: WVU, Former AD Shane Lyons Agree to Buyout
The dust has now settled on former athletic director Shane Lyons’ tenure at West Virginia University. Lyons and WVU have officially agreed to terms on his buyout and final payments after the university decided to remove him as athletic director last week. Lyons’ buyout will land a $2.1 million,...
REPORT: Deion Sanders in Talks With Two Schools About Head Coaching Job
Morgantown, West Virginia – In a just-released article by 247 Sports, Deion Sanders is said to be engaging in talks with Colorado and South Florida about the head coaching position at both schools. Sanders, 55, just completed an 11-0 season as the head coach of Jackson State and has...
