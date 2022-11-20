ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn man allegedly shot, killed ‘kind and compassionate’ visitor to NYC

By Aliza Chasan
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SsIad_0jHuWGE900

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man was indicted on Friday on murder charges in connection with the shooting death of a man visiting New York City, authorities said.

Ethan Williams, a 20-year-old college student, was fatally shot while sitting on a stoop in Bushwick on Oct. 24, 2020, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. Police arrested William Freeman, 26, just over two years later on Nov. 3.

Five dead, 18 injured in Club Q shooting, police say

“Ethan Williams was a kind and compassionate young man who had his whole life ahead of him. His visit to New York City was the culmination of a lifelong dream and his untimely and unnecessary death is horrific and heartbreaking,” Gonzalez said. “I hope this prosecution brings some sense of solace to his family as we seek to bring this defendant to justice.”

Williams, who was in New York City for the first — and last — time, was sitting on a stoop of an Eldert Street building with several friend on the day he was killed, authorities said. Freeman allegedly opened fire, striking Williams in the chest.

Police arrested Freeman after a car stop. Freeman allegedly told officials he mistakenly thought someone in the group on the stoop was responsible for his cousin’s death.

Freeman has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was ordered held without bail. Freeman faces up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 16

Catherine Dardani
3d ago

Sad to hear may his soul be in peace with The Lord. My relatives stop visiting long ago because they know the evil that lurks in the neighborhood. it's a shame this young man had to lose his life for sitting on a stoop.

Reply
11
WHITEOWL45
2d ago

Ghost guns are easy to get VIA the internet all those young guns whom takes a life or convicted of shooting someone needs a mandatory 25 to life

Reply(1)
4
Cheryl Tyler
2d ago

May he RIP . Can't even sit on your Stoop these Days . Sad Situation . Thank God Family got Justice ⚖️ Praying , Praying for his Family

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

NYPD investigation reveals murder-suicide in the Bronx

MORRIS PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — The deaths of a Bronx man and woman have been deemed a murder and a suicide, months after they fell from a six-story building, police said Wednesday. Early in August, police found the unconscious and unresponsive victims in the rear courtyard of the Cruger Avenue building at Pelham Parkway South […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man stabs 2 people on a subway train in Union Square, police say

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two people were stabbed on a subway train near the Union Square station Tuesday night, police said. The suspect was fighting with a 28-year-old woman when he slashed her in the face with an unknown object at around 10:30 p.m., police said. The suspect also put a man, 29, in […]
MANHATTAN, NY
bkreader.com

Four Convicted in Gang-Related Brooklyn Shootings

After standing trial for five weeks, four gang associates are being convicted of multiple charges in connection to a two-day shooting spree. “The residents of this district deserve to walk the streets of our communities without fear of falling victim to gun violence. Today’s verdict sends a resounding message that defendants who display a callous disregard for human life and safety will be met with the full force of the law and brought to justice,” Breon Peace, U.S. attorney for the eastern district of New York, said.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Driver beat to death by ATV riders in Manhattan: NYPD

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) –  The death of a 45-year-old man, after he was surrounded by 30 all-terrain vehicle drivers and then attacked by the group in East Harlem, has been deemed a homicide, police said on Wednesday. The victim, Arthur Cooke, was driving along East 125th Street on Nov. 4 when he was hedged […]
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

Suspect in custody for NYC gay bar attacks

NYPD detectives escorted Sean Kuilan, 34, of Manhattan, from the 7th Precinct station house to a police vehicle. The detectives then drove him to central booking. Kuilan is accused of tossing a brick at the window of VERS, a gay bar in Hell's Kitchen, at least three times.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Man dies weeks after being attacked by group on ATVs in Harlem

NEW YORK -- A man who was attacked by a group of dirt bike riders in Harlem in a possible road rage incident weeks ago has died.Police are still looking for dozens of people involved. "We called Arthur our gentle giant because he was 6'7", so gentle and loving and caring. For this to happen, everyone in the community is hurting," said Carmen Arroyo. Arthur Cooke's colleagues are still trying to come to terms with what they call his senseless murder. On Nov. 4, video shows a group of around 30 ATVs and dirt bikes on East 125th Street near Fifth Avenue where...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Suspect arrested in NYC gay bar attacks, police say

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man accused of throwing a brick at the window of a gay bar in New York City has been arrested, police said Tuesday. Police arrested Sean Kuilan, 34, on charges of criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon. He was hit with three counts of each […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

NYC DOE Teacher, Grace Seddio Dimaio, 53, Arrested

On Friday, November 18, 2022, at approximately 1509 hours, the following 53-year-old female on-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 122nd Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Grace Seddio Dimaio. NYC DOE Teacher. Charges:. petty larceny. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Teen Hit in Face With Belt During Fight on Queens Subway Station Platform: Police

A teenager involved in a dispute with two others was smacked in the face with a belt while on a subway platform in Queens, according to police. The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Nov. 17 at the Metropolitan Avenue station in Middle Village, police said. The 18-year-old got into an argument with two other people, which then escalated into a fight.
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Brooklyn art installation sparks conversation about police brutality

NEW YORK -  A public art installation in Downtown Brooklyn aims to spark a conversation about police brutality. The Plaza at 300 Ashland is temporarily home to six 7' tall black towers, shaped like emergency call boxes. Inside each box, a screen plays video and audio of 20-year-old testimonies of police violence and injustice.Retired detective Graham Weatherspoon reflects on the words he said for the project two decades ago."Very emotional for me. I spoke about an incident where I was attacked by two NYPD officers because I was running down the street in Midtown Manhattan," he explained to CBS2's Hannah Kliger.The...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

54K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy