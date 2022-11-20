ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

’90 Day Fiance’ Babies: See Which Reality Star Couples Gave Birth

Baby boom! These 90 Day Fiancé stars have welcomed adorable babies together, and their little ones are too cute. Paola and Russ Mayfield, who appeared on the first season of the reality show, told Us Weekly exclusively that they were expecting in July 2018. “This is the most amazing feeling ever! We can’t believe we are […]
Still Unsolved

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Chrissie Massey

'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Taylor Dumped At The Altar-- Ridge Moves Out After Learning The Truth

Thomas's secret will shatter Ridge and Taylor's chances at happiness.Photo byBold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will be blown away when he learns Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) was responsible for making the fake CPS call and framing Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). She Knows Soaps reported that when the truth comes out, it will put Ridge and Taylor Hayes's (Krista Allen) marriage at risk, as Ridge will rush to Brooke's side.
Us Weekly

Savannah Chrisley Reveals She Has Custody of Brother Grayson, Niece Chloe After Todd and Julie Were Sentenced to Prison

Savannah Chrisley shared that she has custody of her brother Grayson and niece Chloe after her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were sentenced to prison. “I may come home without both of my parents. That’s what the chances are,” the Growing Up Chrisley alum said on the Monday, November 21, episode of her “Unlocked” podcast. […]
GEORGIA STATE
Page Six

Blair Underwood announces engagement to friend of 41 years Josie Hart

Blair Underwood and actress Josie Hart are engaged after 41 years of friendship. The “Sex and the City” alum announced the exciting news on Instagram after walking the red carpet together for the first time as a couple. “The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking & insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud,” the actor captioned a picture of the two. “The future is crazy-bright Girl!” The 48-year-old continued, “None of us ever know where God will guide our paths. She’s had my back since before I even became an actor. When a 41 year friendship slaps you...

Comments / 0

Community Policy