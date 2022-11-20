ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Michael Smith wins first major title after emphatic Grand Slam of Darts victory

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GnFxQ_0jHuWKl300
Sport

Michael Smith finally broke his major title duck as he sealed glory at the Grand Slam of Darts.

The 32-year-old had lost his first eight finals, including three this year, but finally got over the line with a classy 16-5 win over Nathan Aspinall in Wolverhampton.

During that run there have been missed darts for titles, late capitulations and heartbreaking World Championship final defeats, but he put all that right as he dismantled Aspinall.

Smith, who ended Raymond van Barneveld’s renaissance at the semi-final stage earlier on Sunday, showed no signs of mental baggage as he dominated the best-of-31 showpiece from the first dart.

He fired nine 180s, finished with an average of 96.84 and won eight successive legs to take him to glory, falling to the floor in relief when he sent home the winning double.

And ‘Bully Boy’ will be hoping that now the monkey is off his back he can go on and win many more titles, including the World Championship that starts in just over three weeks.

He said on Sky Sports: “I don’t know what to do. Nobody can say I’m a bottle job. They can’t take this away from me.”

It was a second major final defeat in six weeks for Aspinall, who was also beaten at the Grand Prix in Leicester in October, and he never got going against Smith.

He will have big regrets about his performance in this final as he could only manage one maximum and missed 12 attempts at doubles.

Smith signalled his intent from the off by breaking Aspinall’s throw in the first leg and never relinquished the lead.

Another break gave him a three-leg lead at 6-3 before a run of eight successive legs ensured that he got his hands on the Eric Bristow Trophy.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Chelsea continue perfect start in Champions League with victory over Real Madrid

Chelsea maintained their 100 per cent start to their Women’s Champions League campaign by beating Real Madrid 2-0 at Kingsmeadow. Sophie Ingle and Erin Cuthbert scored second-half goals as the Blues made it three straight wins in Group A to stay top, five points clear of second-placed Paris St Germain.
newschain

Kyle Walker has his sights set on claiming ‘the biggest prize of all’

Kyle Walker is desperate to help this talented England side win the “biggest prize of all” after returning from injury just in time to go to the World Cup. A regular starter in the last three major tournaments, it looked like the 32-year-old could be watching the tournament in Qatar from afar due to a persistent a groin complaint.
newschain

United Nations official concerned males could ‘abuse’ new GRA Bill

A UN official has raised concerns that new controversial gender legislation could be abused by predatory men. Reem Alsalem, the UN special rapporteur for violence against women and girls, wrote to the UK Government this week to relay her concerns over the Bill. The Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill is...
newschain

Mason Mount makes case for England’s defence being key to World Cup hopes

Mason Mount admits England must improve defensively if they are to go deep into the World Cup. While many were toasting the attacking display as England secured a 6-2 victory over Iran in their opening Group B fixture, shipping two goals annoyed manager Gareth Southgate. Mehdi Taremi’s brace, a powerful...
newschain

Matt Hancock struggles with anagram challenge due to dyslexia on I’m A Celebrity

Matt Hancock said he found a challenge involving word play “really hard” because of his dyslexia on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!. The former health secretary undertook the latest Deals on Wheels challenge with ex-rugby player Mike Tindall in which they needed to solve an anagram.
newschain

Jamie George: England ‘hurting’ after NZ draw and keen to make amends against SA

Jamie George believes a confrontation with South Africa offers the perfect opportunity for England’s pack to rediscover their edge after being bullied by New Zealand. George has revealed that the red rose are “hurting” after being outmuscled in a 25-25 draw, particularly during a passive first half in which the All Blacks established a 19-point lead.
newschain

Kate and Camilla in tribute to late Queen with sparkling jewels at state banquet

The Queen Consort and the Princess of Wales paid tribute to the late Queen as they stepped out in Elizabeth II’s jewels for their first state banquet in their new roles. Camilla opted for the much-missed monarch’s diamond and sapphire tiara, while Kate wore a pearl bracelet belonging to the late Queen, as well as Diana, Princess of Wales’s earrings.
newschain

Costumes worn by Norman Wisdom and Vera Lynn to be sold at auction

Costumes and collectors’ items belonging to comedian Sir Norman Wisdom and Forces Sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn are set to go under the hammer. Among the items being sold at West Sussex auction house Toovey’s on December 1 is Sir Norman’s Gump Suit made by W Snape and Son in Wolverhampton in June 1956.
VIRGINIA STATE
newschain

Mother whose young children perished in fire has also died

The mother of two young children killed in a house fire in Nottingham on Sunday has also died, police have said. Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, had been on life support after the blaze in Fairisle Close, Clifton, in the early hours of Sunday. She and her two daughters Naeemah Drammeh, aged...
newschain

Fifth contestant voted off I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Babatunde Aleshe has become the fifth contestant to be eliminated from I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!. The 36-year-old comedian received the fewest votes from the public and left the ITV reality show after 19 days in the Australian jungle. After his exit, Aleshe told co-hosts Ant...
newschain

King and South African leader voice mutual admiration for Mandela

The King and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa voiced their mutual respect and admiration for Nelson Mandela and the late Queen during the first day of the leader’s state visit. Charles welcomed Mr Ramaphosa to the UK during a ceremony of pomp and pageantry – the first state visit...
newschain

Transport Secretary says he will not negotiate with rail union boss

The Transport Secretary has said he will not negotiate with a rail union chief when the pair meet ahead of a fresh round of strikes set to cripple services over the coming months. Mark Harper said it was up to the unions and employers to address their long-running dispute over...
newschain

Political unionism adopting ‘ostrich approach’ to Irish unity, conference hears

The majority of political unionism has adopted “the ostrich approach” to the possibility of a united Ireland, a conference in Belfast has heard. The comments were made during a panel discussion organised by the pro-unity group Ireland’s Future, held in Belfast’s Ulster Hall. Speakers on the...
newschain

SNP president: ‘Foolish’ to think court ruling ends referendum debate

The Scottish National Party president has said that it is “foolish” to think that the Supreme Court ruling on a second independence referendum marks the end of the debate. Speaking at a pro-Irish unity event in Belfast on Wednesday, Michael Russell called the court decision that Holyrood cannot legislate for a referendum “the elephant in the room”.
newschain

John Herdman: Canada showed against Belgium that they belong at the World Cup

John Herdman believes his Canada side proved they belong at the World Cup after they outshone Belgium only to slip to a narrow defeat. Michy Batshuayi hit the only goal of the game as a lacklustre Belgium, ranked second in the world, began Group F with a barely-deserved 1-0 win.
newschain

Germany players cover mouths for team photo in protest over OneLove armband ban

Germany’s players covered their mouths for a World Cup team photograph on Wednesday in protest at being blocked from wearing an anti-discrimination armband. The national team players made the gesture as they prepared for kick-off in their opening match against Japan at the Khalifa Stadium. It followed a joint...
newschain

Canada suffer penalty woes as Belgium edge to opening World Cup win

Canada missed a penalty and were controversially denied two more as Michy Batshuayi’s strike condemned them to a narrow defeat against Belgium on their first World Cup appearance in 36 years. Having finished third in the 2018 finals and boasting talent such as Kevin De Bruyne, Youri Tielemans and...
newschain

Northern Ireland legacy Bill ‘personally extremely challenging’, says minister

A Northern Ireland Office minister has revealed he has personally found controversial legislation to deal with the legacy of Northern Ireland’s Troubles “extremely challenging”. The frank admission by Lord Caine in Parliament of his own reservations came as he outlined a series of proposed Government changes to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy