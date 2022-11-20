ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, NC

‘You Handle It Before I Handle It’ Mother Confronts School After 11-Year-Old Dalaya Hooper Requests A Transfer Due To Racist Bullying Over Her Skin Tone

By lexdirects
Bossip
Bossip
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20TcqZ_0jHuWDZy00

Instead of bonding with classmates or enjoying school, Dalaya Hooper endured months of racist bullying due to her skin tone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eHr0Z_0jHuWDZy00

Source: xavierarnau / Getty

In Clayton, North Carolina, students tormented the 11-year-old because her skin was “too dark” until she asked to transfer schools to escape. The Daily Mail reports Dawnetta Hooper went viral for confronting Riverwood Middle School online about the racist abuse.

“Everyone keeps making fun of my skin color or the way I look. And then people keep making jokes about me, saying that I’m from Africa because I’m super Black,” Dalaya wrote in a text message to her mother.

“They say that I stayed in the oven for to[o] long because I’m basically the color of burnt and they won’t stop,” the girl continued.

If complicit schools don’t protect Black children, parents like Dalaya’s mother will. Dawnetta took to social media to social media after her daughter texted her begging to “please switch schools.” She took to Facebook to share her frustration in addition to her daughter’s pain.

“I was at work today when I received this text message from my 11 year old child. My heart sank! I immediately told my coworkers I had to go. Months ago, I brought this to the administrators attention and they said ‘we will handle it’. Well you didn’t! So I had to go by the school IN PERSON!

“One thing that won’t happen is my child growing up hating any part of her. She is a beautiful, smart, and vibrant little girl. I won’t allow anyone to dim her light,” she wrote.

In a post with over 10,000 views and shares, she detailed months of complaints that Riverwood Middle School seemed to ignore.

“I had a talk with a counselor because the administrators couldn’t take time out of their day to speak to me. I sat in that office and overheard the secretary speaking to one of them and they asked if I had an appointment. So they sent me to counselor,” the mother of three explained.
Unsurprisingly, Dalaya was ready to give up on her school. Despite following the right procedures and her mother’s advice, no teacher or administrator put an end to the bullying.
“I don’t care who I speak to, let this be their notice. You handle it, before I handle it. The first time it happened I told my child to tell the teacher. They did nothing. Second time, I called and spoke to an administrator. She told me she would have my child speak to a counselor. (What about the bully?). Now, I had to show up in person,” Dawnetta wrote.

Johnston County Public Schools responded to bullying complaints

According to the family, Johnston County Public Schools wanted to fix the situation by sacrificing Dalaya’s education instead of confronting the racists. They told WRAL that administrators suggested Dalaya either leave classes early or register for different classes.

The school district says it is “actively looking into the situation.” Despite Dawnetta’s account, the district’s statement also claimed: “allegations like these are taken seriously and handled according to Board policy.”

Dalaya received overwhelming support online and from local officials. Pittsboro leaders invited Dalaya to light the town tree at the Holly Days event on Sunday afternoon.

Hopefully, Dawnetta’s words of encouragement ring louder than any hate from bullies:

“Black is beautiful! It is the melanin in our skin that others strive to obtain, but can’t. Does my blackness upset you? Does it offend you? That’s a YOU problem. But my 11 year old doesn’t understand the value she possesses yet. She doesn’t realize that she is what many desire to be,” she wrote.

Comments / 609

AP_000957.161ad78a04e540a584a6f21daf9087c2.1805
6d ago

Kids can be mean but the teachers who stand by and let it continue don’t deserve the privilege of teaching our children and should be banned from school campuses as they are attributing to this behavior by ignoring it.

Reply(53)
476
Douglas
6d ago

kids are so mean it never stops! you are beautiful! don't listen to the haters! running from a problem never solves it. get some great comebacks and be prepared!

Reply(32)
186
Daryl Porter
6d ago

If the teachers or administrators do nothing that means they condone this bullying and that’s sad. By all means that mom should handle this herself

Reply(17)
189
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Upworthy

A student was stopped from walking at graduation because of his shoes. So a teacher stepped in.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 25, 2021. It has since been updated. Students across the country have had a tough time navigating online schools. Many believed they would not even have physical graduation ceremonies after four years of hard work. However, some lucky ones have been allowed to have in-person ceremonies, including teacher John Butler's students. Unfortunately, one of his students was informed that he would not be allowed to walk at graduation owing to an elitist policy about appropriate footwear. He approached Butler who confirmed the policy with one of the organizers. Therefore, he did what was, according to him, a "no brainer." He pulled his shoes off and let his student borrow them.
Upworthy

1st-grade teacher sparks debate after revealing she keeps 'active shooter backpack' in class

Warning: This article contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing. No teacher should ever have to prepare for a shooter walking into their classroom, but in the U.S., teachers must plan and carry out shooting drills to prepare for the worst. Including the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, as of June 8, the country has witnessed 27 school shootings just this year, according to Ed Week. Kelsey Vidal, a first-grade teacher, is going viral on TikTok after revealing that she has prepared an "active shooter preparedness backpack." The 29-year-old posted a video on TikTok showing off two bags, one handed to her by the school themselves and another one with items that she believes can help her during an active shooter situation. The post sparked debate, with many questioning why educators should be preparing for a shooter while others said it's about "facing the new reality."
UVALDE, TX
Ingram Atkinson

After coming out of 5-year coma, boy shocks the world with his words

Martin, then 12 years old, had a sore throat when he got home from school. After a few days, he was so worn out that he nearly lost control of his body and slept nonstop. Eventually, he began to lose his memory, and a few days later, he entered a coma. After some time, the doctor declared that there was nothing more they could do for Martin because he had entirely lost contact with the outside world.
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
51K+
Followers
6K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy